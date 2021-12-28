New Year’s Radar: To Do in D.C. 12.30-1.1

As individuals, businesses and communities continue to navigate the unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic, let’s remain collectively committed to putting safety above all else. If you wander out, we encourage you to check the operating status, entry requirements and safety protocols of establishments or travel destinations. Be vigilant, take care of each other and stay safe.

With a long, tough year wrapping up, we all deserve to celebrate ourselves. Although the new influx of Covid cases and the arrival of Omicron have tampered with how we may have envisioned our New Year’s Eve bashes, there are still ways to ring in 2022 that will leave you feeling excited for new beginnings. Whether it’s sipping champagne on an outdoor rooftop, feasting on a meal in your own private igloo, or toasting the year goodbye on your couch with gourmet takeout, there’s a safe way to party for everyone. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

12.30

MITA’s New Year’s Eve at Home (To-Go)

MITA is bringing a vegetable-forward experience for New Year’s Eve where you will enjoy a feast of vegetables with a Latin flair and also classic flavors. Pick up a meal full of indulgent dishes like vegetable pot pie, mashed potato gratin and apple strudel. Takeout. 12-1 p.m. $85+. MITA: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; mitaplantbased.com // @mita_dc

12.31

ALBI X New Year’s Eve Winter Patio Seating

Join us to say ‘Yalla, bye’ to 2021 with a lavish rendition of Chef Rafidi’s Sofra menu. Ring in 2022 with a special chef’s menu created just for New Year’s Eve. Beverage pairings are available at $100 per person. Mealtime is two and a half hours. This ticket is for seating on our enclosed and heated patio. Outdoors. Multiple times. $175+. Albi: 1346 4th St. SE, DC; albidc.com // @albiwashdc

Ciel Social Club

Offering both dinner and late-night celebratory options, Ciel Social Club has something for both folks who value their shut-eye and those who want to party all night long. At $100 a ticket, their “A Night Under the Stars” event features a three-course, small plates menu and a complimentary glass of champagne from 7-9 p.m. And if you’re not feeling dinner, skip straight to the party with a cash bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary glass of champagne for a midnight toast, party favors, a live DJ and amazing views of downtown D.C. For a competitive $75 per person, you’ll thank your lucky stars you decided to attend this event. Outdoor rooftop. 10 p.m. $50-$75. Ciel Social Club: 601 K St. NW, DC; cielsocialclub.com // @cielsocialclub

First Night Alexandria

Experience the region’s signature New Year’s Eve festival of music and more. Enjoy live performances throughout the day and into the evening for kids, teens, adults and seniors. New events include a kick-off at Market Square and a “Battle of the Buskers,” leading up to the midnight countdown and fireworks finale over the Potomac River. Visit the event website for a full schedule of events. Outdoors. 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. Free Old Town Alexandria: Alexandria, VA; visitalexandriava.com // @visitalexva

Lulu’s Winegarden

Bottle-driven winegarden, with three heated garden patios, reimagined dinner party fare, and a fun and affordable under-$50 wine list. Sister spot to Michelin-honored Royal, they’re basically your favorite chic, a backyard dinner party in wine bar form. Chilled wine, good eats, sunny vibes. Or, if you prefer to celebrate the new year in your own home, Lulu’s offers a Holiday Party Pack for $115, with a choice of one of their five boxes that include different varieties of three bottles of wine, along with a giant family-style hatch green chile mac & cheese. Multiple times and dates. Outdoors or takeout. Prices vary. Lulu’s Winegarden: 1940 11th St. NW, DC; luluswinegarden.com // @luluswinedc

Midnight Train to New Year’s Party

Bid farewell to 2021 at our Midnight Train to New Year’s Party. Jump aboard starting at 8 p.m. with festive cocktails from our new winter menu and beats from DJ Noble. Your ticket gets you a glass of bubbly upon entry as well as our midnight toast as we countdown to the New Year on our 20-foot screen. Don’t worry about the cold: we have firepits, patio heaters, a heated tent, and deck heat lamps. That, along with our selection of hot cocktails, will keep you warm until we stop in 2022. Outdoors. 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. $10. metrobar: 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; metrobardc.com // @metrobardc

New Year’s Eve Scandalous Igloos at The Watergate Hotel

New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Watergate Hotel means you can enjoy a selection of Veuve Clicquot, chef Koslow’s Watergate seafood tower for two and delicious shared plates in a retro-chic igloo setting. Spend the evening at The Next Whisky Bar to ring in 2022 in style at a legendary destination. Reserve an igloo for a memorable evening filled with bubbles and grand memories. Outdoor individual Igloos. Various times. $275+. The Watergate Hotel: 2650 Virginia Ave NW, DC; thewatergatehotel.com // @watergatehotel

12.31 + 1.1

Foxtrot’s Countdown to 2022 (To-Go)

Ditch the crowds and welcome 2022 in the comfort of your own home with Foxtrot’s at-home party bundle. Available at all three Foxtrot D.C. locations (Georgetown, Mount Vernon Triangle and Dupont Circle), the New Years Celebration bundle has all the essentials of a good time with a bottle of Canard Champagne, 2 horns and a confetti cannon. If the party roars on well into the new year, Foxtrot has your New Year’s Day cure with a hangover bundle and a delicious chef-crafted sandwich. The Hangover Bundle includes two ultimate ham & cheese breakfast sandos (available at all three D.C. locations starting on January 1), two Gatorades and one box of hangover patches. Even better, it’s available for 30-minute delivery or less so you never even have to leave the couch. Takeout. Various times. $25-$50. Multiple locations. foxtrotco.com // @foxtrotmarket

Light Yards

The Yards is continuing its holiday tradition of Light Yards with a family-friendly art installation that will last the entire holiday season. The larger-than-life light installation will feature illuminated, 22 feet tall trees trimmed top to bottom in holiday decor and festooned lights that cast The Yards’ Sun Deck with beautiful, colored patterns. Outdoors. 6-10 p.m. Free. The Yards Park: 1300 First St SE, DC; theyardsdc.com // @theyardsdc

Sound Bath for New Year Intention Setting

This is a special sound bath to set intentions for 2022. It works on releasing anything that doesn’t serve us to make room for all the good coming our way. This will be a deeply healing session. After the workshop, you’ll feel energized and excited for the year ahead. Come with a notebook to write down what insights came through for you. Multiple times. 25+. Virtual. woowoocompany.com // @woowooco

U.S. Botanic Gardens Outdoor Holiday Display 2021

The United States Botanic Garden will feature an outdoor holiday display in 2021. Festive adornments, winterberries, lighted trees and shrubs, and conifers and greenery will be placed throughout the Garden An outdoor train display can be visited in the gated outdoor gardens during these dates between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Tickets are not required. The Conservatory and restrooms remain closed, due to the closure of buildings on the U.S. Capitol campus. Outdoors. Multiple times and dates. Free. United States Botanic Garden Conservatory: 100 Maryland Ave. SW, DC; usbg.com // @usbotanicgarden

1.1

FITDC Fresh Start 5K

If you’re still feeling some lingering 2021 hangover, don’t sweat it. Begin the new year with a running start at Mayor Bowser’s FITDC Fresh Start 5k. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend, so whether you want to walk, run or simply cheer someone on from the sidelines, there’s fun to be had by everyone. Outdoors. 9 a.m. Free. Anacostia Park: 1500 Anacostia Dr. SE, DC; fitdcfreshstart5k.com // @myfitdc

