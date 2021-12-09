Radar: To Do in D.C. 12.9-12.12

It’s Christmastime in the city — but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing else to do. Whether you celebrate yuletide or not, the closing of the year in D.C. is an exciting time. This week you can chat someone up at Hotel Zena, laugh alongside renowned comedian Dulcé Sloan or see a magic show. If holiday festivities is your speed, we got you covered too with holiday markets and shows aplenty, or don your favorite big white suit for a Santa-themed bar crawl in Dupont. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

12.9

Arts Club of Washington: Magic Show and Dinner

Join a wide array of some of America’s greatest magicians, and experience the “Magic Castle of the East” — a Victorian mansion with private, close-up rooms and impossible mind-reading, mystery, comedy and magic right before your eyes. 6-10 p.m. $89. Arts Club of Washington: 2017 I St. NW, DC; artsclubofwashington.org // @artsclubofwashington

Speed Dating at Hotel Zena

The District Fray and Hotel Zena are teaming up to bring back dating the old-fashioned way — in-person. There will be a host to facilitate the ice breaking, drinks to take the edge off, and tons of people to meet. Put on your best outfit, and get ready to mingle. 6-9 p.m. $19.50. Figleaf Bar and Lounge: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zena // @hotelzena

12.10

Paperjam Issue 3 Release Show

Come out to Lost City Bookstore for the release of issue 3 of PaperJam, a D.C. DIY music zine committed to documenting and building music communities in D.C. The event starts with a panel discussion between representatives from PaperJam Zine, Girls Rock! D.C., and D.C. Zinefest to discuss DIY community building — followed by performances from art punk band BRNDA and queer metal band Spring Silver. 7-10 p.m. $10. Lost City Books: 2467 18th St. NW, DC; lostcitybookstore.com // @lostcitybooks

A Medieval Christmas

For its annual holiday concerts of cherished music from the early music repertoire, Folger Consort presents an intimate program revisiting its beloved album, “A Medieval Christmas.” The generously resonant nave of St. Mark’s on Capitol Hill provides the ideal acoustical backdrop for harmonious and joyful early music for the Yuletide season. Various times and dates. $20-$50. Folger Shakespeare Library: 201 East Capitol St. SE, DC; folger.edu // @folgerlibrary

12.10 + 12.11

A Holiday Pops with Ingrid Michaelson

The NSO’s sparkling holiday celebration returns with carols, sing-alongs and more. The NSO welcomes indie-pop queen Ingrid Michaelson performing her biggest hits and songs from her acclaimed holiday album, “Ingrid Michaelson’s Songs For The Season.” Various times. $29-$109.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; 202-467-4600; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

12.11

Dulcé Sloan

Dulcé Sloan is one of the sharpest, fastest-rising voices in comedy. She has been a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” since 2017, and has been leaving her mark upon the comedy world before and since. 7:30 p.m. $25+. The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Holidime

Join Dime a Dozen, American University’s premier gender-inclusive a cappella group, for an afternoon of holiday music, current hits, old classics and everything in between. Since its founding in 2000, Dime has been performing a diverse repertoire of music and can’t wait to share it with you. 1-2 p.m. Free. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com; @unionmarketdc // @audimeadozen

Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

An unforgettable Christmas marketplace and craft show at John Carlyle Square. Stop by for beautiful decorations, vendors to check off every square on your shopping list and much more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. John Carlyle Square: 300 John Carlyle St. Alexandria, VA; thecarlylecommunity.com // @carlylecouncil

Opening Reception for Vian Borchert: “Dreamscapes”

Join us for an in-person opening reception for Vian Borchert: “Dreamscapes.” Meet the artist and enjoy a cello and violin performance. Refreshments will be served. The exhibition will be on view in the Park View Gallery from December 4, 2021 to January 9, 2022. 4-6 p.m. Free. Glen Echo Park: 7300 Macarthur Blvd. Glen Echo, MD; glenechopark.org // @glenechopark_arts

Santa Bar Crawl

Santa Crawl is a Christmas Season crawl. So put on your Santa suit, zip up your Christmas onesies, throw on your ugly sweaters, or lace up your elf costumes and get ready for this seasonal bar crawl. Various times, dates and locations. 2-10 p.m. $35. Dupont Circle. bar crawl

Van Ness Pop-Up Market

Shop local this holiday season! Everyone’s favorite pop-up shopping event is back for its sixth year. In addition to super-creative local artisans popping up on Connecticut Avenue, they will have family-friendly activities taking place throughout the day, as well as food and drink specials, kids crafting, a raffle and more. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free. Van Ness Main Street: 4340 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; holiday markets // @vannessmainst

West End Holiday Market

This is the West End’s first ever holiday market, inside their 10,000-square-foot multi-use facility. Inside, they’ll have 25 local vendors, a wreath making station (tickets sold separately) and seasonal hot cocktails. The event is free and open to the public. 6-10 p.m. Free. Squash on Fire: 2233 M St. NW, DC; squashonfire.com // @squashonfire

12.11 + 12.12

Holiday Market at the Ven

Check out the first inaugural holiday market at the Ven at Embassy Row. Enjoy food, drinks and a day full of shopping at some of D.C.’s most sought-after local vendors during the holiday market. Multiple times and dates. Free. The Ven at Embassy Row: 2015 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; thevenembassyrow.com // @thevenembassyrow

12.12

A Synful Drag Brunch

An unforgettable drag brunch in the District — hosted by Farrah Synclaire and Daltone France. Join as they bring in a cast of the best drag performers in the area — as you find additional company with some delicious food and bottomless mimosas. 12 -3 p.m. $20+. The Artemis: 3605 14th St. NW, DC; theartemisdc.com // @theartemisdc

Ongoing

“A Christmas Carol” at the Lincoln Theatre

Experience Charles Dickens’ beloved Yuletide story of transformation and redemption at Ford’s Theatre. Director of Artistic Programming José Carrasquillo directs a reimagined production based on Michael Wilson’s beloved radio play adaptation, featuring traditional caroling and new staging throughout. Craig Wallace returns as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future on a memorable journey. Various times and dates. $36+. Ford’s Theatre: 511 10th St. NW, DC; fords.org // @fordstheatre

Christmas at the Gaylord National

Find all your holiday-happenings in one place at the Gaylord National this Christmas. Immerse yourself in their headlining attraction “I Love Christmas Movies,” an interactive exhibition where you can walk through scenes of classic Christmas films, such as “Elf” and “Christmas Vacation.” From “I Love Christmas Movies” to ice bumper cars, to snow tubing to a light show, there’s no lack of variety and options to form unforgettable Christmas memories. Various times and dates. $25-$40. Gaylord National: 201 Waterfront St. National Harbor, MD; christmasatgaylordnational.marriott.com // @gaylordnational

DowntownDC BID Holiday Market

The nationally acclaimed Downtown Holiday Market returns to the nation’s capital for its 17th year. The spacious, open-air market will take place in the eclectic arts and entertainment corridor in Penn Quarter, filling up two entire blocks of F Street NW, from 7th to 9th Streets NW — steps away from the buzzing Capital One Arena and Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. 12-8 p.m. Free. National Portrait Gallery: 801 F St. NW, DC; downtownholidaymarket.com // @downtownholidaymarket

Light Yards

The Yards, D.C.’s most exciting waterfront neighborhood for living, dining, shopping and relaxing, is continuing its holiday tradition of Light Yards with a family-friendly art installation that will last the entire holiday season. The larger-than-life light installation will feature illuminated, 22 feet tall trees trimmed top to bottom in holiday decor and festooned lights that will cast The Yards’ Sun Deck with beautiful, colored patterns. Various times and dates. Free. The Yards: 1300 First St. SE, DC; theyardsdc.com // @theyardsdc

LuminoCity Festival Holiday Lights at Roer’s Zoofari

Be ready to enter a world straight out of your wildest dreams as you step into this unforgettably spectacular night of lights in Roer’s Zoofari. Set upon a world lit up with towering sculptures, the immersive outdoor event will be a festive and timed-entry experience for guests of all ages. 4:30-9 p.m. $5+. Roer’s Zoofari: 1228 Hunter Mill Rd. Vienna, VA; roerszoofari.com // @roerszoofari

“The Nutcracker” at The Washington Ballet

This celebrated classic comes to life with intricate, stunning set designs, original period costumes, and over 100 dancers including students and trainees from The Washington School of Ballet. It has become the signature Nutcracker of the nation’s capital. Various times. $64+. Warner Theatre: 513 13th St. NW, DC; washingtonballet.org // @thewashingtonballet

Redeat Wondemu “Modern Muse” Solo-Exhibit at HOMMEGallery

Redeat Wondemu manages her time as a fine-art photographer and travel nurse. Her photography depicts intense honesty, deep emotions, and humility of the sitters she portrays. When she travels to Ethiopia, she works on her pre-conceptualized photography series methodically. Using both digital and film photography, she approaches her sitters with deep thoughtfulness and imagination. Her preference is old-school analog film photography and alternative darkroom printing processes. With this medium, she prints her own work in the darkroom and reflects and connects with her inner vision. HOMME Gallery: 52 O Studios, DC; hommedc.com // @homme_dc

Tysons Corner Center 2021 Holiday Happenings

This holiday season, Tysons Corner Center has outlined events and experiences, as well as new store openings — creating a full-on display of magic and wonder for the holiday season. They will also feature a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, events with Santa and much more. Various times, dates and prices. Tysons Corner Center: 1961 Chain Bridge Rd. Tysons, VA; tysonscornercenter.com // @shoptysons

