Radar: To Do in D.C. 6.16-6.19

Get a taste for the different flavors of D.C. summer fun! While many are heading out to beaches aplenty, the District has been sure to keep a busy events schedule for those sticking around. Love delicious cuisines and its power to bring people together? Head over to As You Are DC for an intersectional District dining event. Want to take in some live music? Get over to stellar venues like Songbyrd Music House or join DC Fray for some outdoor tunes in Fort Totten. Take advantage of the capital’s love for joining together communities. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

6.16

Changemakers of D.C.’s Dining Scene

Join DC Fray in celebrating Changemakers in D.C.’s dining scene at As You Are DC on Thursday, June 16. Rach Pike and Jo McDaniel are promoting inclusivity for the entire queer community at new bar and café As You Are DC with appearances from local chefs Marcelle Afram, Erik Bruner-Yang and Christian Irabién to discuss inclusivity and intersectionality. $0-$15. 6:30 p.m. as you are. DC: 500 8th St. SE, DC; asyouaredc.com, dcfray.com // @asyouaredc, @DCFray

Ada Calhoun: “Also a Poet”

What mends a disgruntled relationship better than beat poet Frank O’Hara? Ada Calhoun’s memoir chronicles her relationship with her father and their shared love of a mystifying writer, and seeks to build bridges with a shaky yet determined optimism. At this in-person event at Solid State Books, readers can get a closer look at how someone can live in the now while remembering a poet she never met. Free. 7 p.m. Solid State Books: 600 H St. NE, DC; solidstatebooksdc.com // @solidstatedc

6.17

Fridays at Fort Totten Concert Series: The Shane Gamble Band

Every Friday, meet the DC Fray team at the corner of Galloway Street and South Dakota Ave. NE from 6pm-8pm for amazing live music and delicious food from local food trucks! This event is in partnership with The Modern at Art Place and features a wonderful performance from DMV artist Shane Gamble. Free. 6 p.m. The Modern at Art Place: 400 Galloway St. NE, DC; themoderndc.com, dcfray.com // @themoderndc, @DCFray

The “Daily Show” Writers Stand Up Tour

The “Daily Show” Writers Stand-Up Show features the comics behind the jokes that make you laugh every night on Comedy Central’s premiere late night show. These comedians tour the country performing their own material that you won’t see on “The Daily Show.” From making fun of their failed dating lives, being a cat owner, or talking Trump, this show has something for everyone! $25. 7 p.m. Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse: 2903 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA; arlingtondrafthouse.com // @arlington_drafthouse



6.17-19

Something In The Water

Pharrell Williams is bringing the best of music to Independence Avenue. Something In The Water is an over-the-top weekend festival that features dynamic music from the best artists of rap, r&b and genres beyond. Featuring names like JID, EarthGang — and surprise guests keeping us on our toes — celebrate Juneteenth at one of the biggest summer events in the DMV. $399.50. Independence Avenue: somethinginthewater.com // @somethinginthewater

6.18

Teenage Wrist

The world may seem like a pretty strange place right now, but if nothing else that’s forced us into realizing that being human is a shared experience. That sentiment lies at the core of “Earth Is A Black Hole,” the second full-length from the Los Angeles rock act Teenage Wrist. Catch them this Saturday at Songbyrd Music House. $15. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Politics & Prose: Jordan Calhoun’s “Piccolo is Black”

Highlighting his new memoir “Piccolo is Black,” Jordan Calhoun shines a light on being a self-described Black nerd, a person raised in the Seventh-day Adventist faith and a first-hand witness to the cultural hegemony of white private schools. Catch this fantastic writer at one of the District’s most prominent bookstores. Free. 5 p.m. Politics & Prose: 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; politics-prose.com // @politicsprose

6.19

Immigrant Food & Immigrant Food+ Father’s Day Brunch

In honor of Father’s Day weekend, IFood Group will be offering a special Father’s Day deal at their White House and Planet Word locations. At Planet Word, guests can look for a “Bleu Burger & Global Beer Combor” special which they can enjoy at the restaurants’ newly opened patio for $28, and at The White House visitors can spring for the “Immigrant Burger & Global Beer Combo” for $22. Reserve on Tock (White House) and Resy (Planet Word). $22-$28. Immigrant Food & Immigrant Food+: 1701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC + 925 13th St. NW, DC; immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

Juneteenth Freedom Day Music Festival

Union Stage is proud to host a festival that prominently showcases the work of Black artists in the DMV. Hosted by WPGC’s Nori Nori and featuring sets from Black Alley Ruepratt and many others, this Juneteenth concert does it all to embody the beautiful significance of this holiday. $35. 7 p.m. Union Stage: 740 Water St. NW; unionstage.com // @unionstage

