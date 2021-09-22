Radar: To Do in D.C. 9.22-9.26

Black Restaurant Week kicks off this week, setting off the second edition of the event in the District. From half-smokes to vegan soul food, there are more than enough options to keep your tastebuds satiated. After dinner, you can check out the Afrobeats block party on Thursday, and if you still have energy, pop over to the all-night arts event in Shaw on Saturday. Check out more events below. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

9.22-9.25



Queen of Oktoberfest at Hook Hall’s Der Bier Bash

Join Manuela Horn, the “Queen of Oktoberfest” for a two-hour Oktoberfest variety show complete with competitions, live performances, drink specials and music. Horn, a yodeling, dancing, acting comedic force of nature, is set to dazzle the crowds at Hook Hall on Thursday. 7 p.m. $10-$39.99. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; dasbierbash.com // @hookhall_dc

9.22-9.26

Black Restaurant Week

The second annual Black Restaurant Week in the District launches this week. Check out the wide array of Black-owned restaurants and businesses in all areas of the District. This year, the campaign has expanded to food trucks, sweets and much more. Various prices and times. Various locations. blackrestaurantweeks.com // @blackrestaurantweek

9.23

D.C. Afrobeats Block Party & Jollof Cook-off

Get ready for a festive vibe and culture shock on the streets of D.C. D.C. Afrobeats Block Party combines a jollof cook-off with live day party, popup shop, food vendors and visual art from various African cultures. This immersive, fun-packed cultural experience puts the vibrancy and diversity of African cultures on full display. Register here. 4 p.m. $20-$60. Karma DC: 2221 Adams Place NE, DC; dckarma.com // @_karmadc

Nine Nasty Words with John McWhorter

Join popular Columbia University professor John McWhorter for a lively discussion of how to use linguistics to find “structure in what seems like chaos, mess or the trivial.” And why he thinks the nine nasty words featured in his new book are really “nine nasty ways of being human.” 6:30 p.m. Free for members, $8 general admission. Planet Word: 925 13th St. NW, DC; planetwordmuseum.org // @planetworddc

9.23-9.25

Deaf Culture and Arts Festival

Visionaries of the Creative Arts (VOCA) and National Theatre of the Deaf (NTD) host Deaf Enlightenment & Arts Festival, a three-day community event, which celebrates Deaf culture through the arts at the REACH. The festival includes various outdoor activities and performances highlighting Deaf artists, while showcasing their unique talents in the creative arts. Music, ASL poetry/storytelling, visual arts, dance, film, theater and more will be included. Various dates and times. Free. The REACH at the John F. Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org //@kennedycenter

9.24

D.C. Bike Ride

D.C. Bike Ride invites you to cruise through D.C. completely car-free for 20 miles of fun times, photo stops and local music. Join this epic bike ride and experience the nation’s capital like never before. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. $0-$72. West Potomac Park: 2912 Independence Ave. SW, DC; dcbikeride.com // @dcbikeride

Sunset Clubbing + Salsa

Join some post-pandemic debauchery. Socialize, mingle and dance the night away rubbing shoulders with D.C.’s party snobs. This is a sleek and glam getaway in the heart of Dupont Circle, with Instagram-worthy details. Register here. 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. $20. St. Yves: 1220 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; saintyvesdc.com // @styvesdc

9.25

Annual Celebrate Petworth Dog Show

The Celebrate Petworth Dog Show is presented by Patrick’s Pet Care and MC’d by Drew Schneider of Petworth News. The Celebrate Petworth Dog Show is open to all dogs, no matter where they live. 12-1 p.m. $25. Patrick’s Pet Care: 800 Block of Upshur St. NW, DC; celebratepetworth.com // @celebratepetworth

Art All Night Festival in Shaw

The District’s only free overnight arts festival, Art All Night, returns in-person to Shaw with an all-star lineup of visual and performing artists from past presentations. This includes a performance from Emergent Seed grant and newly awarded Tiny Desk winner, Neffy. 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Free. Art All Night: Shaw, DC; artallnightdcshaw.com // @artallnightdcshaw

D.C. Water For People 2021 Fall Hike

The D.C. Water For People Committee hosts their annual hike fundraiser. The group returns to Rock Creek Park for a rolling four mile hike in the woods. Register here. 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. $30-$45. Rock Creek Park Picnic Area 13: Western Ridge Trail NW, DC; waterforpeople.org // @dcwaterforpeople

The National Food and Wine Festival

With over 150 fine wines, craft beers and spirits from all over the U.S. and around the world, the National Food and Wine Festival is a showcase for excellent foods and alcoholic drinks. Featuring live music throughout the event and live cooking demonstrations from top chefs, get out on the Harbor for this weekend of food, wine and fun. Various times. $39+. National Harbor: 802 National Harbor Blvd. National Harbor, MD; nationalharbor.com // @nationalharbor

No Kings Collective Block Party

No Kings Collective presents the Franklin Park Block Party. A night celebrating the grand reopening of Franklin park and Art All Night. The block party will feature musical performances, live painting, food trucks and other various activities. 6-11 p.m. Free. Franklin Park: 1332 I St. NW, DC; nokingscollective.com // @nokingscollective

9.26

John Luther Adams’s “Sila: The Breath of the World”

American composer John Luther Adams presents “Sila: The Breath of the World,” in cooperation with The United States Air Force Band. The “choose-your-own-adventure” work — co-commissioned by Washington Performing Arts and premiered locally in 2015 — is offered as a free outdoor performance on Sunday. 5 p.m. Free. The REACH at the John F. Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts

SAVE THE DATE

9.28

Cue the Lights

Events D.C. and District Fray Magazine are teaming up to celebrate the return of the performing arts in the District in tandem with the release of District Fray’s new Performing Arts issue. We welcome leaders in the local theatre scene, influential artists and activists in the go-go community (including Kennedy Center Culture Caucus Member Justin “Yaddiya” Johnson) and arts and culture enthusiasts to mingle on The Wharf’s Transit Pier. Guests will have the opportunity to connect and converse while enjoying light bites and drinks, as well as live performances highlighting up-and-coming performing artists in the D.C. area. 6-9 p.m. Register for free here. Transit Pier at The Wharf: 970 Wharf St. SW, DC; districtfray.com // @districtfray

9.30

Cannabis City Panel

The Outlaw Report and District Fray Magazine present a Q + A panel on cannabis in the District with local experts. The event will give participants the opportunity to mix and mingle with other members of the community, as well as enjoy food and drink. Assembly: 1700 North Moore St. Arlington, VA; districtfray.com // @districtfray

