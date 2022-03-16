Radar: To Do in D.C. 3.17-3.20

From a femme comedy show at Studio K to an Irish-inspired dinner and drinks over in Alexandria, this weekend’s radar intersects Women’s History Month, St. Patrick’s Day and the early emergence of the DMV’s famed cherry blossoms. Notable are the performances rolling through the District, from the emo punk of Touché Amoré to the soft indie sounds of Horse Girl. Finish the weekend off with a soothing Frida Kahlo-inspired painting session at La Cosecha. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

3.17

Coffee and Conversation: SHE DC ARTIST TALK

Join SHE DC for a conversation about creating in the District. She DC is a month-long celebration of DC’s women in business that includes a curated art show featuring up to 100 pieces from DMV women artists, panel discussions and popups with emerging DC makers and artists. Bring your own coffee to this engaging conversation, and listen to the stories of inspiring changemakers in the DMV’s creative industry. Free. 8.30 a.m. La Cosecha : 1280 4th St. NE; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

Opening of The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Washington D.C.

Immerse yourself in the world of FRIENDS™ like never before with interactive set recreations, like Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, original props and costumes, photo ops, a retail store and Central Perk. Step into the iconic TV show like never before in this interactive experience. Explore 12 rooms of set recreations including Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk. Pose on the iconic orange couch and take many more photos. $42. 12 p.m. The FRIENDS™ Experience, DC: 1025 F St. NW, DC; superf.ly // @superflypresents

St Patrick’s Day Treats and Drinks at Assembly

The luck of the Irish will be at Rosslyn’s fave food emporium this St. Patrick’s Day, and revelers can enjoy a few special treats like a Conway Irish Ale with a shot of Jameson Whisky, Great Lakes Conway’s Irish Red Ale or Guinness Cans. Dishes include a juicy Lamb Burger with tzatziki sauce, arugula, pickled onion and feta cheese on a brioche bun. $5+. Assembly: 205 Century Place, Alexandria, VA; assembly-va.com // @assemblyva

3.18

Corona Presents Yoga & Sculpt w/ Brittney S. at Flow Yoga Center

Start your year off strong with this complimentary yoga class. Courtesy of DC Fray and Corona, this month sign up for some fun, fitness, and premium swag in D.C. or Northern Virginia, and try a new studio or gym. Free. 5 p.m. Flow Yoga Center: 1508 14th St. NW, DC; flowyogacenter.com // @flowyogacenter

Funnier Than Fiction: Real Hot Girl Sh*t

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Story District returns to Studio K with “Funnier Than Fiction: Real Hot Girl Sh*t” – a showcase of true stories by extraordinary women. Story District has mastered the art of turning good, true stories into great performances at the Washington area’s finest concert venues including a monthly show at the Black Cat, Lincoln Theatre, 9:30 Club, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Sixth & I, DC Improv, Union Stage and more. 7.30 p.m. $25. Studio K at The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Touché Amoré at Black Cat

Arguably the most important band responsible for catapulting classic emo back into the alternative world, Touché Amoré has been burrowing through angst, alienation, cancer and death throughout four adored studio albums. And after over a decade of working through darkness, the band’s gorgeously gruff fifth album, Lament, finds the light at the end of the tunnel. Join the band as they challenge the preconceived notions of our minds and look toward a music scene that is deep and nuanced in emotional stakes. D.C. has always had a history with emo music and nothing would rehash that sweet history better than seeing a band that knows their sound. 7 p.m. $22+. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

3.19

La Luz at Black Cat

On their self-titled fourth album, La Luz launch themselves into a new realm of emotional intimacy for a collection of songs steeped in the mysteries of the natural world and the magic of human chemistry that has found manifestation in the musical ESP between guitarist and songwriter Shana Cleveland, bassist Lena Simon, and keyboardist Alice Sandahl. 8 p.m. $15-$18. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

Mimosa Fest at The Bullpen

With March comes warmer weather and with warmer weather comes the opportunity for some outdoor fun. At The Bullpen in D.C.’s Half Street Fairgrounds, outdoor fun is no fantasy with their highly-anticipated Mimosa Fest. An opportunity to do some eating and shopping over some amazing drinks, Mimosa Fest is your chance to say hello to spring. Bring your friends. Bring your family. But most importantly, bring some sunshine bright positivity. 11 a.m. $15-$49. The Bullpen at Half Street Fairgrounds: 1201 Half St. SE, DC; thebullpendc.com // @bullpendc

3.20

ArtJamz La Cosecha Sessions: Paint Like Friday

Celebrate the artistic brilliance of Frida Kahlo while celebrating Women’s History Month during this colorful “Paint Like Frida” class. Guided by La Cosecha’s team of talented artists, you will paint a jamming image accompanied by music inspired by this iconic Latina artist and drinks and bites from Peruvian Brothers. $75. 3 p.m. La Cosecha 1280 4th St. NE; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

Damon Wayans: Just Sayin’ Tour

One of the all time greats comes to the Comedy Loft for the first time! Damon Wayans is known throughout the world for his comedic genius and is most fondly remembered for the Emmy Award winning series “In Living Color” where he created sketch characters like Homey the Clown, Handiman, and fabulous Blaine from Men on Film. He’s made us all laugh with tears aplenty so be sure to make your way over to this D.C. hotspot and watch one of the kings of 90’s comedy show off his stellar chops and mad skills. 7 p.m. $50-$65. The Comedy Loft Of DC: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @bierbarondc

Horse Girl at DC9

Horsegirl is a noisy rock trio from Chicago composed of Penelope Lowenstein (she/her), Nora Cheng (she/her), and Gigi Reece (they/them), all 17-18 years old. Horsegirl draws inspiration from shoegaze and post-punk, in the realm of ‘90’s American and UK indie underground. Together for just over a year, they have played contemporary art museums, all ages venues, open mics, and house parties. 8 p.m. $16-$18. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

