October Art Picks

There’s no shortage of museums and gallery spaces in D.C., so we’ve trolled through the listings around town to highlight five of the most exciting shows happening this month. From massive group shows that feature work from some of the most recognizable names in 20th century art to solo exhibitions from local artists and teachers, there’s plenty to pick from!

“The Double: Identity and Difference in Art since 1900” at the National Gallery of Art

This thematically linked exhibition explores the concept of the double and how we interpret the pairing of two images or forms. Featuring over 120 works from a slew of modern and contemporary artists, a wide-ranging roster that includes Diane Arbus, Marcel Duchamp, and Henri Matisse, this mind-expanding show, which ends October 31st, will have you rethinking what it means to see double. Free; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; 6th and Constitution Ave NW, DC; nga.gov // @ngadc

“Jacob Lawrence and the Children of Hiroshima” at The Phillips Collection

This moving, thought-provoking exhibition at The Phillips Collection pairs paintings by legendary American artist Jacob Lawrence inspired by John Hersey’s “Hiroshima” with drawings made by children from the Honkawa Elementary School in Hiroshima. The dialog between these pieces, professional and naive, explore the trauma of nuclear war, both from afar and up close. $16; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; 1600 21st St NW, DC; phillipscollection.org // @phillipscollection

“Perplexity” at The Kreeger Museum

Non-profit Hamiltonian Artists has teamed up with The Kreeger Museum for a showcase of work by seven Hamiltonian Alumni, including Michael Dax Iacovone, Helina Metaferia, and Sarah Knobel. The show is full of works that utilize a variety of mediums across each piece, exploring the nuances and possibility presented by these various textures and materials. $10; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday; 2401 Foxhall Rd., NW, DC; kreegermuseum.org // @kreegermuseum

“The Ties That Bind” and “Zero Dollar Bill: The Prints of Imar Lyman” at IA & A at Hillyer

Two different shows are on display at the IA & A until October 30th. The first, “The Ties That Bind,” is a group show featuring over a dozen Black artists whose work reflects on their personal and cultural experience as impacted by the African Diaspora. “Zero Dollar Bill” is a collection of prints made by D.C.-based printmaker Omar Lyman, whose Afrofuturist style often finds him creating collages that act as cultural “remixes.” $8; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9 Hillyer Court, NW, DC; athillyer.org // @iaahillyer

“Dream Forest – Chance Meeting” at Washington Printmakers Gallery

Running through the end of the month, “Dream Forest – Chance Meeting” is Rosemary Cooley’s fifth solo exhibition at the Washington Printmakers Gallery. The show is a collection of collages and monoprints that engage with Jungian psychological archetypes and questions of how we find a sense of individuality. These intuitive designs could have been beamed directly from the subconscious, a series of dreamlike images rife with repeated symbols and hidden meaning. Free; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays; 1641 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; washingtonprintmakers.com // @washingtonprintmakers