Radar: To Do in D.C. 4.28-5.2

This weekend, start your day with vinyasa flow at Dock 5, visit a flower-themed market and kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations early with a virtual cocktail class. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Ongoing

ADMO Art Walk

Think of Adams Morgan as your own personal art gallery thanks to AdMo Art Walk, a free and new way to experience art brought to you by the Adams Morgan Partnership BID, the DC Arts Center, local artists, and neighborhood businesses. Walk the streets of Adams Morgan and admire an impressive selection of artworks displayed in various storefronts in a self-guided walking tour. Free. www.admodc.org // @admobid

4.28

DC Fray x As You Are Lesbian/Queer Speed Dating

Just because everything else in life is on hold doesn’t mean love has to be. Join for virtual lesbian/bisexual/queer speed dating. This is for women seeking women. You will receive the Zoom link and further information prior to the event; all you need is you, yourself and a laptop. 8 p.m. $20. www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

Masters Challenge: A Demonstration Match Between Two Giants of Shogi

Shogi is a Japanese strategy game with the same lineage as chess, originating with the ancient Indian game of Chaturanga. Through this collaboration between the JICC and the Japan Shogi Association, two of the best shogi players in the world will demonstrate a match and give you, the audience, the opportunity to predict their next moves. 8 p.m. Free. www.us.emb-japan.go.jp // @japanembdc

4.29

Cannabis City Panel Presented by BĀkT DC + District Fray

Don’t miss our Cannabis City panel sponsored by BĀkT DC for an inside look at the culture of marijuana in the District. This free virtual event is open to the public and will include a panel discussion featuring cannabis experts as well as a Q&A hosted by Sherri Tutkus, Cofounder of The Green Nurse. Join District Fray for an inside look at the culture of marijuana in the District. Learn about dosing and wellness, legalization, how and where weed is available and where this growing industry is headed in our city. 6:30 p.m. Free. www.districtfray.com // @districtfray

4.30

Bobby Thompson Band at Jammin Java

This year, celebrate Jammin Java’s 20th anniversary with a jam-packed calendar. All outdoor shows are free and donations-only shows. With a new group of songs and a new full-length album in the works, Bobby Thompson has let down his guard, and become more than the instrumentalist he gained a reputation for. As a songwriter, Thompson has expanded beyond the guitar techniques and jams he’s been known for, and built a following off of a holistic view of how a live music experience can take the listener on a journey. 7 p.m. Free. Jammin Java: 227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna, VA; www.jamminjava.com // @jamminjava

Vinyl + Vinyasa

Join Vinyl and Vinyasa for a spring pop-up in collaboration with Byrdland Records. This event will bring you a unique mindfulness experience fusing asana, movement and music. 7:30 a.m. $15.

Dock 5: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; www.vinylvinyasa.com // @vinylandvinyasa

4.30-6.21

Midnight at The Never Get

Come to The Never Get nightclub for the performance of a lifetime in this smart, funny and slyly subversive Off-Broadway smash-hit musical. If life is a rehearsal for your memory, what moment would you replay? It is 1965 in New York City and cabaret crooner Trevor is in love with Arthur, his songwriter. With their romance outlawed, the two create an act in the back room of an illegal Greenwich Village gay bar. However, pressures from a world on the cusp of change expose an ache for what they could never have in a wistful and whimsical serenade with tunes reminiscent of the Great American Songbook. $35. www.sigtheatre.org // @sigtheatre

5.1

Rosslyn Flower Market

Rosslyn is in full bloom. Swing by Rosslyn’s Central Place Plaza this spring for the Rosslyn Flower Market. Visit their Instagrammable flower installation for three Saturdays of themed flower markets: April 24, May 1 and May 8. Guests can enjoy the day and get into the springtime spirit, shop with pop-up vendors and safely join in on the Rosslyn community virtual activations. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Central Place Plaza: 1800 N Lynn St. Arlington, VA;www.rosslynva.org // @rosslynva

Spring Affair 2021

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC is thrilled to invite you to their annual fundraiser, “Spring Affair.” The theme this year will be “A Ruby Jubilee” in honor of GMCW’s 40th Anniversary Season. There will be a silent auction, fabulous entertainment, and it will be hosted by special guest emcee, Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming. www.gmcw.org // @gmcwashington

Virtual May Day Family Celebration

Celebrate spring and learn more about art and environmental conservation with a virtual May Day family program. Explore how the Smithsonian’s team of art conservators preserve and protect works of art in a sustainable way. Then join the musical group Bash the Trash and get tips on how to reduce, reuse, and recycle and make your own upcycled musical instruments with step-by-step instructions, tips and tricks. This interactive family workshop will conclude with a music and dance party where you can rock out using your newly crafted instruments. 10 a.m. Free. www.americanart.si.edu // @americanart

Zumba de Mayo @ The Rhino

Start your day with dancing, sharing laughs and an amazing energy with a lovely Zumba community in a wonderful brewery. This is an outdoor event. After Zumba, celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Lost Rhino Brewing Co. with food specials, a street market, live music and amazing beer. 11 a.m. $14. Lost Rhino Brewing Co.: 21730 Red Rum Drive #142, Ashburn, VA 20147; www.lostrhino.com // @lostrhinobrew

5.1 + 5.2

Barre3 on the Dock 5.1

Barre3 Old Town is thrilled to host a series of outdoor classes on the Barca Pier at Robinson’s Landing. Join for 45 minutes of strength conditioning, cardio, mindfulness – with postures and movements that can be adapted for everyone. Bring a yoga mat and an optional set of handheld weights. Giveaways and refreshments to follow class. Various times. Barca Pier at Robinson’s Landing: 2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA; www.oldtownbusiness.org // @oldtownbusiness

5.1-5.23

Blindness

Based on Nobel Prize-winning author José Saramago’s phantasmagorical novel, adapted by Simon Stephens, “Blindness”begins with the nightmarish premise of a pandemic that causes blindness. In an immersive sound and light installation, the production features the recorded audio performance of the Olivier Award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson for a wholly unique experience. This actor-less installation, limited to 40 guests at a time, will be a welcoming first step back into Sidney Harman Hall. Various times. Various ticket prices. Sidney Harman Hall: 610 F St. NW, DC; www.shakespearetheatre.org // @shakespeareindc

5.2

Cinco do Mayo Virtual Cocktail Class

Alexandria Restaurant Partners is celebrating Cinco de Mayo early this year with a little Mezcal and Margaritas. They will teach you how to make Palette 22’s Blackberry Sage Margarita and discuss the nuances of tequila vs. mezcal with the Altos Brand Ambassador. Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as Altos glassware, and a food pairing for two. www.alexandriarestaurantpartners.com // @eatdrinkarp

Concert: Fay Victor Chamber Trio

Transparent Productions presents Fay Victor’s Chamber Trio, with Fay Victor on vocals, Marika Hughes on cello and Darius Jones on alto saxophone, outside and in person at Rhizome DC. 7 p.m. $25. Rhizome DC: 6950 Maple St. NW, DC; www.rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc

