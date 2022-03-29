Radar: To Do in D.C. // 3.31-4.3

Rose: "You Are Who You Eat" by John Jarboe. Photo courtesy of CulturalDC.

Explore the experimental art films of YouFilmFest revel in the community of April’s East End Market and find a moment to pause at an art-centric virtual meditation. Also notable are performances rolling through CulturalDC’s Source Theatre and Gala Hispanic Theatre. Finish the weekend with a deeply satisfying Portraits and Prosecco brunch at Dirty Habit following a guided tour through the National Portrait Gallery. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

3.31

Book Talk with Katrine Marçal at House of Sweden

Swedish author and journalist Katrine Marçal will engage in a moderated conversation with Ryan Avent, international economics editor at The Economist, about her latest book “Mother of Invention: How Good Ideas Get Ignored in an Economy Built For Men.” Katrine Marçal is a Swedish writer, journalist and correspondent for the Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter. Her first book “Who Cooked Adam Smith’s Dinner?” was shortlisted for the August Prize and won the Lagercrantz award. Free. 7 p.m. House of Sweden: 2900 K St. NW, DC; houseofsweden.com // @house_ofsweden

Five Course Dinner at Slate Wine Bar

Slate Wine Bar has officially launched a series of amazing wine dinners. Be on the lookout for new and exciting events each month with some of the best wine makers from around the world. Upcoming events include collaborations with Gonzalo Amigo of Bodegas Madai and Carlos Fernandez Gomez of Bodegas Tierra in March and April. Each dinner will be paired with a five-course tasting menu. $150. 5 p.m. Slate Wine Bar: 2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW; slatewinebar.com // @slatewinebar

4.1

English with an Accent at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Washington Performing Arts and GALA Hispanic Theatre join forces to co-present the world premiere of “English with an Accent” by Venezuelan-American performing artist Migguel Anggelo, a rising force in the national theatre scene. The piece is a hybrid dance-theater work of original music that explores self-realization through the eyes of an anthropomorphized, immigrant caterpillar. $40. 8 p.m. GALA Hispanic Theatre: 3333 14th St. NW, DC; galatheatre.org // @teatrogala

Meditation and Mindfulness through Art

Meditation helps us build a relationship to a place of inner quietude. To contribute to a sense of calm in this uncertain time, we are offering free 30-minute online meditations three times each week led by D.C.-based meditation teachers. These free sessions are appropriate for all levels of practitioners and include a variety of mindfulness practices. Sessions on Fridays include inspiration from art in the museum collection. Free. 12 p.m. Virtual: asia.si.edu // @natasianart

4.1-4.2

Rose: “You Are Who You Eat” at CulturalDC’s Source Theatre

A shrine of music, image, objects and text, Rose brings together a team of queer artists, including composers and musicians Emily Bate, Daniel de Jesús, Pax Ressler and Be Steadwell with director Mary Tuomanen to tell the legend of John and Rose. The performance explores this tale through musical styles ranging from art song to 1980s pop ballad, intimate storytelling and a feast of wordplay. The evening also features a concert of original songs performed by a live band and set alongside a garden of images made with filmmaker Christopher Ash. $25-$100. 7 p.m. CulturalDC’s Source Theatre: 1835 14th St. NW, DC; culturaldc.org // @cultural_dc

4.2

DuPont Brass: Music Education at Union Stage

DuPont Brass is a unique, soulful, brass ensemble hailing from the D.C. Metropolitan Area. Originally composed of five music majors from Howard University, they have now grown into a nine-piece ensemble consisting of brass, a rhythm section and vocalists. The performance will also feature local music-makers FutureBandDC and DJ Chubb E Swagg. $20-$40. 7 p.m. Union Stage: 740 Water St. SW, DC; unionstage.com // @unionstage

East End Market’s April Festival

Serving Ward 7 residents, this event will be a day of celebration, community and education. East End Market is excited to have a spring market with music, great food, neighbors, face painting, a bounce house, community speeches, small businesses, health vendors and a fire truck. Free. 11 a.m. DC East End Market: 5600 East Capitol St. NE, DC; dceastendmarket.org // @eastendmkt

Joseph – The Requests Only Tour at Wolf Trap

Oregon-bred sister trio Joseph (Natalie Schepman, Allison Closner and Meegan Closner) are best known for their crystalline vocal work and harmonies that suggest a near-telepathic connection among sisters. Experience Joseph’s dreamy folk and pop-rock-filled Barns debut. $25. 8 p.m. Wolf Trap: 1635 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

YouFilmFest at The REACH

This one-day film festival features films about you, by you, for you. Each screening block is about one hour followed by a Q&A with filmmakers. Blocks include “Films About, For & By Youth,” experimental art films and films from the U.S. and around the world. This event is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center campus rentals office and is not produced by the Kennedy Center. $15. 11 a.m. The REACH at the Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org/reach // @kennedycenter

4.3

Nostalgia – A Salute To DC Nightlife at The Mayflower Club

To celebrate D.C.’s iconic nightclub scene, the legendary Mayflower Club will be hosting a Nostalgia dance night to relive the height of Washingtonian dance culture. Featuring local big-hitters like DJs Analize and Gemini, this night is sure to rehash the past in the best way possible. 6 p.m. Various prices. The Mayflower Club: 1223 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; mayflowerclubdc.com // @mayflowerclubdc

Portraits & Prosecco Brunch at Dirty Habit

The Great American Brunch tour has landed in the culinary core of our capital city. Portraits and Prosecco is a guided tour inside the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, followed by three-course brunch at the Dirty Habit. This is the perfect tour for an American presidency enthusiast, aspiring presidential candidate and people who like prosecco. $75. 11.30 a.m. Dirty Habit DC: 555 8th St. NW, DC; dirtyhabitdc.com // @dirtyhabitdc

Rosé Soirée at Willard InterContinental

Spring is in the air and the Willard InterContinental, in partnership with Chateau d’Esclans, will host their inaugural Cherry Blossom Rosé Soirée. On the menu are the rosé labels Whispering Angel, Rock Angel and Garrus, in addition to Moët and Chandon Champagne. The evening is topped off with a food station, a breathtaking floral wall and live music. $150-$350. 12 p.m. Willard InterContinental: 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; washington.intercontinental.com // @willard_intercontinentaldc