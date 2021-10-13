Radar: To Do in D.C. 10.13-10.17

With the consistently cloudy weather and slight chill creeping in, bring some warmth into your life with a variety of celebratory alcohol-centered events including Rock the Core Fest, DC Wine Fest or Oktoberfest at Lost Boy. This weekend is also the return of All Things Go festival at it’s new home at Merriweather’s Post Pavilion with headliners, HAIM, St. Vincent and Charli XCX. Read on for our complete list of our top weekend picks. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

10.14

Fit Club at Tysons Corner Center

Tysons Corner Center and DC Fray have partnered together to bring a culture of fun and fitness to all with our monthly Tysons Fit Club. Classes will be held on The Plaza at the green glass eclipse. This iteration of Tysons Fit Club features glow yoga. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Free. Tysons Corner Center Plaza: 1961 Chain Bridge Rd. Tysons, VA; tysonscornercenter.com; @shoptysons // dcfray.com; @dcfray

Potomac Social Bingo

Potomac Social presents free Live Bar Bingo this fall. Join DC Fray and Potomac Social Tavern for free, in-person bingo on Thursdays. There will be for complementary bingo materials, free prizes and fun-filled evenings. 6-7 p.m. Free. Potomac Social Tavern: 1480 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA; potomacsocialtavern.com; @potomacsocialtavern // dcfray.com; @dcfray

Speed Dating at Hotel Zena

DC Fray and Figleaf Bar & Lounge at Hotel Zena have teamed up, and they’re inviting you to put your phones down and come ready to meet your new mate the old fashioned way – in person. They’ve locked down three Thursdays over the next three months to help you find your new boo-friend just in time for the holidays. All you have to do is show up in your favorite head-turning attire and get your mingle on. 6 p.m. $17.50. Hotel Zena: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; figleafdc.com; @figleafdc // dcfray.com; @dcfray

10.15

Monophonics at Black Cat

With a timeless sound that blends heavy soul and psych-rock, Monophonics have built a reputation over the past decade as one of the best live bands in the country. Led by singer Kelly Finnigan, the band of has drawn on their colorful history – both their experiences as veteran touring performers and as individuals growing up in the Bay Area – to create It’s Only Us, their fourth release since 2012, out March 13th on Colemine Records. It’s Only Us is the sound of a group continuing to grow as songwriters, musicians, performers and people – reflecting on where they’ve been, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the years to come. 8 p.m. $20. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

10.15 + 10.16

Rock the Core Fest

A celebration of cider, beer and great tunes, Rock the Core transports the orchard to your mug with more than 50+ ciders and craft beers offered on site. Sip on a granny smith cocktail, swig a sweet golden russet and discover untapped apple flavors while savoring local eats and live entertainment. Various times. $24.99-$75.99. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC 20010; drinkthedistrict.com // @drinkthedistrict

10.15-10.17

Prince William Little Theatre: Dial “M” for Murder

Join the Hylton Performing Arts Center for a showing of Dial “M” for Murder. Set in the early 1950’s in London, England, tennis pro Tony Wendice marries beautiful Margot, who has exactly what Tony loves: beauty and money. The suspenseful plot thickens as Tony schemes to murder his wife for her money and an American mystery writer, plus a cool, inquisitive investigator enter the picture. Various times. $17+. Hylton Performing Arts Center: 10960 George Mason Cir. Manassas, VA; hyltoncenter.org // @hylton_pac

10.16

All Things Go Festival

The All Things Go Music Festival is moving to a new and improved Merriweather Post Pavilion in 2021. This year’s festival is expanding to two stages with 16 artist performances. Enjoy music, art, food and friends in the stunning forest setting of Merriweather’s Chrysalis Stage. With a wide selection of local and international beers on tap, you’re sure to find just the right drink for you; enjoy a brew with friends while vibing to your favorite music. Pick from a delicious selection of drink and food choices, which include vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, or get away from the everyday and have fun with friends at our festival booths, art installations and other activities. 12 p.m. $89.50-$225. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; allthingsgofestival.com // @allthingsgo

DC Wine Fest

Specially curated wineries serve patrons tastings over a multi-session, all-day, all-night vino experience. You’ll have the chance to sample premium wine to your heart’s content, while live entertainment keeps the party lively during this one of a kind experience. VIP admission means you’ll gain early access one hour before the crowd, so you’ll have more time to sample and mingle. 12-10 p.m. $35-$60. Dock 5: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; dcwinefest.com // @dcwinefest

Few Fun Things: A Friends and Family Affair

Virginia-based brand Tiers Monde (“Third World”) in collaboration with D.C.-based creative house 44:21 and RADIOSDEAD, would like to extend an invitation for the upcoming concert Few Fun Things: A Friends and Family Affair. The series of shows is designed to bring together a unique mix of talent from around the DMV region. The event will feature performances of several up and coming artists along with food, drinks and an opportunity to shop pieces from one of the most unique brands in the DMV area.5-10 p.m. Free. The Village DC: 1272 5th St. NE, DC; @radiosdead // @4421.co

Oktoberfest at Lost Boy

Lost Boy Cider is hosting their first ever Oktoberfest Festival. Five different breweries will be on tap: Port City Brewing, Black Narrows, Vasen, Right Proper and Aslin Beer Co. Tickets include 3-12 oz pours in a commemorative Oktoberfest mug, pretzel from Chewish Deli upon arrival, additional discounted drink tickets, $5 October Explorer Series cans and access to our authentic Beer Hall garden. There will be a food truck on site throughout the day. Costumes are encouraged. 12-6 p.m. $63.78. Lost Boy Cider: 317 Hooffs Run Dr. Alexandria, VA; lostboycider.com // @lostboycider

10.16 + 10.17

Taco, Beer + Tequila Fest

Come by the National Harbor for two days of the 2021 Taco, Beer & Tequila Festival. New this year is the Guacamole Pavilion with fresh and hand-made guac to enjoy along with the region’s best taquerias and taco trucks. Plus, enjoy the Churros and Chocolate Pavilion for dessert. Unlimited wine, beer, tequila, cider and soft drinks included in your ticket (must be 21 years of age to attend). Choose from eight margarita bars and a tequila pavilion while listening to live music. One hour early VIP admission. 12-5 p.m. $34-$75. Southpointe at National Harbor: 802 National Harbor Blvd. National Harbor, MD; nationalharbor.com // @nationalharbor

10.17

Pints and Pilates Mat Class

Grab a mat and join us at Astro Lab Brewing for this free Pilates Mat Class, offered by one of the professional instructors at our neighbors Club Pilates in Silver Spring. Stick around after class for a pint and get a 10% discount on all of Astro Lab Brewing’s beers. All levels welcome. Novices encouraged. 10:30 a.m. Free. Bring your own mat. Astro Lab Brewing: 8216 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD; astrolabbrewing.com // @astrolabbrewing

TOHO Presents: A Self-Guided Tour in Search of Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

Take a self-guided tour in search of Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, the only woman represented inside Contemplation Court at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. She was a free Black woman born in the slave state of Maryland who traveled often as an activist involved in the abolition, suffrage and temperance movements. Tickets available exclusively for TOHO Members only. Limited availability – first come, first serve. This event is hosted independently of the Smithsonian Institute. National Museum of African American History and Culture: 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, DC; atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

SAVE THE DATE

10.19

JusticeAid: Mavis Staples & Amy Helm

JusticeAid, a group whose mission is to promote justice through the arts, is pleased to announce their annual concert featuring headliners Mavis Staples with Special Guest Amy Helm in support of Neighborhood Defender Service. One of America’s national musical treasures, Mavis Staples’s soulful growl has entranced listeners and affected social change and awareness for more than half a century. Joining Staples on the bill is musician, singer and songwriter, Amy Helm. A scholar of American roots music, Helm has contributed her signature, grainy alto to record after record over the last 30 years. 100% of ticket sales + sponsorships will support JusticeAid’s grantee partner, Neighborhood Defender Service. 6:30 p.m. $35+. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; justiceaid.org // @justiceaid