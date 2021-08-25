Radar: To Do in D.C. 8.25-8.29

Its officially back to school season, celebrate the kids return to the classroom with a crafty happy hour with the family, rappelling down a hotel for a good cause, and creating a sweet treat at a boozy baking class. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

8.25

DIVERCITIES: Singing in Sign Languages From Around the Globe

Contrary to what many believe, sign language is not a universal language. Deaf cultures around the world have translated their languages into embodied language, resulting in a myriad of global sign languages. In this exciting virtual event, connect with signers from Brazil, Berlin and D.C. to learn how to sign songs in different languages and understand the ways in which they translate the meaning, rhythm and melody of music into movement and signed expression. 11 a.m. Free. Virtual. Planetwordmuseum.org // @planetworddc

Ghostburger Anniversary

Ghostburger will celebrate its one year anniversary by becoming a permanent fixture at Espita. After a year of being one of the most successful pandemic ghost kitchens in the country, it finally has its own entrance and ordering counter. In honor of their one year anniversary, the team will be offering the first 50 guests a free Pork + Rabe sandwich (a brand new addition to the menu) with any other Ghostburger purchase. Plus, Chef Robert Aikens will be giving away free cookies throughout the entire day as a thank you for everyone’s support over the last year! Various times and prices. Ghostburger: 1250 9th St. NW, DC 20001; ghostburgerdc.com // @ghostburgerdc

8.26

Crafty Happy Hour

Grab a friend, grab a drink and seat and roll up your sleeves for a ‘craft hour.’ AR Workshop Alexandria will be on-site to show you how to paint your very own eco-friendly reusable canvas tote bag or coaster set. In addition, event participants will be able to use the Barrel & Bushel contactless ordering system at their table and receive happy hour specials on the Plaza. 5 p.m. Free. The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center: Chain Bridge Rd. Tysons, VA; arworkshop.com // @andersruffworkshop

Live Music Series at The Boro: Rock Creek Revival

Get your dancing shoes ready — live music is back at The Boro. Plan an alfresco evening complete with free outdoor music from local performers every Thursday this summer. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Boro Tysons: 8350 Broad St. Tysons, VA; theborotysons.com // @theborotysons; dcfray.com // @dcfray

Summer House: Food Trucks and Live Music

It’s always happy hour at Summer House! Join the National Landing summer escape, where you can experience life OOTO (out of the ordinary) while you work, play and celebrate with co-workers and friends for the best happy hour in town with DJ Farrah Flosscett. Enjoy live music, food trucks, games and giveaways. 5 p.m. Free. Gateway Green: 101 12th St. South Arlington, VA; nationallanding.org // @nationallanding

8.27

On Deck: Women Shredding through the Boundaries

An all-inclusive festival featuring women in action sports and music. Visitors are invited to join the Kennedy Center, sPaCyClOuD, and Women in Jazz, in carving out space in the unconventional arenas of jazz and skateboarding for a more equal future together. 5:30 p.m. Free. The REACH, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

8.28

Over the Edge

The Hyatt Regency, located on the Plaza of Tysons Corner Center, is partnering with local non-profit, Helping Haitian Angels, and the urban rappelling experts at Over The Edge to host an outdoor urban rappelling fundraiser event. Participants will have the experience of a lifetime rappelling 14 stories down the Hyatt hotel all while supporting orphaned and abandoned children in Haiti. 9 a.m. $75. Hyatt Regency: 7901 Tysons One Pl. Tysons, VA. tysonscornercenter.com // @shoptysons

Patrick McDonough: Portrait of a County by a Youngish Man Artist Talk

Join AAC and artist Patrick McDonough for an artist talk in conjunction with Portrait of a County by a Youngish Man, a solo exhibition of work by Patrick on view in AAC’s Jenkins Community Gallery. 2 p.m. Free. Arlington Arts Center: 3550 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; arlingtonartscenter.org // @arlingtonartscenter

8.29

A Synful Drag Brunch

You’re invited to the most exciting Drag Brunch in the D.C. area. Hosted by Farrah Synclaire and Dalonte France, you’ll enjoy two of the best drag entertainers in the area. Brunch buffet is included. Every Sunday, 12-3 p.m. $40. The Artemis: 3605 14th St. NW, DC; theartemisdc.com // @theartemis

Boozy Baking Class

All encompassing class featuring baked sweet goods made with alcohol. “Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker” in this boozy baking class you will make the following: Bailey’s Irish cream chocolate swirl N.Y. Cheesecake, Korbel Champagne chocolate truffles, mojito French macarons, banana rum/salted caramel bread pudding and drunken Jamaican gingerbread cake. 1:30-4 p.m. $119. The Boardroom VA: 925 N Garfield St. Arlington, VA; theboardroomva.com // @boardroomva

VietFest

Dive into Vietnamese culture, music and activities for the whole family at the largest Vietnamese cultural festival on the East Coast. Enjoy food, fun and entertainment, including our Annual VietFest’s Got Talent, Miss VietFest United States Pageant, Mr. VietFest Competition and our competitive eating contests.10 a.m. Free. Bloomingdale’s Parking Lot: 8100 Tysons Corner Center, McLean, VA; vietfest.com // @Vietfest

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.