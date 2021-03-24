Radar: To Do in D.C. 3.24-3.28

The end of March brings the last days of Women’s History Month and the beginning of cherry blossom season. This weekend, support femme-led small businesses at a pop-up market, view an online gallery exploring ecofeminism or enjoy a blossom themed-meal after viewing the cherry blossoms. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Ongoing

Modena Cherry Blossom Meal

Modena is the perfect place to enjoy a meal after admiring the cherry blossoms. The restaurant will offer one cherry blossom-inspired dish and a featured cocktail to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. First up is the savory appetizer special, a tuna crudo with sakura shoyu, black cherry miso and cherry blossom gelee. For the perfect pairing, Modena will be offering a refreshing springtime specialty cocktail, the “Fiore di Kyoto” with Suntory Toki whisky, black cherry miso and nigori junmai sake. For reservations or more information call (202) 216-9550. Modena: 1100 New York Ave. NW, DC; www.modenadc.com // @modenadc

3.24

Virtual Tour: Female Sculptors in D.C.

There are hundreds of statues in D.C., and although way too few of them are statues of women, many of these statues were sculpted by women. On this virtual tour, explore which statues in D.C. were made by women and explore how these women broke barriers within the art community. 2-3 p.m. $30. www.atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

3.25

DowntownDC Sculpt + Shape Thursdays – Pilates

Join VIDA and the DowntownDC BID every Thursday this March to celebrate Women’s History Month with awesome virtual classes led by some of VIDA’s amazing female instructors. 6 p.m. Free. www.downtowndc.org // @downtowndcbid; www.vidafitness.com // @vidafitnessdc

3.25-4.22

Bodies We Inhabit

Ecofeminism explores the connection between the oppression of women and the destruction of nature. The exhibition, which will run online through Earth Day, probes the interconnections between women and the earth, from the presence of rhythmic cycles to the shared experiences of consumption and exploitation. Free. www.latelacuratorial.com // @latelacuratorial

3.26

ANXO + Eden Ciders Women’s Month Virtual Cider Tasting

Guest hosts Eleanor Leger and Rachel Fitz invite you to a tasting of four ciders with a lively talk that will go beyond the apples. The cider industry is growing, and March is a great time to reflect on what is working and what needs to change. Leger, as President of the American Cider Association (ACA), and Fitz, as a member of the ACA Anti-Racism Committee, look forward to a great time drinking cider while tackling subjects that deserve our attention. 7 p.m. $20.99-$68.99 per pack. www.store.anxodc.com // @anxotruxton

Rising Together

J’Nai Bridges is among the most captivating singers of her generation. A star of the Metropolitan Opera and Washington National Opera, she also became an instant Washington Performing Arts favorite thanks to her headline appearance in their March 2020 Virtual Gala. For her “Home Delivery Plus” performance, she has crafted a very special program on the themes of uplift and community, focusing on composers who have been her close collaborators, including Richard Danielpour, Damien Sneed, Patrice Michaels and Shawn Okpebholo. The program will also feature well-known works from classical and other genres and multidisciplinary collaborations, along with incisive conversations on the topic of “Rising, Together.” 8 p.m. $20. www.washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts

3.26-4.18

Studio Theatre’s “Cock”

John breaks up with his boyfriend of seven years. Two weeks later, he’s desperate to be taken back — but can’t stop sleeping with the woman he started seeing in their weeks off. In a world with so many ways to be happy, how do you know the right thing when you have it? A sexy, conflicted look at attraction, ambivalence and commitment. David Muse remakes his 2014 Helen Hayes-award winning production for the camera. $37-$65. www.studiotheatre.org // @studiotheatre

3.27

Beer Run – Rocket Frog Brewing Company

Join Virginia Brewery Running Series at Rocket Frog Brewing Company for a 5k-ish course that starts and ends at this awesome brewery Williamsburg, VA in the heart of Loudoun County. Weave through the surrounding area at whatever pace you like, no matter what there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line! 11 a.m. $30-$100. Rocket Frog Brewing Company: 22560 Glenn Dr. #103, Sterling, VA; www.breweryrunningseries.com // @usbreweryrun

United Fray + Happy Trees presents Virtual Paint Party

Come paint and party with Happy Trees online via Zoom. In under two hours, the creative host will walk you step by step how to recreate the painting of the event while infusing laughs and music along the way. This class is beginner-friendly, so no experience is necessary. 7-8:30 p.m. $15.

www.happytreesentertainment.com // @happytrees_ent; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

Waxahatchee Saint Cloud One-Year Anniversary Show

On the one year anniversary of the release of Waxahatchee’s “Saint Cloud,” Katie Crutchfield and the Saint Cloud Band will perform the record in its entirety as a livestreamed show. 7 p.m. $15. www.waxahatchee.com // @waxa_katie

3.27+3.28

Femme Vend

The Women’s Market at Dupont Underground is an intersectional marketplace highlighting artists and femme-run and owned businesses in the DMV. Come celebrate femmehood, womanhood, sisterhood, artists and small business. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Circle NW, DC; www.dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

3.28

The Wammie Awards

D.C. is the beneficiary of world-class music creatives who enrich and inspire millions of people around the world. The Wammie Awards is The MusicianShip’s 33-year-old awards show aimed at recognizing D.C., Maryland and Virginia- area artists and musicians for their artistic works and impact across our metropolitan region. The 2021 Virtual Wammie Awards will feature a pre-show, red carpet, awards show and after party. Hosted by 93.9 WKYS’ Chey Parker & DJ Mim, all evening long they’ll bring you interviews with 2021 finalists, the 2021 award winners and musical performances throughout the night. 6-9:30 p.m. $10-$20. www.wammiesdc.org // @wammiesdc

