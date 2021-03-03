Radar: To Do in D.C. 3.3-3.7

The beginning of March marks the start of Women’s History Month. Kickstart your celebration of the ladies in your life by attending a gallery opening focused on women in power, tuning in to a livestream of a local woman-led band or shopping International Women’s Day deals at Union Market.

3.3

Virtual Women Filmmakers Festival: Lessons from Environmental Histories with Cecilia Vicuña

Join renowned Chilean-American artist Cecilia Vicuña for a virtual conversation about her work that explores the deep histories, coastal traditions, and the ecology of her homeland of Chile. Enjoy two short video artworks, “Seed Song” and “Un nudo vivo/ A Living Knot,” featuring artistic rituals for healing human-environment relations. Vicuña is joined in conversation by Amalia Cordova, Latino curator for digital and emerging media at the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, and Saisha Grayson, time-based media curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. 5:30 p.m. Free. www.americanart.si.edu // @americanart

3.4

Keep the Light On Performance Series

Dance Place is pleased to be part of The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center’s BlackLight Summit: a convening that re-envisions dance performance as a conduit to galvanize the social imaginations, resilience and inventiveness of citizens, thinkers, activists, and artists. This evening of virtual works was co-curated by Summit artists Candace Scarborough and Jamal Abrams. They selected Shanice Mason and Carlo Antonio Villanueva to present short-form digital works. Following these works, join to discuss these works and the themes of the summit: amplifying unfairly silenced voices through action. 6:30 p.m. Free. www.danceplace.org // @danceplacedc

DowntownDC Sculpt + Shape Thursdays – Cardio Kickboxing

Join VIDA Fitness and the DowntownDC BID every Thursday this March to celebrate Women’s History Month with awesome virtual classes led by some of VIDA’s amazing female instructors. 6 p.m. Free. www.downtowndc.org // @downtowndcbid; www.vidafitness.com // @vidafitnessdc

3.5

Currency? Material, Radiator: A Retrospective Opening

Homme DC is proud to present an exhibition by Marta Lola Staudinger, “Currency? Material, Radiator: A Retrospective,” which cross-examines the definition and origin of the words “currency,” “material” and “radiator” through multiple media (film, audio, installation, sculpture and photography) to emphasize the intangibles in the artist’s practice. The exhibition will be open through March 27. 7 p.m. Free. Homme DC: 52 O St. NW, DC; @homme_dc; www.martastaudinger.com // @martastaudinger

The Tea: Black Alley

In this new online series, women musicians perform original work via livestream on the National Museum of Women in the Arts‘ social media channels on the first Friday of the month. Each session includes a short interview, conducted over a cup of tea, which explores the artist’s creative process. The Tea proudly welcomes Washington, D.C.-based band Black Alley this month, and will be sharing this event on NMWA’s YouTube page and at nmwa.org/livestream.12 p.m. Free. www.nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

3.5-3.8

Shop the District International Women’s Day

Visit Union Market for a weekend of shopping, activations and art celebrating women-owned and operated businesses in D.C. All weekend, there will be special pop-ups, promotions and discussions revolving around women. Various times. Free. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; www.unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

Wunder Garten Presents: International Women’s Day

Celebrate International Women’s Day at Wunder Garten, a woman-owned beer garden. They will be featuring four women-owned businesses from the DMV: Gordy’s Pickles, Republic Restoratives, Tenth Ward Distilling and Denizens Brewing. Grab a tribute specialty cocktail from Friday the 5th through Monday the 8th and celebrate the amazing women in your life. Wunder Garten: 1101 1st St. NE, DC; www.wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

3.6

Wikipedia Art + Feminism Virtual Edit-a-thon

To mark Wikipedia’s 20th anniversary, the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) will join with its partner Wikimedia DC for the museum’s eighth Art + Feminism edit-a-thon, focused on improving Wikipedia entries related to notable women artists and art world figures. This event works to enrich the representation of women artists of color, with an emphasis on women of African descent whose work is included in NMWA’s collection. This event is part of a global initiative to help right Wikipedia’s gender imbalance. No experience is necessary and people of all gender identities and expressions are invited to participate. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. www.nmwa.org // @womeninthearts

Zenith Gallery Presents HERSTORY

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Zenith Gallery is exhibiting works by their women artists. This comes after a monumental feat where in America, the county voted its first woman Vice President Kamala Harris. Many of the works in the exhibit are inspired by recent events and numerous women in power. 2-6 p.m. Free; reserve a timed ticket. Zenith Gallery: 1429 Iris St. NW, DC; www.zenithgallery.com // @zenithgallerydc

Live Salon: Andrea Seiger @ Hotel Zena

Join A Tour Of Her Own for a salon style discussion featuring special guest Andrea Seiger, author of “111 Places in Washington, DC That You Must Not Miss.” The interview portion will explore Andrea’s creative writing process and learn about the local DC history sites that celebrate women in her book. The later portion of the salon will encourage participants to share their own personal experiences writing, visiting any of the sites mentioned in her book, or just generally living in and exploring Washington, DC. 5 p.m. $30. Hotel Zena: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; www.atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

Shamrock Land

St. Patrick’s Day is the time of year when lads and lasses clad themselves in green, dance Irish jigs and sing “Danny Boy” whilst toasting to the luck of the Irish. Whether you’re Irish by birth or just Irish by attitude, join tons of lucky leprechauns for a day full of carousing and glass clinking at D.C.’s inaugural Shamrock Land. With your ticket you’ll receive one free beer, have access to table games, live entertainment, and much more. Various times. $25-$45. The Bullpen: 1201 Half St. SE, DC; www.projectdcevents.com // @pdcevents

3.7

Online Concert: heart body presents Star Route Fundraiser: Against This Mad World

heart body (Lu Rose Biltucci) presents a benefit show, “Star Route Fundraiser: Against This Mad World,” with sets by David V Britton, Harley Alexander and Water From Your Eyes, hosted by Rhizome DC. Star Route Farm, an organic diversified vegetable and grain farm located outside Charlottesville, NY, with a food access mission. By 2022, Star Route plans to transition to a full-time food sovereignty operation, with all production going to food pantries and mutual aid efforts across the Catskills and greater NYC area. Donations can be sent directly to their GoFundMe. Come on out to virtually celebrate people over profit, good food, and sweet sounds. 8 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. www.rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc