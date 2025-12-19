Polar Bear Sighted at DC Fray League 🐻‍❄️ ⚽️

On a chilly winter evening, players at a DC Fray soccer league did a double-take when an unexpected new teammate wandered out of the zoo and right onto the pitch: a polar bear! Towering over defenders, surprisingly light on its feet, and clearly loving the game, the bear blended right in, trading passes, chasing goals, and proving that even the wildest creatures can’t resist the joy of social sports. Spectators rubbed their eyes, teammates laughed in disbelief, and for a moment, it seemed like DC had just witnessed the world’s first ever animal soccer prodigy.

Okay…so maybe there wasn’t actually a polar bear playing soccer. But the fun, friendships, and unforgettable moments are very real, and you can sign up now through Tuesday, January 20th for any of our 120+ DC Fray winter social sports leagues happening all across the DMV!

If your 2026 resolution is to meet more people, do more fun stuff, and look forward to Tuesdays (or Wednesdays…or any day of the week), DC Fray’s sports leagues, events, and Fraylife+ membership are the place to be.

👟 Get in the Game

Kick off the year with 120+ DC Fray social sports leagues across the DMV including soccer, cornhole, pickleball, flag football , and much more. No tryouts, no pressure, just good vibes and a fun addition to your week. On cold winter evenings in the city, it’s the perfect excuse to get out of the house and give your week a spark of fun. Whether you’re meeting new people, strengthening old friendships, or finally convincing your longtime group chat to become an actual team, DC Fray’s leagues give you something to look forward to and reminds you that play still belongs in adult life.

Registration is open through Tuesday, January 20th, so register soon before spots fill up! Register solo or with a group to get added to a team, or create your own team. However you want to roll into 2026, we’ve got you.

🎟️ Join the Club

Our Fraylife+ social club is designed for players, socializers, and community-lovers across the DMV. Think of it as your year-round ticket to a more fun 2026 with perks like discounted event tickets, giveaways, free select DC Fray sports leagues and 25% off all other leagues, substituting into any individual league game for free with Sub-Squad, and much more!

💡 New Year, New Experiences

Check out our events calendar for a stacked lineup of exciting new events across the DMV happening this winter. Your new year starts here.

This winter, don’t wait for fun. Start your new year with it. Join DC Fray and spice up your week with play, energy, and community all season long. ❄️🔥