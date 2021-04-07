Radar: To Do in D.C. 4.7-4.11

Attend a gallery opening at Culture House, spend happy hour on Fight Club’s patio and celebrate the final days of the National Cherry Blossom Festival with a blossom-themed brunch. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Ballston Quarter Bingo with DC Fray

Join DC Fray and Ballston Quarter for a socially-distant, in-person and free Bingo night on select Wednesdays at the Quarter Market. DC Fray and Ballston Quarter will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too) and the awesome prizes for you to win. 6-8 p.m. Free. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

Fight Club Happy Hour Launch

Capitol Hill’s Fight Club is launching happy hour which will feature a menu centered around boozy punches on draft, including the “Im-Polite-Castro” with bourbon, pineapple, falernum, lemon, simple syrup and bitters; “Sadboyz Tea” featuring vodka, early grey and passion fruit teas, mint syrup and light bubbles, in addition to select wines by the glass and beer served in a solo cup. Fight Club’s happy hour will run every Monday through Friday. 4-7 p.m. Free. Fight Club DC: 623 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC; www.fightclubdc.com // @fightclubdc

Virtual Cocktail Class with Please Bring Chips + DC Fray

Looking to improve your bartending skills and make some fun cocktails along the way? We got you covered! Come join us for a virtual spring-themed cocktail demonstration hosted by DC Fray and Please Bring Chips. www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

Meditation and Mindfulness Workshop

Free 30-minute online meditations will take place three times each week, led by D.C.-based meditation teachers. Sessions on Fridays include inspiration from art in the National Museum of Asian Art collection. Free; register here. 12 p.m. www.asia.si.edu // @freersackler

Cosplay Party at Wunder Garten

Join Wunder Garten for a Cherry Blossom Festival cosplay costume party. Pull out your best Pikachu, Naruto or other anime costumes and head over. Best dressed will win prizes including drinks and Wunder Garten apparel. 7 p.m. Free. Wunder Garten: 1101 1st St. NE, DC; www.wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

DC Fray x Balance Gym // HIIT Bootcamp Class

Start your Saturday the right way with a HIIT bootcamp class, sponsored by Corona and hosted by your favorite instructors from Balance Gym on the rooftop of their Thomas Circle location. Get ready to build strength, burn fat and receive some free Corona swag. 11 a.m. $5. Balance Gym: 1339 Green Ct. NW, Unit 1, DC; www.balancegym.com // @balancegym; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

Eric Uhlir: “Before, After and In Between” Opening Reception

In partnership with Caitlin Berry Fine Art, Culture House presents Uhlir’s exhibition, which will feature new and existing oil paintings from his ongoing work. Uhlir’s work examines and recontextualizes epic scenes from the Western European art historical canon, bringing into play current ideas about climate change, colonialism, human interaction and migration. Uhlir will be present to meet with visitors at the opening reception, which will be held outside in Culture House’s courtyard. The exhibition will be open on Saturdays from 12-3 p.m. and by reservation through May 8. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Free. Culture House: 700 Delaware Ave. SW, DC; www.culturehousedc.org // @culturehousedc

Anacostia River Virtual Festival

This virtual event will celebrate the history of go-go and share activities to reconnect you to the river and the outdoors. Enjoy the sounds of the band Pure Elegance with special guests and experience a virtual walk through the 11th Street Bridge Park. 1 p.m. Free. www.bbardc.org // @dcbridgepark

Cherry Blossom Brunch

For two weekends only in April, Bourbon Steak DC sheds its cool exterior to show off its sweeter side with an epic bottomless brunch served outdoors on the immense Bourbon Steak patio The Ranch covered patio and also indoors. Reservations are recommended on Open Table. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Four Seasons Hotel: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; www.fourseasons.com // @fourseasons

Cherry Blossom Market

Head to Queen’s English for a Cherry Blossom market. You can expect to find to-go food and cocktails, live rooftop music and local vendors. Queen’s English: 3410 11th St. NW, DC; www.queensenglishdc.com // @queensenglishdc

Petal Procession

Let your creativity bloom by decorating your porches, windows and yards. The National Cherry Blossom Festival will create a virtual map with the locations of all registered Petal Porches, so you can plan a walk or drive around your neighborhood to share in the celebration of spring. The Petal Porch Parade will take place from March 20 until April 11. On the weekend of April 10-11, a petal procession will drive through select Petal Porch Parade neighborhoods in and around D.C. www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org // @cherryblossfest

