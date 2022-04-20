Radar: To Do in D.C. 4.21-4.24

At District Fray, we’ve already covered the bases for all things 4/20 in the DMV this week. But for those in the District who want fun that’s not of the green variety, this week’s digital radar is your guide for events that are not as cloudy, but just as fun. Choose between a cry-fest at the 9:30 Club or a kite festival in Tysons. Pick between a celebration of wine or a spectacular outing for vegetarians and vegans. Whatever your tastes are, feel certain that the District is your place for active living. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

4/21

Dimensional: Exhibition Opening & Anniversary Reception

EL Studio is pleased to welcome back Barcelona-based artist Marissa McInturff to their space and share her exciting new works. Marking 15 years of EL Studio championing great artists, McInturff’s “Dimensional” is a display of paper and ceramic works that helps to continue that EL Studio legacy of impressive art. An artist, designer, and creator of the ceramics line Mari Masot, Marissa also has a background in architecture and food styling and draws her inspiration from the harmonious interaction between nature and human creativity. This exhibit showcases amazing ceramic works from McInturff’s studio in Bareclona’s Poblenou neighborhood and strikes a balance between the natural and industrial. Free. 6 p.m. EL Studio: 1319 Naylor Ct. NW, DC; elstudioarch.com // @elstudioarch

4/22

Homeshake at 9:30 Club

Ever vibe on the dancefloor with a face full of tears? If not, then make your way over to D.C.’s 9:30 Club for a night of bitter longing with the phenomenal Homeshake. Montreal’s Peter Sagar is not your average mopey pop star. While the non-stop life of a touring musician offers no rest or peace of mind, Homeshake made a tired yet committed effort to subvert his sunken feelings in his latest album, “Under The Weather.” Offering not only a new take on sad pop but an entire tour dedicated to venting depressed frustrations, this late show probably isn’t like any other you’ve attended. The songs will make you sad, but you’ll be glad you made it to the venue. $25. 10 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC 930.com // @930club

4/23

Spring Fest 2022 at Caboose Commons

Fairfax’s Caboose Commons is bringing back Spring Fest. This all day festival features tastes from local breweries, as well as cocktails, wine, food, live music and games. Local breweries on site will include Oozzlefinch, Ornery Beer Company, Solace Brewing Co, Lost Barrel, Lost Boy Cider, Audacious Aleworks, Settle Down Easy, Aleworks and Denizens. Cocktails will feature spirits from KO Distilling from Manassas. And local musicians Conner Hitchcock and Nathaniel Davis will perform with an intermission performance from the McGrath School of Irish Dance. Guests can also enjoy giant versions of games beer pong, jenga, chess and connect four. Chef David Rabin will offer a limited menu outside featuring BBQ and Nordic Knot pretzels, with the full food menu orderable inside. $34. 12 p.m. Caboose Commons: 2918 Eskridge Road Fairfax, VA; caboosebrewing.com // @caboosecommons

The Boro’s First-Ever Kite Fest

Spring has sprung at The Boro. It’s time to get outside, soak in the sunshine and welcome warmer days with a Kite Festival. Stop by The Boro’s Kite Festival to take in the colors of spring, enjoy eye-catching kite demonstrations and build your very own kite creation for a chance to win special prizes. The first 100 guests will receive a free kite from The Boro and the event will also be joined by Turning The Page’s Pop-Up Bookstore and The Gift of Language School for springtime crafts, face painting and a story time. Join in on a day filled with fun and sun. Free. 11 a.m. The Sandlot Tysons: 8350 Broad St., Tysons, VA; theborotysons.com // @theborotysons

Record Store Day 2022

In 2022, there is one Record Store Day: April 23. And at Byrdland Records, they’ll be celebrating all day long with tons of great RSD releases and other fabulous festivities! From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., there will be appointment-based shopping for the early birds looking for first shots at their favorite titles. Appointment fee will be credited against your purchase and there is one copy per title cap for each customer. Walk-in shopping starts at 11 a.m so be sure to come by and grab some iconic pressings. $10. 8 a.m. Byrdland Records: 1264 5th St. NE, DC; byrdlandrecords.com // @byrdlandrecords

DC Wine Fest! Spring Edition

Spring forward with a bottle of wine and some friendly faces. Long View Gallery is hosting a Spring Edition Wine Festival that’s bound to get everyone buzzing like bees. Take advantage of the specially curated wineries ready to serve patrons over a multi-session, all-day and all-night vino experience. This is your chance to sample premium wine to your heart’s content while live entertainment keeps the party lively during this one of a kind experience. Welcome spring’s beauty with wine that’s beautiful in its own rite. $35-$60. 12 p.m. Long View Gallery: 1234 9th Street NW, DC; longviewgallerydc.com dcwinefest.com // @longviewgallery @dcwinefest

The Dupont Circle Pop-Up Shop

Dupont Underground is joining forces with Historic Dupont Circle Main Street to host the Dupont Circle’s fantastic Spring Pop-Up Shop this Saturday. Located in the old streetcar station below Dupont Circle, DU welcomes you to enjoy the 50+ vendors that will be in attendance and all the amazing crafts and treats that they have to offer. Don’t miss out on your chance to support DMV businesses and find something amazing to bring home to Mom. Mother’s Day is right around the corner after all. Free. 12 p.m. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Circle NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

4/24

Hylton Performing Arts Presents: Acrobuffos

Umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, giant balloons swallow people, and snow swirls, filling the stage with a spectacle the whole family will enjoy! Without words, the Acrobuffos enrapture audiences with a beautiful visualization of air itself. This physical comedy troupe presents a stunning visual poem that brings to life the very air we breathe. Full of color, light, and laughter, Air Play is “a joy from start to finish,” raves the Sydney Morning Herald. Created by the husband and wife circus team of Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone, in collaboration with kinetic sculptor Daniel Wurtzel, Air Play is a whimsical, heartfelt, and funny homage to the magic of the invisible substance all around us: air. $26-$44. 4 p.m. Merchant Hall at Hylton Performing Arts Center: 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA; hyltoncenter.org // @hylton_pac

Fairfax Veg Fest 2022

Vegan, vegetarian, plant-based. Whatever our diet is, Fairfax Veg Fest is ready to show you the best options for DMV non-meat cuisine. Get acquainted with local sources of eco-friendly and cruelty-free products. Learn about the benefits of a plant-based diet. This event features expert speakers, cooking demos, vendors, and animal rescues – with entertainment and activities for the whole family! Hosted By GreenFare Health and Wellness, this event welcomes all who are interested in starting a Meatless Monday or going all in on a green diet. Free+. 10 a.m. Northwest Federal Credit Union Headquarters: 200 Spring St., Herndon, VA; fairfaxvegfest.org // @fairfaxvegfest

Ongoing

The Nicholson Project Presents “Blackness And The Infinite Potential Well”, A Solo Exhibition By Kokayi

The Nicholson Project is proud to present “Blackness and the Infinite Potential Well,” a solo exhibition created by Kokayi and curated by Jarvis Dubois. Exhausted and frustrated by the ever-present images of black death and trauma, multimedia artist and musician Koyaki offers a new way of seeing and being seen. “Blackness and the Infinite Potential Well” brings together sculpture, film, sound and digital collage to create an immersive experience of varied and nuanced Black critique, joy and resilience. On view from April 21 to June 18, this exhibit debuts new work created during the artist’s residency at The Nicholson Project. Free. 6 p.m. The Nicholson Project: 2310 Nicholson Street SE, DC; thenicholsonproject.org // @thenicholsonproject

Wine Down Wednesdays (Half Priced Bottles Of Wine) at Kitsuen

The middle of the week is always such a struggle to get through. Whether you’ve been working full shifts or showing love to your passions, you deserve a break. And nothing says break time better than delicious, discounted wine. At Kitsuen, the District’s premier Asian fusion hot-spot, hump day becomes Wine Down Wednesday: a night where wine bottles are half-off and the food is phenomenal. You’ve worked hard this week and have got even more work ahead of you. Treat yourself to a wine night that’ll make Thursday and Friday go by like a breeze. Free+. 5 p.m. Kitsuen: 1362 H Street NE, DC; kitsuenbar.com // @kitsuenbar