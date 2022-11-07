Max Capacity: Intel on the Biggest + Best Concerts This November

There’s plenty of solid live shows happening this month in the D.C. area, so we’re here with a guide breaking down five of the best. From mind-blowing psych rock to pop-influenced country to classic rock icons taking a victory lap, we’re sure you’ll find something to love here.

11.7

Tonstartssbandht and Patrick Holland at DC9

Get your skull cracked open (metaphorically) at the psych rock gig at DC9, headlined by the noisy psychedelic duo Tonstartssbandht. You never know what what to expect at a live Tonstartssbandht gig: Their shows feature lengthy, krautrock-influenced freeform jams that recall everything from the trippier Beach Boys recordings to live Can bootlegs, taking the audiences places they’d never expect across their expansive improv sessions. $13. 7:30 p.m. 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

11.9

Plains and MJ Lenderman at The Howard Theatre

The new Americana duo Plains is a powerful pairing of two established artists: Katie Crutchfield, best known for her work in Waxahatchee, and singer-songwriter Jess Williamson. Their debut album, “I Walked With You A Ways,” pays tribute to their shared love of 1990s country-pop crossover artists like Shania Twain and Trisha Yearwood, while maintaining a thoroughly modern approach to their songwriting. They’re joined on their first-ever tour by rising indie rocker MJ Lenderman, whose rootsy, shaggy jams bring to mind country-fried godheads like Neil Young and Jason Molina. $30-$45. 8 p.m. 620 T St. NW, DC; thehowardtheatre.com // @howardtheatre

11.12

Abhi The Nomad and Charlie Curtis-Beard at DC9

Rapper/songwriter and all-around underground sensation Abhi The Nomad stops through DC9 as a part of The Universe Tour, joined by viral TikTok breakout Charlie Curtis-Beard. Abhi’s genre-hopping approach and charismatic stage presence make his live shows unforgettable experiences for his legions of dedicated fans. 18+. $22-$75. 10:30 p.m. 1940 9th St. NW, D.C. dc9.club // @dc9club

11.13

Yes at Warner Theatre

Legendary prog rock band Yes is hitting the road this fall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their acclaimed 1972 album “Close To The Edge.” Their first tour since 2019, the band will perform a pair of sets, one featuring a slew of classics from across their catalog, followed by a performance of “Close to the Edge” in full, a treat for fans of the band’s legendary 18 minute, multi-part song suites. $39.50-$59.50. 7 p.m. 13th and E St. NW, DC; livenation.com // @warnertheatre

11.19

Bartees Strange, Pom Pom Squad and Spring Silver at 9:30 Club

Breakout D.C. indie rock sensation Bartees Strange is setting out on a sprawling US tour this fall in support of his excellent new album, “Farm to Table.” Thankfully he’s including a stop at our beloved 9:30 Club on this jaunt, joined by the quirky indie/grunge band Pom Pom Squad and exiting up-and-comers Spring Silver. Every Bartees show is a good one, but this triumphant homecoming show is not one to miss. $20. 6 p.m. 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

