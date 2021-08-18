Radar: To Do in D.C. 8.18-8.22

School might be starting soon, but there’s still plenty of summer days left to enjoy. This week dress up as your favorite comic book or anime character at Awesome Con, eat tasty food at The Family Reunion in Virginia’s wine country or sing-along to yacht rock at Wolf Trap. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

8.18

Movie Night in the Park: Hidden Figures

Join for this special TOHO small group outing and enjoy a film that celebrates the often overlooked contributions of women in STEM. TOHO attendees will also enjoy a special sneak peek reading from our new book “111 Places In Women’s History in Washington, DC That You Must Not Miss” that shares how these Hidden Figures are honored in D.C. today. 7:30 p.m. $10. UDC Amphitheater in the Woods: Yuma St., Behind the UDC Tennis Courts, DC; atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

8.19

#FrayLife Bar @ Culture House

This is your last chance to enjoy DC Fray x Culture House DC’s new summer pop up bar, offering drink specials, food, games and live DJs – open to the public. 7 p.m. Free. Culture House: 700 Delaware Ave. SW, DC; dcfray.com // @dcfray

Immigrant Comedy Night

The Immigrant Food team is hosting a comedy set with featured comedians Rahmein Mostafavi, Denise Taylor, Umar Khan and Martin Amini. The four local, immigrant comedians will be performing a 20-minute set. 6:30 p.m. $8+. Immigrant Food: 1701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

Live Music Series at The Boro: Lisa J

Get your dancing shoes ready — live music is back at The Boro. Plan an alfresco evening complete with free outdoor music from local performers every Thursday this summer. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Boro Tysons: 8350 Broad St. Tysons, VA; theborotysons.com // @theborotysons; dcfray.com // @dcfray

Travel to India with Kalanidhi Dance Company

Members of Kalanidhi Dance Company will teach the basics of Kuchipudi dance, from gestures to steps and garments. They will show participants how to use their bodies to tell stories and empower them to create their own stories through movement. 11 a.m. Free. Virtual; washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts

8.20

Awesome Con

Thousands of fans in comics, science and technology, cosplay, animation and film and gaming from across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond will gather together for Awesome Con 2021, marking the return of the wildly popular three-day pop culture convention by LeftField Media. Various times. $45+. Walter E. Washington Convention Center: 801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW, DC; awesome-con.com // @awesomecons

Preserving Go-Go from the Old School to the New School

Don’t Mute D.C.’s signature mix of artistry and advocacy for Go-Go — D.C.’s “official music” — comes to the REACH. The weekend will include live performances and activities, a panel discussion of the “EU @ 50 Project” celebrating five decades of crank, and a screening of the reality series Make Go-Go 4Eva which lays the foundation of the rich history of go-go music in Washington, D.C. while passing the torch to the next generation of innovators.Various times. Free. The REACH, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

8.21

27th Tinner Hill Music Festival

The Thrill is Back! The 27th Tinner Hill Music Festival will have Northern Virginia rocking with sizzling music and reveling in fun festivities. An enticing array of activities and vendors will be found throughout the park. The Artist Village will showcase painters, photographers and jewelers. 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. $30+. Cherry Hill Park: 312 Park Avenue Falls Church City, VA; tinnerhill.org // @tinnerhillmusicfestival

8.22

The Family Reunion

The Family Reunion, an immersive experience celebrating diversity in the hospitality community is taking place this August. Presented by Chef and Author Kwame Onwuachi in partnership with Meredith Corporation’s FOOD & WINE and Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Hotels & Resorts, the multi-day event will cross culinary boundaries and combine thought-provoking panel discussions, topical cooking demonstrations, inspiring recreational activities and daily “family” meals where attendees and celebrity participants can interact. Various times and prices. Salamander Resort: 500 N Pendleton St., Middleburg, VA; salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion/ // @salamanderresort

Mixology 101

Join Cultivate the City as they partner with Charismatic Creations to teach summer cocktails. The two featured cocktails are the Mojito and Margarita. Each person will receive their own mixing supplies and an expert mixologist will instruct on the art of making these classics properly. 2 p.m. $45. H Street Farms – W.S. Jenks and Son: 910 Bladensburg Rd. NE DC; Cultivatethecity.com // @cultivatethecity

Yacht Rock Revue

Yacht Rock Revue is everything the late ‘70s and early ‘80s should’ve been: a massive sing-along of soft rock hits, tight bell-bottom jeans, impeccable musicianship, polyester shirts, glorious harmonies, sunglasses at night, breezy dancing and sax…lots of sax. From Hall & Oates, Fleetwood Mac and Jackson Browne to one-hit wonders like “Brandy” and “Baby Come Back,” YRR brings stadium rock energy to the music audiences love. 8 p.m. $27. Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

