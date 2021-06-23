Radar: To Do in D.C. 6.23-6.27

Get through the week by partying like its 1991 on hump day and looking forward to a weekend that includes the Lion’s Pride J’Ouvert circus and “BIG!” art installations at Union Market. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity. 6.23 Mobile Arts Season: “People Watching”

“People Watching”creates connections between audiences and performers over extreme distance. From the rooftop of the eNvy Condominiums, audience members will view the performance through binoculars while performers are seen off in the distance throughout Navy Yard and across the Anacostia, located on rooftops, balconies and bridges. People Watching explores intimacy through distance, uniting a diverse mix of performance forms using elements of movement, sound/music/song and poetry/text. 6:30 p.m. Free. eNvy Condominiums Rooftop: 70 N St SE DC; culturaldc.org // @cultural_dc Westpost: Party like it’s 1991

Grab your neon fanny pack and best 90’s attire and join Westpost and District Fray for a choose-your-own-adventure night of throwback summer fun. Live arcade games, interactive painting and amazing food and bevvies from Aslin Beer Company. 5-8 p.m. Free. The Plaza at Westpost: 1201 South Joyce St. Arlington, VA.; westpostva.com// DC Fray // District Fray 6.24 Jalsa REMIX

The Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center joins with Kennedy Center for a festival filled with celebratory sounds, storytelling, and dance affirming the creativity, joy, and resilience of our AAPI and Global South diaspora communities in the DMV. Established in 1997, the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center brings history, art and culture to diverse audiences through innovative museum experiences and digital initiatives throughout the United States and abroad. 5 p.m. Free. Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC;. kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter Sungazer at the Hamilton Live

Sungazer is an international Future Jazz duo featuring YouTuber / bassist Adam Neely and drummer Shawn Crowder. Originally formed in Brooklyn, NY in July of 2014, Sungazer has brought their unique blend of hard-hitting Jazz Fusion, 8-bit, Progressive Rock and EDM to audiences in the U.S. and Europe. Sungazer explores the human element of improvisation within the context of modern electronic music. Exciting, hard-hitting, and never predictable, Sungazer creates music aimed squarely ahead into the 21st century. All tickets are general admission seating. Dinner is served when doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $20. The Hamilton Live: 600 14th St. NW, DC; live.thehamiltondc.com // @thehamiltondc

6.25

Aida Rodriguez at the DC Comedy Loft

One of the breakout stars from Netflix’s “They Ready,” Aida Rodriguez is back for her second time around at the Comedy Loft. Rodriguez is taking the world of entertainment by storm with her wit, strong performances, and charismatic personality. Making history as the first Latina to appear in two specials airing in one month on both HBO and Showtime, Rodriguez was handpicked by director Taylor Hackford for his film “The Comedian” starring Robert De Niro. Various times. $25-$35. The Bier Baron Tavern and Comedy Loft: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

Art Exhibit: “Overboard” at Sandlot Southeast

What’s better than a tour from the artist? Perks of working with locals — they can just come on by the exhibit any time. On Fridays in June, grab some delicious drinks and food from Sandlot Southeast, and learn more about “Overboard” from artist Andy Yoder on select Fridays. 5-8 p.m. Free. Sandlot Southeast:71 Potomac Ave. SE, DC; culturaldc.org // @sandlotsoutheast

Nore Davis at DC Improv Comedy Club

Nore Davis has released his fourth comedy album, filmed his first Comedy Central Half Hour special and made two late night television appearances on “Conan.” Now, he headlines the DC Improv for the first time. Various times. 7:30 p.m. $50-$150. DC Improv Comedy Club: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprovcomedyclub

6.26

BIG! Art Installation: Boombox Boxing

“BIG!” is a month-long art installation presented by 4TC with featured artwork by Rohaun Stephenson. Artist Rohaun will be premiering large-scale sculptures in collaboration with four local Black-owned businesses to share their importance in the community. Look out for more details- each week during the month will bring art, culture and music all in one place. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Union Market: 5th Street NE DC; @we.4TC //@rohaun_paints

Community Pride at Arlington Arts Center

Join AAC for a family-friendly day celebrating LGBTIA+ community, artists, and contemporary art! Outdoors, they will host art-making activities all day, music by DJ Natty Boom from and readings by Citrine from Drag Queen Story Hour. Inside, summer exhibitions will be on view for guests to explore eight galleries! 12 -5 p.m. Free. Arlington Arts Center: 3550 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA: arlingtonartscenter.org // @arlingtonartscenter

Lion’s Pride J’Ouvert: The Mad Circus

Lion’s Pride J’Ouvert is a drinks-inclusive event featuring paint, music trucks and incredible vibes. Registrants will receive a package that includes a bag, t-shirt and wristband for entry among other goodies. 7 a.m.-12 p.m. $70. RFK Stadium: 2400 East Capitol St. SE, DC; hookielife.com // @hookielife