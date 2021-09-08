Radar: To Do in D.C. 9.8-9.12

This historic weekend marks the 20th Anniversary of 9.11. To honor the day, National Museum of American History is hosting several virtual events leading up to Saturday. The weekend is also packed with festivals celebrating culture, wellness and the ever-popular Adams Morgan Day. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

9.8

Comedy Down at Dupont Underground

Come join Dupont Underground for their Monthly Comedy Showcase. The aim is to introduce large audiences to some of the best up-and-coming comedians from the area and abroad. Proceeds from these events help us do more in the arts community of DC. 7:30-10 p.m. $10+. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Circle NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

9.9

Fit Club at Tysons Corner Center

Tysons Corner Center and DC Fray have partnered together to bring a culture of fun and fitness to all with the monthly Tysons Fit Club. Fit Club helps attendees achieve their fitness goals one class at a time. 6-7 p.m. Free. Tysons Corner Center – Plaza: 1961 Chain Bridge Road, Tysons, VA; tysonscornercenter.com // @shoptysons

Hidden Stories, Hidden Voices: Art in the Aftermath

Whether through documentary photographs or fine art, artists have been telling the story of how September 11 affected their communities. Through their practice, they were able to capture not only a historical recording of the immediate aftermath of the attacks, but the intense spectrum of emotions and incredible community resiliency in the face of immense adversity. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. americanhistory.si.edu // @amhistorymuseum

9.10

Hidden Stories, Hidden Voices: Latinx Empowerment After the Attacks

Join as members of the New York City Latinx community share their experiences navigating complex immigration policy, worsening health effects and socioeconomic challenges, while serving the city as first responders, volunteers, organizers and caregivers. This panel will build on the museum’s New York City 9-11 Collecting Initiative, highlighting the stories of the Latina/o/x experiences within the September 11 narrative. This program is hosted collaboratively by the New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health, the Consulate General of Mexico in New York, the Mexican Cultural Institute in D.C. and the National Museum of American History. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. americanhistory.si.edu // @amhistorymuseum

Old Town Cocktail Week: Art on the Rocks

As the official kickoff to Old Town Cocktail week, Art on the Rocks 2021 challenges talented local mixologists and chefs to each create the most artistic cocktail & appetizer pairing, inspired by a piece of art by a local Art League artist. The event is a festive fundraiser that helps support the local arts community while spotlighting our fabulous local bar restaurants right here in Alexandria. Ticket holders will get to sample all of the delicious pairings and vote for their favorite during the event. A panel of experts will crown the winners of the most creative cocktail, appetizer, and artwork pairing, and announce the crowd favorite. 5–8 p.m. $55. Waterfront Park: 1A Prince St. Alexandria, VA; theartleague.org // @theartleague

Robert Glasper Residency: Dinner Party x Black Radio

Five-time Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer, producer and founding Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member Robert Glasper returns to the intimate Club at Studio K for a dynamic two-week residency. 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. $39-$99. The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Sofia Rei

Folklore and futurism, graceful elegance and raw passion, virtuosic precision and spontaneous exploration all merge with the music of award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, Sofia Rei. Rei has carried diverse Latin American traditions from her native Buenos Aires to the multi-cultural mecca of New York City, where she fused those sounds with jazz, classical, pop and electronic music influences. Her captivating voice is like an orchestra itself, able to mimic the sonorous bellows of strings or the rapid staccato of percussion. Rei’s work feels at once timeless and avant-garde. 6:30 + 8:30 p.m. $144-$176 per table. The Patio Stage at Strathmore: 5301 Tuckerman Ln. North Bethesda, MD; strathmore.org // @strathmorearts

9.10-9.12

Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival 9.10-9.12

Now in its 30th year, the Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival showcases more than 200 artists annually working in the fields of fine art and craft. Drawing upon a robust exhibitor and collector base coupled with Tephra ICA’s contemporary foundation, the Festival has become one of the region’s most anticipated events, attracting approximately 30,000 people to the unique, outdoor environment of Reston Town Center. The Festival is comprised of one-on-one experiences, performances, and special events that engage visitors with compelling artistic voices — leaving an exciting, thoughtful mark in the region. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free. Reston Town Center: Market Street, Reston, VA; tephraica.org/festival // @tephra_ica

9.10 + 9.11

Dining in the Dark

Dining in the Dark heightens your other senses when you’re in a pitch black room. You may have heard about the blind-folded dinner, but they assure you, the experience is completely different. When you are forced to close your eyes from the blindfold, your mind knows it’s supposed to be dark and the mind knows to kick in your hands and ears. When your eyes are wide open and you cannot see anything at all, your psyche is challenged to a whole different level. Your other senses begin to go into a shock but then kick into full gear. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $90. District Chophouse & Brewery: 509 7th St. NW, DC; districtchophouse.com // @districtchophouse

9.11

AYO at Good Hope Rec Center

Strathmore presents an outdoor concert series at the Good Hope Community Recreation Center featuring their amazing artists-in-residence. This weekend, AYO’s smooth pop vocals combine with her fearless, confident lyrics to create music with empowering messages that showcase her stylistic and emotional versatility. This concert is part of Bloom by Strathmore, which strives to create community and expand access to the arts. 5 p.m. Free. RSVP required. Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center: 14715 Good Hope Rd. Silver Spring, MD; strathmore.org // @strathmorearts

CultureFest DMV

CultureFest features dynamic live performances by international reggae, soca and Afrobeat artists, food court, craft village and numerous bars offering exotic drinks by expert mixologists. This celebration of diversity through music, art and food, bridges divides and brings communities together. 1-8 p.m. $45+. National Harbor SouthPointe: 701 National Harbor Blvd. Oxon Hill, MD; culturefestdmv.com // @culturefestdmv; nationalharbor.com // @nationalharbor

SOULFest DC

In 2021, SOULFest is excited to expand from Harlem to D.C. as part of a national movement to spread the message of inclusivity, accessibility and diversity. As part of the festival’s mission, general admission is free to participants. Join us on the piers at the District Wharf to celebrate dozens of presenters, sessions and workshops that celebrate yoga, wellness and community. Headliners include Faith Hunter, Jarrick Browner, Melanie Camellia and Cathleen Meredith. SOULFest DC is presented by the Yoga Alliance Foundation. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free. District Wharf: 760 Maine Ave. SW, DC; soulfestrevolution.com/soulfest-dc // @soulfestrevolution

9.12

Adams Morgan Day

For over 40 years, Adams Morgan Day has been a family-friendly celebration with music, art and activities for all ages. The event is planned entirely by volunteers, and is DC’s longest running neighborhood festival, which welcomes residents and visitors alike to meet the neighborhood businesses, artists and service organizations. 11:30-7 p.m. Free. Adams Morgan: DC; admoday.com // @adamsmorganday

Black Broadway in Washington, DC

Before chain coffee shops and luxury high-rises, before even the beginning of desegregation and the 1968 riots, Washington’s Greater U Street was known as Black Broadway. Meet Local author and journalist Briana A. Thomas and learn about U Street’s rich and unique history, from the early triumph of emancipation to the days of civil rights pioneer Mary Church Terrell and music giant Duke Ellington, through the recent struggles of gentrification. 3 p.m. $10. The Mansion on O Street: 2020 O St. NW, DC; omuseum.org // @omansion

