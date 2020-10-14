On Your Radar This Weekend

Submerge yourself in the Pantone Color of the Year, attend an exhibition of gripping photos from this year’s Black Lives Matter protests and reflect on the history of food with the Smithsonian. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of hosts of events and edited for clarity.

Early October Through 1.18

Paper Routes—Women to Watch 2020

“Paper Routes,” the sixth installment in the National Museum of Women in the Arts’ Women to Watch exhibition series, showcases contemporary artists working in paper. The exhibition series is presented every two to three years, and is a dynamic collaboration between the museum and participating outreach committees. Featured artists in “Paper Routes” respond to the many uses and cultural associations of paper, approaching the medium in varied ways. “Paper Routes” highlights and celebrates this diversity of approaches and the transformation of this ubiquitous and eclectic material into complex works of art. Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday from 12-5 p.m. Tickets $10. National Museum of Women in the Arts: 1250 New York Ave. NW, DC; www.nmwa.com // @womeninthearts

10.15-1.3

Submerge by Artechouse: Crystalline

To wrap up this unprecedented year, Artechouse is transforming its space into a unique expression of Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020: Classic Blue. Inspired by blue’s dependable qualities, Crystalline explores the color’s connection with earth and crystals through a journey that is both an adventure and a contemplation – an exploration through an illusory, blue-hued castle. Representative of our desire for a stable foundation that often feels out of reach during these turbulent times, this surreal yet familiar place offers guests a refuge from the everyday. Discover creative curiosities in each room as you learn more about your surroundings and yourself. Submerge yourself in the sights, sounds and sensations of Classic Blue. Various times and ticket prices. Artechouse: 1238 Maryland Ave. SW, DC; www.dc.artechouse.com // @artechouse

10.15-10.17

Sixth Annual Smithsonian Food History Weekend

Every year, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History brings together food innovators, activists, educators, entrepreneurs, chefs and scholars for conversations, cooking demonstrations and hands-on activities with museum visitors to inspire a broader understanding of the history of food in America and the role we all play in shaping the future of food. Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, the Smithsonian’s sixth annual food history weekend will be presented in a virtual format. “Food Futures” will feature the voices of people involved in different aspects of the food system – from agricultural fields to restaurant kitchens, from food markets to food banks, from breweries to street food trucks, from classrooms to community centers. Visit www.foodhistoryweekend.si.edu for the full list of events throughout the weekend. www.foodhistoryweekend.si.edu // @smithsonian

10.17

32 Bright Clouds: Beethoven Conversations Around the World

Hear new works connected to Beethoven’s piano sonatas and his “Missa solemnis” by composers Malek Jandali (Syria), Saed Haddad (Jordan) and Sidney Marquez Boquiren (Philippines), plus the world premiere of a new work by Milad Yousufi (Afghanistan) and conversations with the composers. Israeli American pianist Yael Weiss performs these works along with Beethoven’s Sonata no. 27, op. 90 and his monumental no. 32, op. 111, often called “a prelude to silence.” This concert is presented in conjunction with “Age Old Cities: A Virtual Journey from Palmyra to Mosul” and is part of the 28th season of the Bill and Mary Meyer Concert Series. 7:30 p.m. Virtual concert is free to attend; register here. www.yaelweiss.com/32brightclouds + www.asia.si.edu // @freersackler

10.19-10.21

Black Lives Matter Photography Competition: RISE UP.

Dupont Underground is presenting a Black Lives Matter photography exhibition titled “Rise Up.” This exhibition will be taking place via a virtual gallery and onsite at Dupont Underground through November 1. This exhibition aims to give photographers ages 16+ the opportunity to share their experiences and images from the 2020 uprising protests in D.C., including the Commitment March on Washington. Dupont Underground will only allow 50 people maximum into the space, and you must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. Free with registration. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Circle in NW, DC; www.dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

A Look Ahead: 10.19 + 11.30

Mars Arts DC: Virtual

Washington Performing Arts presents this ongoing program of free online presentations highlighting the astounding breadth and exceptional artistry of the D.C. arts scene. The initial fall 2020 offering will be two related yet distinct series of programming. Rhythm & Motion comprises four original films, each spotlighting a particular D.C.-based or -raised artist (two musicians and two dancer/choreographers) in a combination documentary and performance/masterclass format. In a second series, Dance in DC celebrates the innovation and dynamism of the local dance and business scenes, with each program pairing a dancer or ensemble with a signature D.C. business in a site-specific work produced just for WPA, along with conversations between dancers and business owners about their mutual connections. All programs in the series will stream from WPA’s Home Delivery hub of free online programming and on Facebook. Various dates and times; free to attend. Visit www.wpa.org for the full schedule and to learn more about this upcoming event. www.wpa.org // @washingtonperformingarts

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.