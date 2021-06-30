Radar: To Do in D.C. 6.30-7.4

June is winding down this week and you might find yourself relaxing at The Reach’s mini-festival, cleaning up the river while paddleboarding or celebrating the Fourth of July at Flash’s rooftop. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

6.30

The Beautiful and Disturbing Landscapes of Dreamland

Visit the Georgetown waterfront during the month of June to see the stunning images of Swedish photographer Helene Schmitz lighting up the House of Sweden’s glass facade. The projection of Schmitz’s images, which are also on display in her “Dreamland” exhibit inside the House of Sweden, is best viewed at night. 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Free. House of Sweden: 2900 K St. NW, DC; focusonthestory.org // @focus_onthe_story

Focus on the Story Festival: Webinar with Solmaz Daryani

Join Focus on the Story as they close this year’s festival with Solmaz Daryani, the winner of the FotoEvidence W Award, which is awarded for exemplary personal storytelling through the eyes of a woman photographer. Her book “The Eyes of Earth,” which was published by FotoEvidence as part of the award, tells the story of the environmental disaster at Lake Urmia in northwest Iran, once the Middle East’s largest lake and the sixth-largest saltwater lake in the world. 4-5:15 p.m. Free. Virtual. focusonthestory.org // @focus_onthe_story

7.1

Hi-Lawn’s Live Music Thursdays: Cathy D Music

Hi-Lawn is super excited to announce Live Music Thursdays. Join them atop Union Market every Thursday for live tunes from local musicians. Book your table on Resy. This week Cathy D Music Performs. 7:30 pm. Free. Hi-Lawn: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; hilawndc.com // @hilawndc

Relax | Relate | Release

Relax | Relate | Release is a three-day explosion of joy and play that brings together the various elements of stress-free gallivanting and creativity. Powered by three Black women curators — Creative Nomads, Goldie Patrick and LiL SoSo Productions — this mini-festival will bring together film, art, literature, movement and music. 5 p.m. Free. The Reach: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

7.2

BIG! Art Installation: Boombox Boxing

“BIG!” is a month-long art installation presented by 4TC with featured artwork by Rohaun Stephenson. Artist Rohaun will be premiering large-scale sculptures in collaboration with four local Black-owned businesses to share their importance in the community. Look out for more details- each week during the month will bring art, culture and music all in one place.10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Union Market: 5th St. NE, DC; @we.4TC // @rohaun_paints

Sweeney Todd in Concert

In this infamous 19th-century tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber returns to London seeking vengeance against the lecherous Judge Turpin, who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck changes when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the addition of an ingredient to her meat pies that has the people of London begging for more. 8 p.m. $42. Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

7.3

National Landing Market

Head to National Landing each Saturday for a weekly market that features an extraordinary lineup of local vendors, representing cultures from around the world, selling furniture, vintage clothing, collectibles, antiques, a curated selection of jewelry, arts, crafts and more. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Free. Plaza at 220: 2100 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA; nationallandingmarket.org // @nationallanding

Stand-up Paddle Cleanup at Belle Haven Marina

Join Potomac Riverkeeper Network (PRKN) in their mission to support a Trash-Free Potomac. They provide gloves, bags and grabbers/trash pickers. You only need to bring your enthusiasm for outdoor activities and good causes. 9 a.m. Free. Belle Haven Marina: George Washington Memorial Pkwy. P.O. Box 7093 Alexandria, VA; potomacriverkeepernetwork.org // @Potomac_Riverkeeper_Network

Steadfast Supply Adoption Event

At The Yards, Steadfast Supply will be hosting an outdoor and socially distanced adoption event with Pets with Disabilities Rescue. ⁠⁠Expect to have the opportunity to meet some loving dogs that need homes, and find out more on how to go about adopting a sweet dog from Pets With Disabilities Rescue. 12-2 p.m. Free. Steadfast Supply: 301 Tingey St. SE, DC; steadfastsupplydc.com // @steadfastsupplydc

7.4

Flashy 4th of July

Come celebrate the 4th of July at Flashy with extended bar till 4 AM!! Doors open at 10 pm, and cover is $30 with advance tickets and $40 at the door. Sean Morris and Tezrah will be spinning on the main floor until 5 am! We are excited to have WESS on the rooftop! 10 p.m. $30. Flash: 645 Florida Ave. NW DC.; flashdc.com // @flashclubdc

July 4th at Bammy’s