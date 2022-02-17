Radar: To Do in D.C. 2.17-2.20

In honor of Black History Month, this weekend’s events focus heavily on celebrating the achievements of the Black Community. From an afternoon market festival that will educate the community on Black history, to an evening discussion that delves into the stories of Black immigrants living in the DMV, these events cast visibility on the rich history of African American culture. Alongside the celebration of Black culture, the musical acts moving through the District include the euphoric sensations of French indie pop, and a revival of the best anthems of the early 2000s.

2.17

Black History Month Storytelling Night

For Black History Month, join KAMA DC for a live storytelling night featuring Black immigrants in the DMV sharing stories on the theme of vulnerability. Vulnerability is the driving force of connection. It is the ability to lean into our own discomfort and share the most authentic version of ourselves with others. Vulnerability strengthens our relationships and helps us break down walls that prevent us from creating a genuine bond with people, places and ourselves. Panelists will include locals Mary Apollo, Teklit Michael and Gbenga Ogunjimi. 7 p.m. Free. $20. Quarry House Tavern: 8401 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD; quarryhousetavern.com // @quarryhousetavern

Nü Androids Presents MYD: North American Club Tour

Nü Androids is a local collective that’ll search high and low to bring the best electronic acts to the DMV. And this time, they managed to find their latest obsession in the north of France. MYD is a dynamic house producer who draws influence from the disco sound of his native Lille, and the indie pop and dance stylings of the late 2000’s. Get a feel for the ever-popular French dance scene at one of the hottest venues in the District. 10 p.m. $20. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn Street NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Islamic Art History with Freer and Sackler Galleries

Hosted by the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art, in conjunction with the Freer and Sackler Galleries of Asian Art, join a virtual presentation that presents and celebrates Islamic art, and how its distinct style has defined the societies of North Africa, the Levant, and multiple parts of East and South Asia. See firsthand how one of the largest religious groups in the world has created some of the most memorable and beautiful art pieces to ever exist. 1 p.m. Free Virtual. Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art: 1050 Independence Ave. SW, DC; asia.si.edu // @natasianart

2.18

Spud Cannon and Lightmare at Comet Ping Pong

Vassar-bred and ready to cause trouble, Spud Cannon is the quintessential college band that deserves to make it big. Having repeatedly snuck onto their campus’ squash courts to record their Wall Of Sound-inspired brand of indie, this band knows no bounds and is willing to do all they can to make quality art. 10 p.m. $13. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Avenue NW, DC; cometpingpong.com // @cometpingpong

Poker Face: 2000’s Dance Night

Wherever you were in the 2000’s, whether it was a college dorm or a kindergarten classroom, we can all agree that the pop music of the era still reigns supreme in our hearts. With that being said, it’s not a surprise that the most anticipated dance night to hit DC9 is Poker Face, a 2000’s pop revival night hosted by DJs Phoenix and Dionysus. Come through and relive one of the most monumental times in pop culture. We might have Biden instead of Bush and Tik Tok instead of Myspace, but the flame of the 2000’s is still burning ferociously. 11 p.m. Free-$5. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

2.19

Remembering Black Broadway

In celebration of Black History Month, the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities and the historic Lincoln Theatre. In this sit-down conversation, Briana Thomas, the author of the historical biopic “Black Broadway,” will detail her journey documenting important pieces of U St.’s history on the stage of the Lincoln Theatre. Thomas will be interviewed by writer Brianna Rhodes, and the chat will be followed by a performance of The Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra. Free. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; thelincolndc.com // @thelincolndc

Very Sad Lab: “Baby Shower & Plant Adoption Day.”

Join Very Sad Lab’s plant Incubator at Transformer for a living, growing site-specific installation, resource lab, and series of pre-plant parent programs for what to expect when you’re expecting. In the final installment of the installation’s six-week crash course on plant care, celebrate growth with the “Baby Shower and Plant Adoption Day.” Now that you know what to expect when you’re expecting, adopt a plant from The Incubator. 1pm. Free. Transformer DC:1404 P St. NW, DC; transformerdc.org // @transformerdc

2.20

Chocolate City Rocks: The Black Rock Star Super Hero Marketplace

A Black History Month inspired Marketplace produced by Chocolate City Rocks, this event is exactly what it sounds like; a local festival intended to educate folks on Black history and support continuing Black excellence. It’s as diverse as the people that the market aims to celebrate; there will be music, food, vendors, history and trivia with prizes. 1 p.m. Free. 3 Stars Brewing Company: 6400 Chillum Place NW, DC; shop.3starsbrewing.com // @3starsbrewing

