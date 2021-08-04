Radar: To Do in D.C. 8.4-8.8

Welcome in the month of August by competing in a cornhole competition, shopping at the heart of D.C.’s summer sidewalk sale or attending a Rosie the Riveter’s family tree walking tour. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

8.4

Rosslyn Rivals: Cornhole

What’s summertime without a little friendly competition? The popular Rosslyn Rivals series is back with the first-ever Rosslyn Rivals: Cornhole Tournament. Gather your team of champs and join on Wednesdays this summer. 6-8 p.m. Free. Rosslyn: 1401 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA; dcfray.com // @dcfray

Straight No Chaser at Wolf Trap

Straight No Chaser is reinventing the idea of a cappella. With tightly arranged songs, impeccable vocal harmonies, and a healthy sense of humor, the group’s success has led to over 100 million YouTube views and collaborations with Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Dolly Parton. 8 p.m. $32. Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

8.5

Exploring Africa with Sylvia Soumah

Trek through several regions of Africa with the music and movement of Sylvia Soumah of Coyaba Dance Theater. Participants will explore color, shapes, language and music. Sylvia helps children of all ages learn through call and response and moving their feet to the beat of African drums. 11 a.m. Free. Virtual; washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts

Live Music Series at The Boro: Desert Shade

Get your dancing shoes ready — live music is back at The Boro. Plan an alfresco evening complete with free outdoor music from local performers every Thursday this summer. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Boro Tysons: 8350 Broad St. Tysons, VA; theborotysons.com // @theborotysons ; dcfray.com // @dcfray

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf 2021: “Jersey Boys” ®

Get your family and friends together this summer for a classic movie on the big screen, like “Jersey Boys.” The legendary Frankie Valli plays at The Anthem just two days later. Celebrate the return of live music and sing along to all your favorite tunes. 7:30 p.m. Free. Transit Pier at The Wharf: 970 Wharf St. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc ; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

8.6

Raga at The REACH

Raga at The REACH is a three-day festival focused on presenting the vibrant culture and heritage of India through live music, dance, film and local arts vendors. It is a part of the Kennedy Center’s 2021 Millennium Stage Summer Series, celebrating our societal emergence from the pandemic and the return of live performance. Various dates and times. Free. The REACH at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

8.7

Capitol Riverfront Friday Night Concert Series: 7 Deadlies

The free Capitol Riverfront Friday Night Concert Series is back for its 11th Season. Every Friday night this summer, head to Yards Park to relax and enjoy the river view, fantastic bands, food and beverage and a large variety of great restaurants within a few minutes walk from the park. Family-friendly lyrics and grassy open space make this an enjoyable event for adults and kids alike. 7 p.m. Free. The Yards Park: 355 Water Street SE, DC; capitolriverfront.org // @capitolriverfront

Rosie the Riveter’s Family Tree Tour

On this tour, you will explore women’s productive roles in American workforces before WWII shined an extra bright light on women’s versatility and examine how those stereotypes and assumptions have affected the modern workforce, especially pink collar jobs. 10 a.m. $30. Navy Memorial: 701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

Transformer and Logan Circle: Alexander D’Agostino

“Lavender Scary Fairy” is a new performance/exhibition by Alexander D’Agostino meditating on the history of and resistance to the Lavender scare, a moral panic in the US, beginning in the 1950s that spans 40 years, where thousands of gay employees were fired or forced to resign from the federal workforce under homophobic laws and policies. This processional performance begins at Transformer Gallery and continues onto Logan Circle Park, where people can receive a lavender blessing from Lavender Scary Fairy. 6:30 p.m. Free. Transformer: 1404 P St. NW, DC; transformerdc.org // @transformerdc

8.8

Mid City’s Dog Days of Summer Sidewalk Sale

Logan Circle and U Street Main Streets, programs of District Bridges, are excited to present the first post-pandemic sidewalk sale featuring 50 businesses showcasing the resiliency of D.C. businesses and enticing visitors with bargains and specials. Various times. Free. Various locations in NW, DC; districtbridges.org // @districtbridges

Selections from the Collection

Selections from the collection are presented in thematic groupings that emphasize connections between historical and contemporary art as well as ideas explored by women around the world and through time. Women artists have distinguished themselves by persistently and successfully working within a system that has tried to suppress them by rebelling against it. The theme “Rebels with a Cause” demonstrates that these artists — and often the individuals they portray — have blazed trails and propelled change for centuries. Various times. Free. National Museum of Women in the Arts: 1250 New York Ave., NW, DC: nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

