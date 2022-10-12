Play
Radar: To Do in D.C 10.13-10.16
October 12, 2022 @ 11:00am
10.13
DC FRAY Cider Fest
In partnership with the Rosslyn BID, we are bringing you an evening of fall fun with a tasting of 5 different cideries, live music, cash bar, and a pie eating contest that will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sign up will be available at the check-in table for any walk ups looking to attend. $10 – $15. 5:00 p.m. Central Place Plaza Rosslyn: 1800 North Lynn Street Arlington, VA; districtfray.com// @districtfray
“Dracula”
Synetic Theater reawakens one of the most acclaimed stories in history, Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” from October 13 through November 6 in National Landing. The iconic and sinister tale of Vlad the Impaler’s descent into darkness returns to the theater for a third remount. In conjunction with this production, Synetic’s spooky gala, Vampire Ball returns in a one-night only event on October 28. The festivities start with a performance of “Dracula” followed by an indoor/outdoor dance party with all the food and drinks that a ghoul could ask for. Gather all your witches for a party to wake the dead! Costumes encouraged! $20. 8 p.m. Synetic Theater: 1800 S Bell Street, Arlington,VA; synetictheater.org // @synetictheater
13th Annual Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge
Is a gathering of embassy chefs from around the world, showcasing the unique flavors of their home countries in a friendly, delicious culinary competition. With 40+ embassies participating from across the globe, the 2022 challenge offers an international and immersive foodie experience only possible in Washington, DC.Attendees will travel the world with their taste buds, sampling bites and beverages from the participating countries. A panel of judges will select the winner of the Judges’ Choice Award, while attendees can cast a vote for their favorite dish awarded to the People’s Choice Award. $75-$90. 7 p.m. Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Kogod Courtyard: 8th and G Streets NW, Washington, DC; gatherbyeventsdc.com // @EventsDC
10.14
Liza Treyger
Liza Treyger is a stand up comic who most recently was seen in the Judd Apatow movie “King of Staten Island” and HBO’s “Pause w/Sam Jay.” She has Netflix and Comedy Central half hour specials and has appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Chelsea Lately,” “@midnight,” “Lights Out with David Spade,” “This is Not Happening” and many more fun things. She is the co-host of “That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast” and host of her own podcast “Enemies.” What makes her most proud is she regularly performs at The Comedy Cellar and The Comedy Store. $20. 7:30 p.m. DC Improv Comedy Club: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov
“Black Panther”
We’re not recommending this because it’s “Black Panther” — you can see the 2018 film on cable most every night and it’s been a favorite at outdoor movie screenings since its release — we’re recommending it because outdoor movie season is coming to a close. Get in a screening while you can! $20. 7 p.m. The Drive-In at Union Market:1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc
Taste of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest is a world-renowned folk festival, which is held annually in Munich and attracts more than six million people from around the world in search of German beer, music, and food. We’re bringing you an authentic taste of the legendary festivities, curated by the German-American Heritage Foundation and the German Embassy. $10. 4 p.m. Franklin Park: 1332 St NW, DC; universe.com // @EventsDC
10.15
Soul Food Saturdays
Soul Food Saturdays connects past and plate; this unique guided walking tour of Old Town Alexandria uses historic landmarks to highlight the invaluable contributions of African American innovation and tradition to American cuisine. $95. 2 p.m. Carlyle House: 121 N Fairfax Street Alexandria, VA; eventbrite.com // @HistoricUSA
Latin Fashion Week
Featuring D.C. designers from Central and South America and the Caribbean who have dressed celebrities for the Oscars, Grammys, the MTV Awards and non-award related events. Free. 12 p.m. Capitol Hill Offices: 300 New Jersey Ave. NW, DC; latinfashionweek.com // @latinfashionweek
10.16
Dock Days of Summer: Medicated Headsman
Hot summer days are calling for cool, delicious beer and great music in the beer garden! Join us every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. for Dock Days of summer featuring live music, cold beer, and house-made slushies to chase away the Sunday Scaries. $10. 2 p.m. DC Brau Beer Garden: 3178 Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; dcbrau.com // @dcbrau
Women of Wine (WOW)
The WOW event will feature twelve wine professionals from the DC Women in Wine list that was created and crowd-sourced earlier this year to identify and highlight women-led wine programs, sommeliers, winemakers, wine owners, experts, consultants, and educators in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Ten women were randomly drawn from the list in addition to two women in wine who have made long-term contributions to the DC wine community: Nadine Brown and Diane Gross. Each will share a wine from their selections that will be available by the glass. Free. 6 p.m. Bottles Wine Garden: 2500 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, DC; bottleswinegarden.com // @bottleswonegarden
Turkish Festival
Celebrate Turkish culture and heritage while enjoying a lovely day out for the entire family in the heart of D.C. Among the offerings: authentic Turkish cuisine, live music and entertainment, folk dancing performances, Turkish arts and crafts vendors, kids’ games, a Turkish coffeehouse, fortune telling and cultural activities.Free. 11 a.m. Pennsylvania Ave: Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 3rd + 7th St., DC; turkishfestival.org // @turkishfestival2022