Radar: To Do in D.C. 3.10-3.14

This weekend, attend a virtual film festival dedicated to women filmmakers, join a Q&A with author Roxane Gay, and start your St. Paddy’s Day festivities early with a holiday-themed cocktail class or race.

3.10

St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Class

Looking to improve your bartending skills and make some fun cocktails along the way? Join DC Fray for a virtual St. Patrick’s Day cocktail demonstration hosted by Please Bring Chips. During the hour-long session, the guest bartender will walk you through the steps for making the perfect craft cocktails. 7-8 p.m. $9.99. www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

Virtual Women Filmmakers Festival: Lessons from Activist Histories with Coco Fusco

Award-winning artist and writer Coco Fusco participates in a virtual conversation about her work that examines the complex relationships between art, politics and identity since the 1990s. Watch a screening of Fusco’s 2004 “a/k/a Mrs. George Gilbert,” which explores the role of photography in the FBI’s hunt for and trial of Black Panthers activist Angela Davis. Her film “La botella al mar de María Elena” (2015) will also be available to stream between March 8-14. 5:30 p.m. Free; registration required. www.americanart.si.edu // @americanart

3.11

DowntownDC Sculpt + Shape Thursdays – Barre

Join VIDA and the DowntownDC BID every Thursday this March to celebrate Women’s History Month with awesome virtual classes led by some of VIDA’s amazing female instructors. 6 p.m. Free. www.downtowndc.org // @downtowndcbid; www.vidafitness.com // @vidafitnessdc

Guinness Open Gate Brewery Movie Night: Waking Ned Devine

This month, Open Gate Brewery is hosting 17 days of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with food, beer, movies and music. This Thursday, join them for a showing of “Waking Ned Devine.” 7:30 p.m. Free. Guinness Open Gate Brewery: 5001 Washington Blvd. Halethorpe, MD; www.guinnessbrewerybaltimore.com // @guinnessbreweryus

Virtual Mock Trial

The Supreme Court of Sicily is now in session – virtually. Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” has many royal scandals: accusations of adultery, jealous spouses, feigned deaths, a potential war with former allies, a hungry bear and a statue brought to life. Focusing on the royal rift between King Leontes and Queen Hermione of Sicily, this year’s mock trial finds the queen’s frenemy Paulina paying out of pocket after keeping the monarchs separated for 16 years. 7:30 p.m. $30. www.shakespearetheatre.org // @shakespeareindc

3.12

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Livestream

Hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, St. Paul & The Broken Bones formed in 2012, and have exploded in popularity since by bringing their funky, soul-filled rock ‘n’ roll to stages and homes across the world. In 2016, the band released their sophomore album “Sea of Noise,” seen as a giant progression forward with tones that contemplate racial inequality and political unrest. Join with other fans to watch St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform “Sea of Noise” in its entirety streamed from The Alabama Theatre in their own stomping grounds of Birmingham. 9 p.m. $14.99. www.stpaulandthebrokenbones.com // @stpaulandthebrokenbones

Virtual Reading and Q&A with Roxane Gay

Join renowned author and cultural critic Roxane Gay for an evening of candid, thought-provoking conversation. Gay will read excerpts from “Bad Feminist,” her bestselling collection of essays considered a quintessential exploration of modern feminism, and then open the floor to a Q&A discussion. At the conclusion of the event, one attendee will be randomly selected to win a complimentary two-night future stay at Hotel Zena. www.viceroyhotelsandrestors.com/zena // @hotelzena

3.12-3.17

St. Patrick’s Day at Wunder Garten

A St. Patrick’s Day-themed cocktail bar, an all-day raffle supporting a local charity, Kiki at Wunder Garten and a doubleheader of trivia: Wunder has it covered for Covid-safe St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Their in-house mixology team has also put together a spectacular mix of cocktails that would make St. Patrick proud. Wunder Garten: 1101 1st St. NE, DC; www.wundergartendc.com// @wundergartendc

3.13

Online Yoga from the Garden

Join the Garden as they continue their weekly community yoga class. Typically offered onsite at the USBG Conservatory or outdoor gardens, the USBG is supporting an online yoga class to continue the program for community health and well-being. During this online class, an instructor from WithLoveDC will guide you through a one-hour meditation and yoga practice. Space is still first-come, first-serve, and only the first 100 yogis to log in will be able to practice. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. www.usbg.gov // @usbotanicgarden

3.13 + 3.14

Hi-Lawn St. Patrick’s Day Rooftop Celebration

Hi-Lawn is rolling out the “green” carpet (in the form of their large turf-covered lawn) for their inaugural St. Patrick’s Day rooftop celebration. Bringing traditional Irish pub vibes to a socially distanced open-air outdoor venue, the weekend fest will offer a safe way to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish whiskey-centric cocktails, festive beers, giveaways and more. 12 p.m. $60 per table. Hi-Lawn: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; www.hilawndc.com // @hilawndc

3.14

2021 St. Patty’s 5K, Half + Marathon

Come out before St. Patrick’s Day and enjoy this scenic, flat half-marathon, marathon and 5K in the heart of Georgetown near the nation’s capital. Both events run on the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal path. Various times. $25-$80. www.bishopsevents.com // @bishopseventsllc

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.