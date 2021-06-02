Radar: To Do in D.C. 6.2-6.6

Kick-off the first week of June with a curated drag queen festival, a rooftop concert at Flash or go to an all-you-can-eat karaoke brunch. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

6.2

DanceAfrica

Join us for a week of dance, music and tradition during the 34th annual DanceAfrica DC festival titled “Together Again: Celebrating Life, Love, Unity, and Hope!” Celebrate the spirit of the African Diaspora with master classes, oral histories and both virtual and in-person performances. Hosted by Griot Mama Sylvia Soumah, DanceAfrica is guaranteed to inspire, invigorate, educate and entertain. Various times. Free. Virtual and in-person. Dance Place: 3225 8th St. NE, DC.; www.danceplace.org// @danceplacedc

Virtual Salon: 30 DC Women Changing the Game

A Tour of Her Own is taking the stories from District Fray’s article “30 D.C. Women Changing the Game” to video during this interactive salon event. Meet these trailblazing women, hear about their life mantras and learn what makes D.C. one of the most unique cities in the world for women to thrive. Salon participants are encouraged to ask questions and engage with our guests. 2 p.m. $30. www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-salon-30-dc-women // www.atourofherown.com

6.3

Benji Brown at The Comedy Loft

Benji Brown has appeared in “In Touch with Reality,” Nick Cannon’s “Wild N’ Out,” The Rickey Smiley Show and more. He is an urban comedian known for setting his own standard in comedy. Various times. $25. The Bier Baron Tavern and Comedy Loft: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; www.dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

The Wig Party: A Capital Drag Festival

The Kennedy Center celebrates the talent and history of the District’s legendary Drag community with a festival curated by Pussy Noir, Don Burke and JaxKnife Complex of the D.C. drag community. The weekend will feature iconic local DJs, screenings of queer works from regional filmmakers, live music and of course, some of the most monumental drag acts in the nation’s capital. 5:30 p.m. Free. The REACH: 2700 F. St. NW, DC; www.facebook.com/JaxKnifeQueen // www.kennedy-center.org

6.4

Celebrate D.C.’s Drag Queens

Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade present “DC’s Royals: A Celebration of Drag” that will focus on local drag culture throughout recent years. The exhibition will showcase a mix of photographs and video footage that honors the roots of drag in America while celebrating the power, pride and leadership that defines the community. The opening will also feature live performances. 5 p.m. $5-20. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Cir. NW D.C.; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

The Hamilton Live: Joe Pug

Joe Pug is a singer-songwriter known for his lyrical acumen and plaintive harmonica style. Since 2008 he’s released five critically acclaimed albums and EPs. He’s toured with Steve Earle, Levon Helm, The Killers, Justin Townes Earle, Strand of Oaks and many others. He is also the creator and host of “The Working Songwriter” podcast, which features in-depth interviews with today’s best songwriters. 7 p.m. $30-100. The Hamilton: 600 14th St. NW Washington, D.C.; joepugmusic.com // live.thehamiltondc.com

6.5

Oyster Fest at The Eleanor Silver Spring

The Eleanor Silver Spring will serve up War Shore oysters and local brews to help raise funds for No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that provides healthy meals to area children in need. The Eleanor’s arcade and bowling alley will be open for play. Tickets are required, but no reservation is needed. Walk-up tickets are available if space permits. 1 p.m. $29. The Eleanor Silver Spring: 931 Ellsworth Dr. Silver Spring, MD; www.eleanormd.com // @the_eleanor_md

SünDown: Abco + Friends at Flash Rooftop

SünDown season has returned! Abco is a multi-talented artist whose short time in dance music has netted her massive wins. Join the Flash rooftop to enjoy this up and coming artist. 3-8 p.m. $25. Flash: 645 Florida Ave. NW, D.C.; www.flashdc.com // @nuandroidsmusic

6.6

Fit Foodies Event

Join fitness trainer Arminta to enjoy a good workout and a healthy brunch at Fit Foodies. Ticket price includes a boot camp session, a healthy brunch prepared by Food by Sani and a question and answer session with Arminta answering all your fitness and diet questions. $30. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Grant Circle Park: www.eventbrite.com/e/fit-foodies-tickets // @getmintfit + @foodbysanii

Fresh Talk: The Art of Healing

This conversation by the National Museum of Women in the Arts will explore the ways that female caretakers have contributed to traditional medicine; how mental and physical pain is connected; and whether systemic racism and cultural repression create a need for marginalized groups to engage in acts of wellness and healing. Speakers include Navina Khanna, executive director of HEAL Food Alliance; Samaria King, co-founder of Mutual Aid Apothecary; and Tsedaye Makonnen, interdisciplinary artist, featured in RECLAMATION: Recipes, Remedies, and Rituals. The conversation will be livestreamed on the museum’s Facebook page and nmwa.org/livestream. 4:30 p.m. Free. Virtual; nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

The Light Horse Karaoke Brunch

The brunch is an all-you-can-eat buffet and all-you-can-drink mimosas that are accompanied by karaoke. Come and have some fun, food, music and cocktails. The song book is available online, but tablets can be provided as well. Signing up to sing is contactless via the internet. There is a three-step sanitation process which involves disinfecting the mics, giving them an ultraviolet bath, then applying a disposable microphone cover. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $40. The Light Horse: 715 King St. Alexandria, VA.; thelighthorserestaurant.com // @lighthorse715

Save the Date: 6.8

Outdoor Launch Party: Collector’s View 2021

“Collector’s View 2021: Artful Appetites” is Transformer’s 14th iteration of the annual Collector’s View Series that highlights diverse groups of prominent contemporary art collectors, unique and dynamic private art collections and insightful collector viewpoints on the artists and artworks that inspire them. Each year, Collector’s View provides audience participants with intimate, insider perspectives on the motivations, interests and passions of the collector hosts, special views of the artwork they collect and reflections on their relationship with artists, galleries, art spaces and museums. 6:30 p.m. $0-$50. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave NW D.C.; @transformerdc // www.transformerdc.org

