Radar: To Do In D.C. 12.15-12.19

With Christmas and Kwanzaa right around the corner, cram in as much holiday cheer and festivity as you can before December comes to a close, and the New Year arrives. This week, you can catch a comedy show, an emerging artist showcase and more holiday markets than you can chew. You can also, with pinkies raised, celebrate Jane Austen’s birthday at a historic estate with some tea — or on the total opposite end of the energy spectrum, you can catch a Playboi Carti show appropriately housed where the National Guard trains. You can even get married. As always, there’s never a lack of opportunity here in the District. Let our radar guide you in filling your already packed calendar. What’s one more event? Tis’ the season.

12.16

Comedy as a Second Language

Join for live stand-up comedy with hilarious immigrant and first-generation comedians — on December 16, they’re hosting Yannick, Shelley Kim, Anna Tirat-Gefen and Simone. Comedy as a Second Language is a live, interactive comedy show that features immigrants and first-generation comedians. Lots of fun with our comics as they share stories and jokes about their lives, families, multiple cultures, and their relationship with their new home — and you won’t want to miss them. 8-9:30 p.m. $10-$15. Busboys and Poets Takoma: 235 Carroll St. NW, DC; busboysandpoets.com; @busboysandpoets // improbablecomedy.com; @improbablecomedy

DC Fray + Hotel Zena Gay Speed Dating

Dating as a queer person in D.C. is hard – DC Fray and Hotel Zena are here to make it easier. We’re inviting you to close out those dreaded apps, cancel your Friday night plans and mingle in the cozy, intimate space that is Figleaf Bar & Lounge. We’ll provide the host, icebreakers and a complimentary dose of liquid courage. Tickets include 6+ dates and a complimentary drink. 6-9 p.m. $19.50. Figleaf Bar and Lounge: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zena // @hotelzena

12.17

GALA Theatre Presents: “Los Riesgos de una Mujer Inmigrante”

Paso Nuevo, GALA’s Youth Program, is proud to present live “Los riesgos de una mujer inmigrante” (The Risks of an Immigrant Woman), an original play with music written, performed and produced by Paso Nuevo students. Guided by their teaching artists during the Fall session, Paso Nuevo students learned creative writing, acting, physical theater, movement, instruments, singing, light and sound design, makeup, music composition and lyrical writing. All of this knowledge has poured into the two new pieces that speak about the students’ past, present and future through their own desires, dreams and self-discovery. 8 p.m. Free. GALA Hispanic Theatre: 3333 14th St. NW, DC; galatheatre.org // @teatrogala

12.17+12.18

National Landing Holiday Market

National Landing and JBG SMITH are delighted to present two days of winter cheer with the 2021 Holiday Market. In partnership with DCBB Productions, Made in Arlington and Bun’d Up, this night and day market is the perfect place to find that special gift and get into the holiday spirit. A unique curation of vendors, including food, art, jewelry, vintage clothing, and collectibles will set up shop. Plus live entertainment and festivities are sure to make spirits bright. Various times and dates. Free. National Landing: 2121 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA; nationallanding.org // @nationallanding

12.18

Equal Marriage Day at City-State Brewing

City-State Brewing Co. is celebrating the day same-sex marriage became legal in D.C. with a day of wedding ceremonies for couples whose union honors the historical milestone. On December 18, couples will say their vows, tie the knot and toast their love with City-State’s Equal Marriage dark wheat, a beer of harmonious unions for joyous occasions. 2-8 p.m. Free. City-State Brewing: 705 Edgewood St. NE, DC; citystatebrewing.com // @citystatebrewing

A Family Christmas at the Kennedy Center

Bring the kids for an unforgettable holiday experience as the Choral Arts Chorus fills the concert hall with holiday classics just for them. Join for a merry tour of holiday sing-alongs and Christmas favorites that will have your family singing all the way home. Visitors should even expect a visit from Santa, Frosty, and Rudolph. 2-3 p.m. $20-$59. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Jane Austen Winter Tea

Jane Austen was born on December 16, 1775 — come celebrate her birthday with tea. This afternoon of tea and conversation will be hosted at Hillwood Estate in Washington, DC. In addition to a full afternoon tea, guests will also be given a takeaway box and receive tickets to a self-guided tour of the estate. 1:30-3:30 p.m. $75. Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Garden: 4155 Linnean Ave. NW, DC; hillwoodmuseum.org // @hillwoodmuseum

Playboi Carti at DC Armory

The forever-enthralling, raucous rap star Playboi Carti is set to take the stage, perhaps fittingly, at the D.C. Armory. Off the success of his late 2020 release “Whole Lotta Red,” Carti is cementing his legacy as a Gen-Y/Z superstar — and it’s an absolute can’t-miss from one of the most acclaimed performers of this age. 8 p.m. $74+. DC Armory: 2001 E Capitol St. SE, DC; dcevents.com/venue/dc-armory // playboicarti.com; @playboicarti

12.19

Hear It On The Rooftop: December Artist Showcase

Tune in for a special artist showcase of Emergent Seed’s award-winning musicians and writers on the gorgeous WILD DAYS Rooftop. Experience original music and spoken word from local DC-Metro area artists with one of the best rooftop terraces in the city. Stick around for an open mic and jam session starting at 8. 5 p.m. Free. WILD DAYS: 1201 K St. NW, DC; wild-days-dc.com // @wilddaysdc

Holiday Blues-A-Palooza

Join Pearl Street Warehouse as they welcome Moonshine Society back to their stage for a Holiday Blues-A-Palooza, featuring special guests The Gabe Stillman Band, Bobby Thompson and Anthony Swampdog Clark. Limited special VIP tickets include a holiday swag bag with gifts from the artists performing and preferred seating selections. 6 p.m. $25. Pearl Street Warehouse: 33 Pearl St. SW, DC; pearlstreetwarehouse.com // @pearlstreetlive

Rock ‘N’ Shop

Rock’n’Shop is one of DC’s longest-running holiday markets, and for good reason — its unique mix of local crafters, record dealers, shops, junk sellers and great music offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Rock’n’Shop is where you need to be before the holidays — whether you’re looking to add to your record collection, your closet, or anything else you can imagine. 5 p.m. Free. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

Ongoing

Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Ain’t Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest, all at the Kennedy Center. Various times and dates. $45-$185. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

“A Christmas Carol” at the Lincoln Theatre

Experience Charles Dickens’ beloved Yuletide story of transformation and redemption at Ford’s Theatre. Director of Artistic Programming José Carrasquillo directs a reimagined production based on Michael Wilson’s beloved radio play adaptation, featuring traditional caroling and new staging throughout. Craig Wallace returns as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future on a memorable journey. Various times and dates. $36+. Ford’s Theatre: 511 10th St. NW, DC; fords.org // @fordstheatre

Christmas at the Gaylord National

Find all your holiday-happenings in one place at the Gaylord National this Christmas. Immerse yourself in their headlining attraction “I Love Christmas Movies,” an interactive exhibition where you can walk through scenes of classic Christmas films, such as “Elf” and “Christmas Vacation.” From “I Love Christmas Movies” to ice bumper cars, to snow tubing to a light show, there’s no lack of variety and options to form unforgettable Christmas memories. Various times and dates. $25-$40. Gaylord National: 201 Waterfront St. National Harbor, MD; christmasatgaylordnational.marriott.com // @gaylordnational

DowntownDC BID Holiday Market

The nationally acclaimed Downtown Holiday Market returns to the nation’s capital for its 17th year. The spacious, open-air market will take place in the eclectic arts and entertainment corridor in Penn Quarter, filling up two entire blocks of F Street NW, from 7th to 9th Streets NW — steps away from the buzzing Capital One Arena and Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. 12-8 p.m. Free. National Portrait Gallery: 801 F St. NW, DC; downtownholidaymarket.com // @downtownholidaymarket

Light Yards

The Yards, D.C.’s most exciting waterfront neighborhood for living, dining, shopping and relaxing, is continuing its holiday tradition of Light Yards with a family-friendly art installation that will last the entire holiday season. The larger-than-life light installation will feature illuminated, 22 feet tall trees trimmed top to bottom in holiday decor and festooned lights that will cast The Yards’ Sun Deck with beautiful, colored patterns. Various times and dates. Free. The Yards: 1300 First St. SE, DC; theyardsdc.com // @theyardsdc

LuminoCity Festival Holiday Lights at Roer’s Zoofari

Be ready to enter a world straight out of your wildest dreams as you step into this unforgettably spectacular night of lights in Roer’s Zoofari. Set upon a world lit up with towering sculptures, the immersive outdoor event will be a festive and timed-entry experience for guests of all ages. 4:30-9 p.m. $5+. Roer’s Zoofari: 1228 Hunter Mill Rd. Vienna, VA; roerszoofari.com // @roerszoofari

“The Nutcracker” at The Washington Ballet

This celebrated classic comes to life with intricate, stunning set designs, original period costumes and over 100 dancers including students and trainees from The Washington School of Ballet. It has become the signature Nutcracker of the nation’s capital. Various times. $64+. Warner Theatre: 513 13th St. NW, DC; washingtonballet.org // @thewashingtonballet

Redeat Wondemu “Modern Muse” Solo-Exhibit at HOMMEGallery

Redeat Wondemu manages her time as a fine-art photographer and travel nurse. Her photography depicts intense honesty, deep emotions, and humility of the sitters she portrays. When she travels to Ethiopia, she works on her pre-conceptualized photography series methodically. Using both digital and film photography, she approaches her sitters with deep thoughtfulness and imagination. Her preference is old-school analog film photography and alternative darkroom printing processes. With this medium, she prints her own work in the darkroom and reflects and connects with her inner vision. HOMME Gallery: 52 O St. NW, DC; hommedc.com // @homme_dc

Studio Theatre Presents: Flight

With their small inheritance stitched into their clothes, two children set off on an epic journey across Europe — orphaned brothers on a desperate odyssey to freedom and safety. Wearing headphones and viewing a handcrafted diorama from a personal booth, audience members are plunged into the brothers’ story of hope and survival, playing out in breathtaking, intimate miniature — an invitation to bear witness to the personal stories of two of the 300,000 displaced children who make unaccompanied journeys every year. Various times and dates. $42. Studio Theatre: 1501 14th St. NW, DC; studiotheatre.org // @studiotheatre

Tysons Corner Center 2021 Holiday Happenings

This holiday season, Tysons Corner Center has outlined events and experiences, as well as new store openings — creating a full-on display of magic and wonder for the holiday season. They will also feature a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, events with Santa and much more. Various times, dates and prices. Tysons Corner Center: 1961 Chain Bridge Rd. Tysons, VA; tysonscornercenter.com // @shoptysons

