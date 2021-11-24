Radar: To Do In D.C. 11.25-11.28

This weekend we’re getting hit with a double-whammy: Thanksgiving on Thursday and the start of Hanukkah on the night of November 28. While you might have plans to stay in with your loved ones, consider getting out of the house with fun activities such as VSDC’s Vegan Thanksgiving Celebration, Barrel-Aged Black Friday or a showing of Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” Then burn some of those extra holiday calories by taking part in SOME’s 20th Annual Trot for Hunger or joining a rooftop salsa and bachata party at La Vie. Round out the weekend with some Hanukkah events like the National Menorah Lighting in D.C.

11.25

VSDC Vegan Thanksgiving Celebration

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day by enjoying a gourmet, plant-strong, whole food, all-vegan feast. A cash bar is also available. Our featured speaker this year is Bruce Friedrich, CEO of the Good Food Institute (GFI), a nonprofit working internationally to accelerate alternative protein innovation. Advance payment is required. This event is only for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 12-4 p.m. $70-$80. Grand Hyatt Washington: 1000 H St. NW, DC; vsdc.org // @vegsocietydc

Thanksgiving with Teddy

Come join us for our 9th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner. We welcome your family and friends to our beautiful feast of carved all natural turkey, fish and prime rib. Your favorite unlimited sides will be available including our distinctive bird stuffing, mac and cheese and all the trimmings you have come to expect from our feast. Desserts are all made in-house and will satisfy your holiday cravings of pumpkin and seasonal fruit. Don’t miss this experience. 12-8 p.m. $20-$68. Teddy & The Bully Bar: 1200 19th St. NW, DC; teddyandthebullybar.com // @teddyandthebullybar

SOME’s 20th Annual Trot for Hunger 5k

This Thanksgiving, be part of a time-honored D.C. tradition. Join us at Freedom Plaza on November 25th, 2021 for a timed or untimed 5K, our Little Turkey 1-Miler and a family-friendly festival. For those who would prefer to race virtually, run a timed or untimed 5K from your neighborhood, local park or wherever you are during the holiday. As the largest and only D.C.-based Trot in the region, we are excited for our community to join together for a safe and impactful annual tradition. Funds raised from the Trot for Hunger 5K help benefit thousands of our D.C. neighbors, including families and the elderly, by providing much-needed food, housing, access to healthcare, employment training and long-term comprehensive addiction treatment programs. 7 a.m. $30-$55. Freedom Plaza: 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; some.org // @some_dc

11.26

Barrel-Aged Black Friday

It’s the day after Thanksgiving and time for a Turkey break. Bring your guests for a flight of our barrel-aged beers. Enjoy our Cooper’s Cloak Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout four ways: with s’mores, coffee, fluffernutter or black forest cake flavors. Black Friday Flight beers are only available to customers holding a Black Friday ticket. If you do not purchase a ticket, our usual lineup of delicious beers will still be available to you. Once you’ve sampled a flight, take home your favorites in our limited-release 500ml bottles. You can cellar these beers or gift them to your beer-lovin’ friends.12-6 p.m. $16. Old Ox Brewery: 44652 Guilford Dr. Ashburn, VA; oldoxbrewery.com // @oldoxbrewery

Black Friday Rooftop Party and Salsa

Join our annual festivity where we get together, give thanks to each other and gossip about Black Friday deals. Get away turkey-coma and come out for a night of fun. One of our signature cocktails, MER-Tini, will be featured at a Black Friday price. Halfway into the event, we will give Salsa and Bachata lessons. 8-11 p.m. $10-$195. La Vie: 88 District Sq. SW, DC; lavie-dc.com // @lavie_dc

Azure Wolf with Hanoi Ragmen

Azure Wolf is a female-fronted indie rock band from Winchester, VA. Originally a solo folk project established by front-woman Victoria Backle, the project quickly grew into a four piece band with Isaac Foltz on guitar, Sean Spencer on bass and synth and Tommy Moore on drums. The band has a strong lyrical focus that’s driven by powerhouse vocals, energetic beats and haunting guitar tones. 8:30 p.m. $12. Pearl Street Warehouse: 33 Pearl St. SW, DC; azurewolfmusic.com // @azurewolfmusic

11.26-12.5

Lily’s Flower Truck at CityCenterDC

Come out for the first day of Lily’s Flower Truck, holiday edition, on November 26. For the holiday season, it will be in the Plaza at City Center spreading holiday cheer. Deck the halls with Christmas wreaths, mini Christmas trees and bountiful bouquets. Since a portion of Lily’s profits are donated to local animal shelters your holiday favorites will have an extra special meaning. You may even see a special appearance by Lily the dog, who loves to spread happiness while supporting her fellow four-legged friends. Various times. Free. The Plaza at City Center: 934 Palmer Alley NW, DC; lilysflowertruck.com // @lilysflowertruck

11.26-12.31

Christmas at Gaylord National

There is no better way to celebrate Christmas than gathering your family at Gaylord National. Explore acres of twinkling lights and decorations as well as hours of exciting holiday activities, shows and events, including our Gaylord Hotels Original Experience, I Love Christmas Movies™ featuring five beloved films. Various times and prices. Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center: 201 Waterfront St. Oxon Hill, MD; @gaylordnational

11.27

Barre & Brew

Pure Barre Rockville and True Respite Brewing Company are teaming up to bring you a special pop-up barre class at the brewery. Join us for a 50-minute Pure Barre Classic class, then stick around and reward yourself for all of your hard work with one of True Respite’s refreshing beers. It’s the perfect way to warm-up to watch football later in the day. Your ticket includes both the class and one full pour of beer afterwards. Bring your own yoga mat. Space is limited, so be sure to grab your ticket before the event sells out. 11 a.m. $20. True Respite Brewing Company: 7301 Calhoun Pl. #600, Derwood, MD; truerespite.com // @truerespite

11.27-12.26

The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

Experience the magic of The Washington Ballet’s charmingly-D.C. “The Nutcracker.” This celebrated production is set in historic 1882 Georgetown with George Washington, King George III and other historical figures. Join us again with family and friends or start a new holiday tradition with your loved ones. Set to Tchaikovsky’s magical score, this celebrated classic comes to life with intricate, stunning set designs, original period costumes, and over 100 dancers including students and trainees from The Washington School of Ballet. It has become the signature Nutcracker of the nation’s capital. With 30 scheduled performances, The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” will transport audiences of all ages into a winter wonderland that has become a lasting holiday tradition not to be missed. Various times. $41-$130. Warner Theatre: 513 13 St. NW, DC; washingtonballet.org // @thewashingtonballet

11.28

National Menorah Lighting

Perhaps the most prominent public Chanukah program in the world is the annual lighting ceremony of the National Chanukah Menorah on the Ellipse, just across from the White House in Washington, D.C. The lighting of this magnificent menorah – the world’s largest – is attended by thousands every year and seen via TV newscasts, internet feeds and other media by tens of millions across the nation and around the world. 3:15-5:45 p.m. Free. The Ellipse: DC 20502; nationalmenorah.org

Old Town’s Chanukah Festival

Experience the festival of lights. Come and share in the spirit and Joy of Chanukah at Old Town Alexandria’s Chanukah Festival. At the event there will be lighting of a 6 foot menorah, delicious hot potato latkes, hot cocoa, donuts, chocolate gelt and dreidels for all. There will also be lively Chanukah music and a free light stick for every child. 5:30 p.m. The Lyceum: 201 S. Washington St. Alexandria, VA.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.