Radar: To Do In D.C. 12.22-12.25

It’s here! Christmas is here! So is other stuff! Here are some options to help ring in the cheer! Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

12.22

Thievery Corporation

Twenty five years into their genre-defying electronic music career, Thievery Corporation’s founding principles of D.I.Y. and inclusion have become key themes in mainstream social conversation. After a dozen highly acclaimed full-length albums, remix LPs, concert recordings and more than two decades of incendiary live performances that have thrilled audiences worldwide, Thievery Corporation’s music and message is more relevant and important now than ever. $55. 7 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

“Home Alone”

You know the movie, so why not watch in the theater this year for some nostalgia? $12. Suns Cinema: 3107 Mt Pleasant St. NW, DC; sunscinema.com // @sunscinema

12.23

Christmas Legend – Modern Nutcracker Ballet

Ukrainian-born, American choreographer Olga Aru is bringing The Nutcracker into 21st century. Audiences will be dazzled by glamorous Christmas festivities through a sophisticated, modern story twist! $33. 7:30 p.m. Source Theatre: 1835 14th St. NW, DC; culturaldc.org // @cultural_dc

“The Polar Express”

“The Polar Express” is a Christmas film but if you’re familiar with the uncanny valley it’s also a horror film. $6. 4:30 p.m. Miracle Theatre: 535 8th St. SE, DC; themiracletheatre.com // @themiracledc

12.24

Santa Arrives at Tysons Corner Center

Tysons Corner Center kicks off the holiday spirit with photo sessions with Santa. Starting November 11 through December 24, the decorative snowcapped winter forest theme photo set will operate on a schedule: Monday through Saturday, 11am – 8pm and Sunday, 11am – 6pm. Reservations are recommended and are made easy to plan through Tysons Corner Center website. Reservations are a convenience that allow families to plan. They are not being required, however, so Tysons will be able to accommodate walk-up visitors. For reservations and full appearance schedule click here. Pre-book now and received a personalized call from Santa powered by the Portable North Pole. All guests who pre-book and purchase a photo package get a free, personalized video from the North Pole after the visit. Free+. 11 A.M. Tysons Corner Center: 1961 Chain Bridge Rd, Tysons Corner, VA; tysonscornercenter.com // @shoptysons

Drive around and look at lights

Consult our Holiday Lights Guide for suggestions.

12.25

December 25th Day of Service

Join us to serve meals, play bingo, sing carols, make activity kits, deliver gifts, and otherwise spread holiday cheer to people experiencing homelessness, refugees, seniors, and hospice patients throughout the D.C. area. It’s the biggest volunteer event in D.C. on Christmas Day! $20. 9 a.m. Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, DC: 1529 16th St. NW, DC; edjcc.org // @e_dcjcc

Christmas Day Brunch Pancakes & Pajamas with Santa

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown is offering a lavish buffet for Christmas Day Brunch – Pancakes and Pajamas with Santa in the renowned Colonnade. With Comfort and style in mind, guests are encouraged to don their festive winter pajamas. Santa will stop by each table to admire all P.J. attire. $159+. 11 a.m. Fairmont Georgetown: 2401 M St. NW, DC; fairmont.com // @fairmonthotels

