Radar: To Do in D.C. 1.6-1.10

As individuals, businesses and communities continue to navigate the unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic, let’s remain collectively committed to putting safety above all else. If you wander out, we encourage you to check the operating status, entry requirements and safety protocols of establishments or travel destinations. Be vigilant, take care of each other and stay safe.

2021 has come and gone, and 2022 has sprung to life, in all its snow-covered glory. I think we’re all hoping for a year that’s much better than the last — with all the adventure we can pack in. Start your own 12-month journey right in the District with a smattering of leather-gloved-while-en-route activities — from a candle-making workshop, a film festival, a dark-wave dance night and a book talk. Kick off your 2022 right, safely accompanied by your friends and fellow District denizens. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Ongoing

Nine Night at Round House Theatre

Family matriarch Gloria has died, and her family gathers for the traditional Jamaican Nine Night, a multi-day celebration (and endurance test) full of food, revelry, and a nonstop parade of mourners. Take a look inside of the first rehearsal for Natasha Gordon’s debut play with director Timothy Douglas, and join in January for a hilarious and profoundly relatable story of the ties that bind. Various times and dates. $41+. Round House Theatre: 4545 East-West Hwy. Bethesda, MD; roundhousetheatre.org // @roundhousetheatre

A Snowy Night at the Dew Drop Inn

A musical celebration and tribute to the Juke Joint, to those iconic night spots that were known for good food, music — and maybe even a little trouble. This cabaret-style presentation highlights themes of love found, love lost and love renewed in the midst of holiday cheer. It features songs made famous by Big Mama Thorton, Fats Waller, Etta James and Dinah Washington, just to name a few. Multiple times and dates. $40-$50. Dew Drop Inn: 2801 8th St. NE, DC; dewdropinndc.com; @thedewdropinndc // anacostiaplayhouse.com; @anacostiaplayhouse

1.6

Speed Dating at Hotel Zena

The District Fray and Hotel Zena are teaming up to bring back dating the old-fashioned way — in-person. There will be a host to facilitate the ice breaking, drinks to take the edge off and tons of people to meet. Put on your best outfit, and get ready to mingle. 6-9 p.m. $19.50. Figleaf Bar and Lounge: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zena // @hotelzena

Happy Hour Sip and Pour Candle Workshop

Happy hours are usually spent at the bar, but this event brings something different to the table. Enjoy light refreshments and wine while creating your own scented candle. This candle workshop will provide all materials needed to make your own scented candle. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $50.

Scents by The Company: 4929 Saint Elmo Ave. Bethesda, MD; scentsbythecompany.com // @scentsbythecompany

1.6-1.8

Architecture and Design Film Festival

The Architecture and Design Film Festival will offer 12 feature length and short films from around the world that explore a range of timely issues, including innovation and creativity in sustainability, equitable development, historic preservation and adaptive reuse, as well as important contributions from indigenous architects and the dynamic nature of design leadership. Various times and dates. $12+. National Building Museum: 401 F St. NW, DC; nbm.org // @nationalbuildingmuseum

1.7



Dark Wave Night 4

Hosted at the Pie Shop, Dark Wave Night is celebrating its fourth edition. Performances from local acts Ego Likeness, 11Grams, The NeuroFarm and DJ Panic are scheduled — and a mesh of dark electronica, goth rock, emo and more are to be expected. 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. $12. Pie Shop: 1339 H St. NE, DC; pieshopdc.com // @pieshopdc

Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho could be called the Queen of all Media, having conquered the worlds of film, television, books, music and theatre. In addition to her creative side, equally important are the causes she is passionate about, including her charitable work with gay rights and anti-bullying campaigns. In every segment of her life, Margaret is honest, forthright, passionate, uproarious and always entertaining. 9:45 p.m. $35+. DC Impov: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

1.8

Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour

Now after 22 years in comedy, Leanne Morgan is embarking on her 100-city “Big Panty Tour” across the U.S. with Outback Presents. Now that her children are grown, Leanne is so grateful to have this opportunity at this time in her life — and be able to share her stories with the world. Various times. $45+. Capital One Hall: 7750 Capital One Tower Rd. Tysons, VA; capitalonehall.com; @capitalonehall // leannemorgan.com; @leannemorgancomedy

Moe-Pen Mic

An open mic celebrating the best of the DMV’s talent, culture and community. The “Moe-Pen mic” invites all types of performance art talent — singers, rappers, poets, actors, comedians, dancers, storytellers, public speakers, instrumentalists and more — to not only share their talents, but to give the audience a better understanding of how their work impacts their communities, and how it celebrates and influences the District. 7-10 p.m. Free. Provost: 2129 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; provostdc.com // @dcprovost

1.10

“Living Queer History” Book Talk

Join Politics and Prose for a book talk hosted by the author, joined by Dr. Aleia Brown. “Living Queer History” tells the story of an LGBTQ community in Roanoke, Virginia, a small city on the edge of Appalachia. Interweaving historical analysis, theory, and memoir, Gregory Samantha Rosenthal tells the story of their own journey — coming out and transitioning as a transgender woman — in the midst of working on a community-based history project that documented a multigenerational southern LGBTQ community. 8-9 p.m. Free – $29.99. Politics and Prose Bookstore: 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; politics-prose.com // @politicsprose

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.