Radar: To Do in D.C. 3.31-4.4

This weekend, ring in the start of baseball season with a Southern take on classic ballpark food, reserve your very own Japanese-style tea house or attend a “Pretty in Pink”-themed cherry blossom celebration. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Ongoing

Blossom Season at Hook Hall

Hook Hall, Park View’s massive community gathering space, has been transformed into a profusion of pinks as everyone’s favorite backyard has been turned into a “Celebrate the Blossoms” theme with tea house cabanas and rows of garden tables surrounded by pink blossomed trees and décor. The tea houses offer sectional lounge seating, a fire pit and floral-papered walls. Enclosed tea houses afford private seating with plush pillows and a large center table. Each themed tea house is available for seating of up to six guests with 2.5-hour reservations and includes a welcome bottle of champagne, special food and drink menus, a table, ceiling fan and the option to keep the curtains open or closed. All are weatherproof, keeping spring showers abated. Various times. $125 per 2.5-hour reservation. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; www.hookhall.com // @hookhall_dc

3.31

The Freewheelin’ Insurgents

Serving as a love letter to the Black Lives Matter movement and an elegy for theatre, this musical piece examines the grief and void the pandemic, combined with the nationwide reckoning on racial injustice, has created for artists and audiences. The story unfolds through hip-hop and movement and explores issues of violent versus nonviolent protest, love and mental health during this unprecedented moment in history. 7 p.m. Free. www.arenastage.org // @arenastage

Speed Dating: LGBTQ + Women Seeking Women

Just because everything else in life is on hold doesn’t mean love has to be. Join DC Fray for virtual lesbian/bisexual/queer speed dating. This is for women seeking women. You’ll receive the Zoom link via email and information prior. All you need is you, yourself and a laptop! 8 p.m. Register here. www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

“The Widow Clicquot” Book Event with Shilling Canning Company

Sara Quinteros-Shilling, co-owner and director of business development at Shilling Canning Company, is celebrating Women’s History Month with a special package that includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and paperback edition of “The Widow Clicquot.” The New York Times’ best-selling biography of Barbe-Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin is the story of the young and widowed visionary who persevered through hardships and created what is now one of the most popular champagne houses in the world: Veuve Clicquot. The restaurant will host a special event and optional tasting on March 31 in partnership with Moët Henessy USA to discuss the book, Madame Clicquot’s legacy and celebrate other women winemakers in Shilling Canning Company’s wine shop portfolio. Tickets are are available here. Various times. $65.www.shillingcanning.com // @shillingcanningcompany

4.1

Arepas Cooking Class

To celebrate the birthday of César Chávez, join Carecen from home for a night of cooking. They are partnering up with Immigrant Food and Chef Mile Montezuma for a fun class on how to cook arepas. Buy your tickets and leave the rest to them! Your kit will include all the ingredients needed to make two large arepas: one vegetarian and one chicken. All you need to provide is water. 6 p.m. $50. carecendc.networkforgood.com // @carecendc

Bayou Bakery Nationals Opening Day Specials

Who doesn’t love America’s tried and true past-time, baseball? Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery offers a Southern spin on quintessential game day eats, such as the smoked ‘douille dog featuring Andouille sausage and tangy Creole mustard slaw, served in a buttery, toasted split roll. Complete the all-American meal with a bag of Zapp’s Chips and grand slam boozy sips from slushy, frozen daiquiris like The Hurricane to mason jar cocktails and chilled brews. Various times and prices. Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery: 1515 N. Courthouse Rd. Arlington, VA; www.bayoubakeryva.com // @bayoubakery

4.2

The Tea: Omnia Azar

The Tea proudly welcomes singer-songwriter Omnia Azar this month, and will be livestreaming on the National Museum of Women in the Arts’ Facebook page and at nmwa.org/livestream. Azar is a multi-talented singer/songwriter hailing from Michigan. Her lyrically poignant and vibrant music encompasses her love of jazz, soul, funk, R&B and more. Azar seeks to inspire the masses with her stage presence and unique vocals. 12-1 p.m. Free. www.nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

4.3

DC Fray + Balance Gym HIIT Bootcamp Class

Start your Saturday the right way with a HIIT Bootcamp class, sponsored by Corona and hosted by your favorite instructors from Balance Gym on the rooftop of their Thomas Circle location. Get ready to build strength, burn fat and receive some free Corona swag. 11 a.m. $5. Balance Gym: 1339 Green Ct. Unit 1, NW, DC; www.balancegym.com // @balancegym; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

“Pretty in Pink” at Wunder Garten

Cherryfest will feature a “Pretty in Pink” costume party, with an epic 80s playlist and pink outfit theme. Looking for a picture perfect moment? Walk down Wunder Garten’s Pink Carpet and have a professional photo of you taken in front of the floral backdrop full of pink and red roses and, of course, cherry blossoms. These photos of you and your besties are free and will be sent to you to cherish forever. 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. Free. Wunder Garten: 1101 1st St. NE, DC; www.wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

4.3 + 4.4

Cherry Blossom Brunch

For two weekends only in April, Bourbon Steak sheds its cool exterior to show off its sweeter side with an epic bottomless brunch served outdoors on the immense Bourbon Steak patio, The Ranch’s covered patio and also indoors. Their Cherry Blossom Brunch is available the first two weekends of April. Reservations are recommended on OpenTable. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Four Seasons Hotel: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; www.fourseasons.com // @fourseasons

Easter with Convivial

With Easter just around the corner, French bistro favorite Convivial chef and owner Cedric Maupillier is inviting diners to hop on over to the restaurant to enjoy their special three-course, holiday-inspired Easter menu along with festive cocktails available a la carte. The menu will be available for preorder online for pickup, and for limited dine-in at the indoor dining room and on the outdoor heated patio. Convivial: 801 O St. NW, DC; www.ConvivialDC.com // @ConvivialRestaurant

4.4

NMWA Free Community Day

Visit the National Museum of Women in the Arts on Community Day for free admission to the museum. 12-5 p.m. Free. National Museum of Women in the Arts: 1250 New York Ave. NW, DC; www.nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

