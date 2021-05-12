Radar: To Do in D.C. 5.12-5.16

This weekend, celebrate American Craft Beer Week, visit an arts market and attend a yoga class at a brewery. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Through 5.16

American Craft Beer Week

American Craft Beer Week returns this May to celebrate local breweries and beers. In honor of the commemorative week, enjoy specials at both Atlas Brew Works locations. Ivy City will feature BOGO crowlers and on-premises pints of core beers and seasonal beers the entire week. Half Street will offer BOGO crowlers of Atlas’ core beers and location specific brews (Capitol View IPA, Half Street Hefeweizen and Do or Die stout) throughout the week. www.atlasbrewworks.com // @atlasbrewworks



5.12

Bingo Night at Ballston Quarter

Join DC Fray and Ballston Quarter for a socially-distant, in-person and free bingo night on select Wednesdays at the Quarter Market. DC Fray and Ballston Quarter will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too) and the awesome prizes for you to win. 6-8 p.m. Free. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

5.13

Zumba at La Cosecha

Come to this fun and energetic Zumba class taught by Cathy Caminero of Zumbanova. Ticket price includes one hour of Zumba and a $5 voucher to use at any vendor inside La Cosecha after class. A portion of the proceeds will go to the La Cosecha Foundation. 6 p.m. $15. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; www.lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

5.14

Out/Spoken

On May 14, 2021, Story District will present their yearly LGBTQIA+ focused storytelling event, Out/Spoken. For the eleventh annual edition of Out/Spoken, Story District has partnered with Team Rayceen Productions and will stream live from Union Stage. This year’s program will celebrate the various LGBTQIA+ Pride celebrations which take place in the nation’s capital, including Capital Pride, DC Black Pride, Capital Trans Pride, DC Latinx Pride, Youth Day and Silver Pride. 8 p.m. $20. www.storydistrict.org // @storydistrict



Vinyl + Vinyasa

Join Vinyl and Vinyasa for a spring pop-up in collaboration with Byrdland Records. This event will bring you a unique mindfulness experience fusing asana, movement and music. 7:30 a.m. $15. www.vinylvinyasa.com // @vinylandvinyasa

We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity

The American Pops Orchestra presents “We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity.” Join Maestro Luke Frazier, and a star-studded cast as they join together for an exciting evening of songs that bring us together. The show features performances by “Crazy-Ex Girlfriend’s” Gabrielle Ruiz; “America’s Got Talent” vocalist Rayshun LaMarr; Broadway star and recording artist Morgan James; Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes, and celebrated recording artist Nova Payton. Hosted by Emmy and Tony Award-winner Judith Light. 10 p.m. Free. www.pbs.org // @pbs

5.15

National Landing Market

Head to National Landing each Saturday for a weekly market that features an extraordinary lineup of local vendors, representing cultures from around the world, selling furniture, vintage clothing, collectibles, antiques, a curated selection of jewelry, arts and crafts and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Plaza at 220: 2100 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA; www.nationallandingmarket.org // @nationallanding



[DIGITAL] Top Rung 5.15

[DIGITAL] Top Rung is a masked theatre-from-home experience exploring the wacky characters inherent in online office environments. The audience plays along as this online office space turns into a revolving door of incompetent managers, office gossips, missing assistants and more. But what everyone wants to know is who will end up on top, in [DIGITAL] Top Rung? 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. $20. www.tutzanni.com // @tutzanni



5.16

Yoga & Beer at Rocket Frog Brewing

Time to blast off and get out of the house for your favorite LoCo yoga and beer experience. Join Eat.Yoga.Drink for an hourlong vinyasa flow al fresco in the Rocket Frog beer garden, followed by delicious craft beer. 10 a.m. $25. Rocket Frog Brewing Company: www.rocketfrogbeer.com // @rocketfrogbrewing; www.eatyogadrink.com // @eatyogadrink

