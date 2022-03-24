Radar: To Do in D.C. // 3.23-3.27

There’s no time to waste. Quit your hibernation. Spring has finally sprung in the District. And with all this great weather coming our way, there’s no excuse not to get out and have some fun. From tasting with scotch aficionados to a classic RNB kickback, to a Tattoo Expo, D.C. has no problem helping you embrace the extra hours of sunlight.

3.23

Inova Blood Donor Services and I.M.P. to Host “The Anthem ‘You’re My Type’ Blood Drive”

Inova Blood Donor Services and I.M.P. will host a community blood drive at District rock staple The Anthem on March 23. This blood drive will mark the first time Inova Blood Donor Services and I.M.P. have teamed up to help patients in the community. “The need for blood is always present, and we’re thankful for partners in the community that understand the importance of helping patients in need,” said Terri Craddock, Senior Director, Inova Blood Donor Services. Offer a hand (or better yet a donation) to those in need at one of the District’s most iconic rock venues. Free. 1 p.m. The Anthem: 815 V St. NW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

Scotch & Soda at Serenata

Calling all scotch lovers. The District’s very own Serenata cocktail experience is happy to host a Scotch & Soda drinks event featuring a list of scotch and soda pairings curated by bar director Andra “AJ” Johnson and an appearance by Bacardi Single Malt ambassador Jonathan Peterson. Scotches included at this lively gathering come from renowned brands like Aberfeldy, Craigellachie and Deveron. Have yourself a drink that’s so amazing, you won’t believe it’s just two ingredients. Free+. 5 p.m. Serenata: 1280 4th St.NE, DC; serenatadc.com // @serenatadc

3.25

Lexicon Lane: A Word-Sleuthing Adventure

Do you kill it at Wordle, crush your opponents in Scrabble, or just like a good puzzle? Get a sneak peek at Planet Word’s new word-sleuthing adventure before it opens to the public. Enjoy delicious snacks from their restaurant partner Immigrant Food+ and a puzzle-themed cocktail while you try your hand at Planet Word’s newest immersive group experience, Lexicon Lane. Your ticket entitles you to food, two drink tickets, and a chance to team up with other party-goers to crack one of Lexicon Lane’s clever nested puzzle cases. $40. 6 p.m. Planet Word: 925 13th St. NW, DC; planetwordmuseum.org // @planetworddc

Ellie Varner at The Basement 90’s/00’s RNB Party

Karma Soundstage is ecstatic to host D.C.’s The Basement RnB Night. A night dedicated to the best sounds of the early millenia, this upcoming night features a star-studded appearance from singer Elle Varner of “Only Wanna Give It To You” fame. Along with Elle are features from extraordinary talents like DJ K-Meta, DJ 5’9 and The Bearded Drummer. Join in on a night that can get down with the slow jam and dancefloor fever. $10-$25. 9 p.m. Karma Soundstage: 2221 Adams Place NE, DC; dckarma.com // @karmawdc

3.26

National Philharmonic Presents America’s Requiem — A Knee On The Neck

Join the National Philharmonic and the Music Center at Strathmore for a display of musical talent and respect for humankind. America’s Requiem commemorates the life and tragic loss of George Floyd with the world premiere of Adolphus Hailstork’s A Knee on The Neck. Composed around the poetry of Dr. Herbert Martin, this piece will be performed by the National Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorale under the direction of Maestro Piotr Gajewski, and members of The Washington Chorus and The Howard University Chorale, along with featured vocalists J’Nai Bridges, Norman Shankle and Kenneth Overton. The program concludes with Mozart’s seminal Requiem in D Minor, also featuring soprano Janai Brugger. Pay your respect to an American soul who has passed, but will never be forgotten. $39-$89. 8 p.m. The Music Center at Strathmore: 5301 Tuckerman Lane North Bethesda, MD; strathmore.org // @strathmorearts

Last Pop-up Market of SHE DC Month!

Take part in a weekend pop-up shop dedicated to supporting the woman-makers of the DMV. Shop Made In DC’s She DC is a month-long celebration of District women in business including a curated art show featuring up to 100 pieces from DMV women artists, panel discussions and popups with emerging local makers and artists. A portion of all proceeds from tickets and gallery + marketplace sales go to the SHE DC Micro-Grant Fund. Support the strong women that make the District an art-filled and beautiful place. Free. 11 a.m. La Cosecha Mezzanine at Union Market District: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; shopmadeindc.com/she-dc // @shopmadeindc

Last Day Of Art of Noize Presents “Highland: The Continuity of the Black Family”

Art of Noize has always been on the cutting edge. And Greta Chapin-McGill is just about the sharpest that edge can get. The summer of 2021 was a time of uncertainty throughout the world. It was a time where we all looked for a place of peace and where the pandemic could not touch us. That summer, so much changed for Greta, and given the opportunity for a residency with renowned artist Lilian Thomas Burwell in Highland Beach, she did not hesitate to make it happen. “Highland” seeks to take you on a journey of history and nature, beauty, peace and the continuity of the Black family. Gain a sense of community at this dynamic art display. Free. 12 p.m. Art of Noize: 821 Upshur Street NW, DC; artofnoizedmv.com // @artofnoizedmv

3.25-3.27

The 2022 D.C. Tattoo Expo

The wait is over. The D.C. Tattoo Expo is returning to the nation’s capital to showcase spectacular displays of body art from March 25 to 27. Celebrate this iconic event’s return by supporting the best tattoo artists across the world and interacting with them under one roof. Get ready for an epic weekend filled with live tattooing, body piercing and amazing live entertainment. Reservation. 10 a.m. Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel: 900 South Orme Street Arlington, VA; dctattooexpo.com // @dctattooartsexpo

3.26-3.27

2022 Spring Cleaning at The REACH

Spring Cleaning is a weekend-long, outdoor event for Washingtonians to purchase affordable art from emerging, local artists. Over 50 visual artists will set themselves up as vendors, selling their old inventory (at least one-year-old) for $150 or less. This provides an opportunity for them to make more space in their studios and homes, earn money to create new work, and connect with current and potential collectors. Free. 1 p.m. The REACH at the Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org/reach/ // @kennedycenter

3.27

Stanlion Clothing’s The Swanky Experience Fashion Show

Hosted by Stanlion Clothing, come witness an International Fashion Show showcasing the art of suit styles & designer suit collections for men & women. The Swanky Experience Fashion Show deploys a visual, interactive, and digital experience. This stunning 5+ hour runway fashion show experience will progress you through concepts, themes, visuals, and style categories of suit styles. With coverage from over 20 magazines, websites, and bloggers, this fashion show is primed to be the “can’t miss” annual spring event every year. $150+. 5 p.m. 1 Veterans Place Silver Spring, MD; stanlion.com // @stanlion_clothing

Dunn Lewis Spring Social

Kick off your spring with the motorcycle geniuses over at Dunn Lewis. A chance to get out of the house and socialize with new faces, this Spring Social is an amazing treat given to you by the people who make rides smoother than the fresh springtime air. All are welcome to attend. Who knows? You might even pick up a couple bike knowledge while you’re there. Free. 12 p.m. Dunn Lewis: 2007 Fenwick Street NE, DC; dunnlewismc.com // @dunnlewismc

Ongoing

RAMW’s Annual Spring Wine Fling

Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington is excited to announce the return of its annual Spring Wine Fling. DMV-area restaurants will showcase the diversity and creativity of their wine programs through expertly curated pairings, flights, special events and other happenings to uncork the spring season. Nothing says spring like a nice glass. Featured in this event are essential DMV names like Virginia’s Blend 111 and the District’s Hook Hall. Free+. Multiple Locations; ramw.org // @ramwdc

“Vicissitude” Bloom Pop-Up Light Projection at NoMa In Bloom

Renowned D.C. Multimedia artist Robin Bell will cast an original commissioned work onto the 150-foot tall façade of The Burton apartment building, thus creating D.C.’s newest and tallest artistic canvas at the ever-so-festive NoMa in Bloom celebration. Building upon his formal training as a classical printmaker, Bell’s “Vicissitude” will be a dynamic work, changing just as the Cherry Blossoms do in real-life, always in a constant state of transition with variations tree-by-tree and branch-by-branch, vulnerable to the vicissitudes of weather. The giant pop-up exhibit will go live nightly beginning on Thursday, March 24th, and run each evening from 7:45 to 10:30 p.m. through Sunday, April 3. Support a local artist whose creativity and talent know no bounds. Free. 7:45 p.m. The Burton: 200 Florida Avenue NE, DC; nomabid.org/noma-in-bloom/ // @noma.bid

