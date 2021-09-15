Radar: To Do in D.C. 9.15-9.19

This week, kick off with 6 a.m. yoga and dance at Smithsonian American Art Museum, followed by not one, but two days of book festivals. On Thursday, some will be observing Yom Kippur, and then round the weekend out with DC Beer Week or a half-marathon — depending on your mood. Read on for other events on our calendar this week. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

9.15

Bingo Night at Ballston Quarter with DC Fray

Join DC Fray and Ballston Quarter for our socially distant, in-person and free bingo night at the Quarter Market. CDC guidelines are in place to ensure safety. Fray and Ballston Quarter will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too) and the prizes. 6-8 p.m. Free. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; ballstonquarter.com // @ballstonquarter

Daybreaker DC

Daybreaker is a morning dance community of 500,000+ members in 28 cities around the world which inspires humans to start their day unlike any other — by waking up and dancing in iconic spaces. Start with a one hour yoga + fitness experience and then dance with reckless abandon for two hours before work. 6-9 a.m. $25+. Kogod Courtyard at the Smithsonian American Art Museum: F St. NW & 8th St. NW, DC; daybreaker.com // @dybrkr

9.16

Capital Book Fest

Downtown D.C.’s outdoor pop-up bookstore returns. Shop thousands of gently used books, CDs and DVDs, all on sale for $6 or less. Books provided by Carpe Librum, a local used bookstore benefitting the nonprofit Turning the Page. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free. Woodrow Wilson Plaza, Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center: 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; rrbitc.com // @reaganitcdc

DC Comedy Festival

The 3rd Annual DC Comedy Festival is in full effect. The festival is proud to spotlight the talent which lives and thrives in the D.C. metro area and pay tribute to the scene which first gave laughs to Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence and Wanda Sykes. Join for another great year of shows. 7-8:30 p.m. $10+. Busboys and Poets: 2004 Martin Luther King Junior Ave. SE, DC; dccomedyfestival.com // @dccomedyfest

9.17

National Book Festival

Create your National Book Festival experience with the Library of Congress by engaging in author conversations online, watching the PBS Books special, listening to an NPR podcast series and attending a ticketed event at the Library. Attend the 10-day event with the theme, “Open a Book, Open the World.” Various dates and times. Free. Library of Congress: 101 Independence Ave. SE, DC; loc.gov // @librarycongress

National Dance Day

National Dance Day celebrates the joy of dance and movement. For its 12th exciting year, join for free performances, interactive dance routines and lessons, live music and more from local D.C. organizations. Various dates and times. The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

9.18

34th Argentine Festival

Join in celebrating the 34th Festival Argentino, an annual day-long festival of Argentinean Music, Food and Culture. The Festival, which began in 1987, brings together cultures and generations – there’s something for everyone. 4-10:30 p.m. $20. Thomas Jefferson Theatre: 125 South Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA; festivalargentino.org

Lang Lang

Often called the international rock star of classical music, few pianists generate as much excitement as Lang Lang. Under the baton of renowned conductor Thomas Wilkins, the classical-crossover icon joins the NSO to perform Beethoven’s intensely dramatic “Third Piano Concerto” — an evening sure to thrill longtime fans and win legions of new ones. 8 p.m. $39-$99. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Walking Town DC

Walking Town DC is a D.C. public tour program, featuring 50 guided walking tours in neighborhoods throughout the District. This event takes place annually and introduces residents and visitors to the art, culture and history of D.C. through a series of “bite-size” lunchtime tours, after-work happy hour tours and longer weekend tours. Tours are led by historians, licensed tour guides, community leaders and business owners, enthusiasts and docents, who all donate their time and expertise for this annual festival. Various dates and times. Free. Various locations. culturaltourismdc.org // @culturaltourismdc

9.19

DC Beer Week

Let’s give everyone (breweries, bars, restaurants and local beer-lovers) something to feel happy about, creating good vibes and celebrating making it through the pandemic together. Whether you’re a brewery, restaurant, bar or cultural institution, join us in making DC Beer Week a hit. Various dates and times. Various prices. Various locations. dcbeerweek.net // @dcbeerweek

DC Half

A hometown celebration of the District’s running community and culture, the DC Half will take place on the streets of D.C. The DC Half is presented by your local run shop, Pacers Running, and includes a half-marathon and two or three person half-marathon relay. The DC Half is one of the best way to race the District. 7:30 a.m. $95+. Pacers 14th Street: 1821 14th St. NW, DC; dchalfmarathon.com // @dchalfmarathon



A Synful Drag Brunch

You’re invited to one of the most exciting drag brunches in the D.C. area. Hosted by Farrah Synclaire and Dalonte France, you will enjoy the best drag entertainers in the area. Brunch buffet is included every Sunday. 12-3 p.m. $40.The Artemis: 3605 14th St. NW, DC; theartemisdc.com // @theartemisdc

