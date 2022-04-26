Radar: To Do in D.C. 4.28-5.1

This weekend is packed with music, performance and food both indoors and out. Festival season is truly back in full swing with the kick off of the acclaimed DC Funk Parade, the two-day EDM festival Project Glow Fest and a tequila and Afro-Latinx music festival at The Bullpen. On top of that, London-based DJ Mall Grab is rolling through Washington for a kitted out warehouse party in Northeast, while Wolf Trap is hosting an interactive concert that turns the mic to the audience. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

4.28

Dupont Underground’s Pens and Swords Open Mic Night

Pens and Swords is an open mic experience. Artists will share their truth and raise their voice in the name of savage advocacy and activism. For two hours, audiences can expect to be amazed by a diverse array of poets, musicians, and this month’s featured artist Pi-Anir the Poet. $8-12. 7-9 p.m. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Circle NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

Tulips & Tea Talk

Tulips & Tea Talk is a healing experience designed to bring women of color together from across the DMV to share space, encourage, love, cleanse, release, rejuvenate, support, fix crowns, and speak life. This is a very unique experience with our guest speakers, Hazel M. Cherry and Coach Ella Destiny, spoken word poetry by November and an epic performance by Like Water. $45. 6-9 p.m. Busboys and Poets: 625 Monroe St. NE, DC; busboysandpoets.com // @busboysandpoets

4.28-4.30

“Jennifer, Who is Leaving” at Round House Theatre

This developmental reading is part of the National Capital New Play Festival. Set in a Dunkin Donuts on the side of a Massachusetts highway, Morgan Gould’s Jennifer, Who is Leaving is a profoundly relatable exploration of the expectations placed on women; the physical, mental, and emotional labor of being a caregiver; and what happens when we reach our breaking point. Free+ 7.30 p.m. Round House Theatre: 4545 East-West Hwy. Bethesda, MD; roundhousetheatre.org // @roundhousetheatre

4.29

Choir! Choir! Choir! at Wolf Trap

Choir! Choir! Choir! turns the audience into performers. Founders Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman travel around the world building community through the joy of song. No audition necessary! Just show up, and get ready to sing! Arrangements to favorite songs are provided. $24. 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap: 1635 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

Nü Androids Presents: Mall Grab

Operating at a dangerously high frequency, Jordon Alexander aka Mall Grab is perpetually evolving, but always retaining one constant motif – raw energy. The London-based Australian’s rise from an exciting newcomer to a dominant force over the last six years has been impossible to ignore. A dynamic stage presence and DJ, MG specializes in a genre-transcending infectious energy that involves the whole crowd. $25+. 10 p.m. A.i.: 2101 New York Ave., DC; nuandroids.com // @nuandroids

4.30

DRYY RUN 5K Charity Fun Run

This year’s DRYY RUN is back in benefit of the Congress Heights Arts & Culture Center. DRYY invites you to join us for a morning of fun, fitness, and philanthropy to walk, run, skate, bike, and scoot along the Metropolitan Branch Trail to meet the fundraising goal of $5K. Free. 7.30 a.m. DRYY Union Market: 381 Morse St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

Old Town Alexandria Fine Art & Design Festival

Fine arts and local creatives are a dime a dozen at this fantastic Old Town celebration. Ring in the fresh breeze of spring with an Alexandria art fair that features over 100 artisans, crafters, independent consultants and other local small businesses looking to showcase their wonderful products. Free. 11 a.m. John Carlyle Square: 300 John Carlyle St. Alexandria, VA; thecarlylecommunity.com // @carlylecouncil

Red Bull Dance Your Style

After an exciting and memorable National Finals in 21′, Red Bull Dance Your Style is coming back to Washington, D.C. Ase and Guerilla Will are back to host, along with Washington’s own DJ Domo providing the soundtrack for the competition. $10. 4 p.m. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

Sucker for Love

Story District’s Sucker for Love is back with true stories about hookups and heartache, true love and lost love, make-ups and break-ups, first times and last times and everything in-between. $20. 8-10 p.m. Miracle Theatre: 535 8th St. SE, DC; themiracletheatre.com // @themiracledc

4.30 – 5.1

Project Glow Fest

Dance music’s stronghold in Washington is more than evident. On the edge of the Anacostia River, Project Glow is a two-day celebration of electronic music that features more than 50 local and internationally renowned DJs. $90+. 1 p.m. RFK Festival Grounds: 2500 Independence Ave. SE, DC; eventsdc.com/venue/rfk-stadium // @eventsdc

4.30 – 5.7

The Magic of Music DC Funk Parade

The Musicianship’s annual celebration of U Street’s long-standing relationship with funk music is an absolute must-go. From a walking tour of music-themed murals, to a day festival centered around all things funk, this three-day street party, spread over the course of three weekends, is sure to connect attendees with the rich history and culture of U Street’s dynamic music scene. Free+. U Street Corridor: funkparade.com // @dcfunkparade

5.1

Adobo DMV Presents BACANAL, D.C.’s Largest Tequila & Seltzer Festival

Get a taste for Afro-Latinx music and the finest hard seltzers at Adobo DMV’s BACANAL. A party-forward organization dedicated to uplifting Central and South American diasporas, Adobo DMV are setting up shop at The Bullpen and are inviting anyone looking to have fun and promote an Afro-centered business. Don’t worry about a dress code. Just come prepared to live life at Adobo DMV’s first outdoor celebration. $25–$75. 3 p.m. The Bullpen at Half Street Fairgrounds: 1201 Half St. SE, DC; adobodmv.com // @adobodmv

Holi DC – A Festival of Colors

Holi DC is the world’s happiest and most entertaining event that celebrates spirituality, community, love and diversity. This year’s D.C. festival is packed with music, celebrity DJ’s, interactive dance by local and out of state dance schools, a wide selection of cuisines and more. Throw color freely on everyone and make new friends. $10–$65. 12 p.m. Bull Run Regional Park Special Event Center: 7700 Bull Run Dr. Centreville, VA; intensedmv.com

