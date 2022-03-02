Radar: To Do in D.C. 3.3-3.6

Whether it be through a comedy performance showcasing femme humor, or a conversation about notable women in American history, there are a plethora of events celebrating the first weekend of Women’s History Month. Musical acts rolling through the District include Deafheaven and Charlotte Day Wilson, who will respectively blend soulful vocals with psychedelic rock. To finish off the weekend on a meditative note, the National Building Museum of Women will be hosting a yoga class in the buildings’ main hall. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

3.3

Live Salon Book Talk at Dumbarton House

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Dumbarton House will be hosting a panel of experts discussing Georgetown’s top sites and women’s history stories mentioned in the new book “111 Places in Women’s History That You Must Not Miss.” This conversation will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the modern-day people preserving local history and highlighting how women have shaped American history. Free-$40. 6-8 p.m. Dumbarton House: 2715 Q St. NW, DC; dumbartonhouse.org // @dumbartonhouse

Words, Words, Words: “The King at the Edge of the World”

Arthur Phillips returns with a unique novel that’ll leave readers questioning the nature of truth at every turn. “The King at the Edge of the World” explores events within Shakespeare’s lifetime in order to weave a fascinating story of espionage, philosophy and politics. Take the chance to look at history’s greatest writer in a different light by joining the Folger Shakespeare Library’s online book club. All are welcome at this thought-provoking and inclusive meeting to discuss new takes on a writer who has revolutionized the English language. 6:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. Folger Shakespeare Library: 201 E Capitol St. SE, DC; folger.edu // @folgerlibrary

3.3-3.5

RIOT!: A Hilarious Women’s Comedy Night

Join The Kennedy Center for RIOT!, a special three-night comedy event in celebration of Women’s History Month. RIOT! has become a national platform for female artists to embrace creative risk and emphasize their perspective in our rapidly evolving culture. Leading performers from the worlds of music and comedy, including Sydnee Washington, Cristela Alonzo and Natasha Leggero, come together to celebrate women in the arts through song and laughter. $29. 7:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m. The Club at Studio K: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

3.5

Deafheaven at Black Cat

Deafheaven is a California-based act that has garnered acclaim for their signature hybrid sound of black metal, shoegaze, and post-rock. Hollywife and Midwife will open the show. 8 p.m. $25-$28. Black Cat: 1811 14th St .NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

3.4

Femme House Takeover Tour Workshop in D.C.

The future of dance music is female. Join Femme House’s Intro to Ableton Live Workshop to get the basic tools to start making MIDI and audio sounds. This workshop will demystify Albelton’s many features, and help you leave the classroom feeling confident to start your musical journey, whether that be DJing or engineering sound. 4 p.m. Free. Corcoran School of the Arts & Design at GW: 500 17th Street NW, DC; corcoran.gwu.edu // @cocoran_gw

3.6

Charlotte Day Wilson at Songbyrd

Toronto native Charlotte Day Wilson is a Juno-nominated vocalist, producer and multi-instrumentalist. A sound steeped in moody soulfulness, her R&B roots mingle intricately with her powerful vocals. Working previously with heavy hitters like Daniel Caesar, D’Mile and Babyface — just to name a few — has highlighted her prowess in production and makes her worthy and capable of entertaining a huge crowd at D.C.’s beloved Songbyrd Music House. 7 p.m. $25-$30. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Yoga at the National Building Museum

Rise and shine at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. Join for a mellow, all-level yoga class under the colossal, 75-foot-tall Corinthian columns in the Great Hall of The National Building Museum, America’s leading cultural institution devoted to interpreting the history and impact of the built environment. No previous yoga experience required, just be sure to bring your own yoga mat. Ticket purchase will also provide entrance to the museum following the class. 10 a.m. $20. National Building Museum: 401 F St. NW, DC; nbm.org // @nationalbuildingmuseum

