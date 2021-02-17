Radar: To Do in D.C. 2.17-2.21

With winter weather upon us, it’s okay to take on the weekend from home. This weekend, feel the burn of barre from your living room, learn the history behind Netflix’s hit show “Bridgerton” or stream a reimagined Shakespeare classic. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Barre Burn with Yoga NoMa

Build strength and experience the joy of movement in this Yoga NoMa barre at home class. Class includes basic shapes and simple movements to isolate specific muscle groups in the arms, core, hips and legs. It will also spend time building strength around mobile joints, which develops strong and supportive accessory muscles that improve stability, mobility and function. Students will experience a fiery workout that is accessible to all levels, with modifications. 7:30 p.m. Free. www.nomabid.org // @noma.bid

2.18

Forest Bathing in Your Own Wild Home

Connecting with nature mindfully in your own backyard can bring beauty and wonder and a sense of calm into your everyday life. Over Zoom, certified nature and forest therapy guide Melanie Choukas-Bradley will share what she’s learned from shinrin-yoku guides in Japan and her own forest bathing practice. She’ll help you adopt your own wild home and develop an intimate relationship with your special place through the seasons. 6 p.m. Free. www.aspennature.org// @acesaspen

¡Printing the Revolution! Conversation Series: From Black + Brown Solidarity to Afro-Latinidad

The activist and cultural dimensions of the civil rights era fueled solidarity movements between Black and Latinx artists, leaving a visible imprint in the graphic arts that continues to reverberate today. This panel features three artists from “¡Printing the Revolution!” who have engaged with these concerns across the decades. Participants include Malaquias Montoya, Favianna Rodriguez and Moses Ros-Suárez. The panel will be moderated by Kaelyn Rodríguez, assistant professor in art history at Santa Monica College. 6:30 p.m. Free. www.americanart.si.edu // @americanart

2.19

Black History Month Lunchtime Livestream with Ali the Architect

Modular musician Ali the Architect engineers original instruments to produce a smooth, electronic vibe while teaching and inspiring Black youth to pursue arts entrepreneurship. Join him on a Facebook livestream to celebrate the accomplishments and impact of Black artists in the community. 12 p.m. Free. arts.pgparks.com // @artspgparks

2.19-2.21

Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet”

In partnership with Center Theatre Group on its Digital Stage platform, enjoy an on-demand film screening of celebrated British choreographer Matthew Bourne’s acclaimed “Romeo and Juliet.” This passionate and contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic story of love and conflict is set in the not-too-distant future in The Verona Institute. Here, difficult young people are mysteriously confined by a society that seeks to divide and crush their youthful spirit and individuality. The two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together. Available on demand. $10. www.kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

2.19-2.25

Living the Dream…Singing the Dream

The long-running choral tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. moves online. In keeping with Covid-19 precautions, each singer will be recorded individually (with no other singers present), and all parts will be layered into a seamless whole. The program will also include inspiring archival performances from past years’ concerts. Premieres at 8 p.m. on February 19. Free. www.washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts

2.20

ASALH Black History Month Festival Marquee

Acclaimed for his scholarship, his documentary films about African, Afro-Latin and African American History (ASALH), and popular television series, “Finding Your Roots,” Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has brought fascinating African-American family stories to the wider public. The Black History Month Festival in 2021 is proud to feature a conversation between ASALH’s national president Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham and Henry Louis Gates, Jr., who will share his motivations in popularizing Black history through the heritage of African-American families and communities and their search for roots. 1-3 p.m. $50. www.asalh.org // @asalh_bhm

Coyaba Dance Theater

Dance Place Resident Company Coyaba Dance Theater celebrates 24 years. Join the company for a virtual evening of traditional and contemporary West African dance, with a focus on the various humanitarian themes of West African culture. With a mix of recent and archival prerecorded footage, this high-energy presentation is a snapshot of the best of Coyaba. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. www.danceplace.org // @danceplacedc

2.21

Kiki at the Garten

Wunder Garten is starting their weekly Kiki at Wunder Garten for the LGBTQ+ community. Reserve your table for each weekend, as tables are limited. You will receive your deposit back in a gift card form. This weekend, the featured event is drag bingo, and Crystal Edge and Katrina Colby, two of Wunder Garten’s elite drag queens, will be the first queens at Kiki. 3-8 p.m. $40 refundable deposit. Wunder Garten: 1101 1st St. NE, DC; www.wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

Live Tour: Under the Rainbow

Join Tour Of Her Own and guide Ella Schiralli to discover the history of the gay community, from war heroes to modern day human rights activists. Engage and explore how D.C. has been a pivotal location for the struggle for equal rights. Discover the many women who have contributed to the movement, and learn how local places and events shaped an accepting environment leading to the 2015 marriage equality landmark Supreme Court decision. Under the Rainbow is an enjoyable and educational tour designed for all people of all ages. 1-3 p.m. $30. Decatur House: 748 Jackson Pl. NW, DC; www.atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

Profs & Pints Online: Romance in “Bridgerton’s” Regency Era

Britain’s Regency period (1811-1820) has never been so popular thanks to the Netflix series “Bridgerton.” Come learn about the historical context for “Bridgerton” and how accurately the series depicts its time from Julie Taddeo, an expert on British history and culture. This talk will look at how “Bridgerton” balances historical accuracy with the concerns and desires of its 21st century audience. You’re invited to join with a cup of tea, a pint of bitter or a Pimm’s and make a thoroughly British night of it. 7-9 p.m. $12. www.profsandpints.com // @profsandpints

