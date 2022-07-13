Radar: To Do in D.C. 7.14-7.17

It’s the middle of summer and the District is still your first stop for weekend summer activities. Although July is reaching its midpoint and August is rapidly catching up, there’s no shortage of wide-ranging and exciting plans to take part in. For anyone with an overactive funny bone, join local comics and touring acts alike in laugh-filled hangouts. And for those with an advanced palate, make pupusas and enjoy a Salvadoran take on the classic elote. Washingtonians: don’t put on your fall coats just yet. The District still has a lot of summer fun left. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

7.14

Bad Medicine Sketch Show at DC Improv

Back and better than ever, the “Bad Medicine Sketch Show” is a high energy sketch comedy bent toward the dark, absurd reality of life. Each show brings you new hilarious characters, videos, music and of course sketches about situations you hope you’ll never be in. They love to give folks an evening of laughter, but deep down “Bad Medicine” is simply a group of friends trying hard to forget the political town they live in. $17. 7:30 p.m. DC Improv Comedy Club: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

LADY ADHD (One Mind’s Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole)

“LADY ADHD” leaps from the perpetual-motion mind of comedian, quirky genius, and overall rather loud person, Blaire Postman. Part stand-up and part “Ted Talk,” this triumphant one-person show combines her signature flip chart stand-up comedy pieces with running commentary about her life with long-undiagnosed ADHD and some lessons learned where the two intersect. Join in on the educational fun with Blaire and the awesome atmosphere at Silver Spring Black Box. $25. 8 p.m. Silver Spring Black Box: 8641 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; silverspringblackbox.com

7.15

A Taste Of El Salvador: Pupusas & Elote Loco

Take to the streets of San Salvador for an evening of making traditional Pupusas from scratch! Thick flatbreads made from masa and even better when served along with Elote Loco, El Salvador’s own fantastic version of Corn on the Cob. In this fun class, you will prepare your own pupusas while a Chef Instructor demonstrates how to make corn masa dough with two different fillings: Chicharrón and a vegetarian refried bean and mozzarella. Each guest will be provided with Elote Loco on a stick and given toppings to flavor the corn out as it’s done in El Salvador. $59. 6:30 p.m. Galería at La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

Bebel Gilberto at 9:30 Club

Conheça a música do Brasil! Bebel Gilberto is an applauded figure in the iconic bossa nova sound and the daughter of Joao Gilberto, a Brazilian legend who transcended musical and language barriers. Witness Bebel carry forth her father’s legacy and the swooning sounds of bossa nova at the iconic 9:30 Club. $40. 8 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

7.16

Nats vs. Braves

The Braves may be the reigning pennant champs, but nobody plays America’s pastime better than the iconic Nats. With a whole half of the summer still cruising by with sunshine ease, take in the vibes and rays with a Nats victory. $26+. 4:05 p.m. Nationals Park: 1500 South Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com/nationals // @nationals

Joe Pera at 9:30 Club

He’s not boring. He’s an absurdist. Joe Pera is a comedian extraordinaire hailing from the tough streets of Buffalo. Best known for his current Adult Swim series “Joe Pera Talks With You,” Joe’s grandfatherly approach to standup has followed him from Conan to Late Night with Seth Meyers to Comedy Central with phenomenal audience reception. $35. 6 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

7.17

Closing Night of Red Velvet At Shakespeare Theatre Company

London’s Theatre Royal, 1833. Theatre history is made when Ira Aldridge becomes the first Black actor to take the stage as Shakespeare’s “Othello.” As a bill promoting the abolition of slavery sends shockwaves through Parliament, how will London react to Aldridge’s groundbreaking performance? Director Jade King Carroll closes out her STC debut with Lolita Chakrabarti’s “Red Velvet.” Watch this amazing display one more time before it gives a final bow at the renowned Shakespeare Theatre Company. $59. 2 p.m. Michael R. Klein Theatre at Shakespeare Theatre Company: 450 7th St. NW, DC; shakespearetheatre.org // @shakespeareindc

Hop Along at Black Cat

Philadelphia’s Hop Along is a band that always sets the bar. With a discography that has established their refined artistry and a compelling live act that impresses all concert-goers, join the legendary Black Cat for a night of indie excellence. $22+. 7:30 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

