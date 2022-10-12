Radar: To Do in D.C 10.13-10.16

Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity. 10.13 Festivals, live music, stand up, the last outdoor movie of the season, and many outdoor dance parties are just some of the activities to choose from in D.C. this weekend. DC FRAY Cider Fest

In partnership with the Rosslyn BID, we are bringing you an evening of fall fun with a tasting of 5 different cideries, live music, cash bar, and a pie eating contest that will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sign up will be available at the check-in table for any walk ups looking to attend. $10 – $15. 5:00 p.m. Central Place Plaza Rosslyn: 1800 North Lynn Street Arlington, VA; districtfray.com// @districtfray “Dracula”

Synetic Theater reawakens one of the most acclaimed stories in history, Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” from October 13 through November 6 in National Landing. The iconic and sinister tale of Vlad the Impaler’s descent into darkness returns to the theater for a third remount. In conjunction with this production, Synetic’s spooky gala, Vampire Ball returns in a one-night only event on October 28. The festivities start with a performance of “Dracula” followed by an indoor/outdoor dance party with all the food and drinks that a ghoul could ask for. Gather all your witches for a party to wake the dead! Costumes encouraged! $20. 8 p.m. Synetic Theater: 1800 S Bell Street, Arlington,VA; synetictheater.org // @synetictheater

13th Annual Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge

Is a gathering of embassy chefs from around the world, showcasing the unique flavors of their home countries in a friendly, delicious culinary competition. With 40+ embassies participating from across the globe, the 2022 challenge offers an international and immersive foodie experience only possible in Washington, DC.Attendees will travel the world with their taste buds, sampling bites and beverages from the participating countries. A panel of judges will select the winner of the Judges’ Choice Award, while attendees can cast a vote for their favorite dish awarded to the People’s Choice Award. $75-$90. 7 p.m. Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Kogod Courtyard: 8th and G Streets NW, Washington, DC; gatherbyeventsdc.com // @EventsDC