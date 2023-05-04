Local Tourist: the City of Falls Church

Our Local Tourist column explores the thrills of D.C.’s many neighborhoods. This time, we zoom in on the City of Falls Church.

Just five miles west of D.C. lies the City of Falls Church. Easily accessible by public transit, car and bike, this highly walkable area is full of sweet independent businesses and laid-back vibes. Because of its proximity to D.C. and the overall desirability of the area, The Little City (trademarked over a decade ago) is currently experiencing an explosion of new development. In spite of all this change, it retains its small-town charm. If it wasn’t already on your radar, consider this your heads up.

Eat

Friendly staff and interstellar décor are but two of the many reasons to visit Spacebar. The sister bar and restaurant to Galaxy Hut in Arlington, Spacebar has a great vibe, an extensive menu of grilled cheese sandwiches (including vegan options), tater tots and more than 20 craft beers on tap. Northside Social, run out of a converted single-family home, is great for brunch, lunch, happy hour, dinner — you name it. New to the dining scene, Ellie Bird (from the Rooster & Owl team) offers a unique twist on comfort food, from kimchi bouillabaisse to fancy tater tots. For a sweet treat, head over to Bakeshop. The ice cream cookiewiches are so good, and they have both dairy and vegan options.

Drink



Rare Bird Coffee Roasters is a great spot to grab a cup of coffee (expertly roasted in-house) and take in the talented local artists on display in the cafe gallery space. For those looking to hone their coffee skills and deepen their appreciation, Rare Bird offers “cupping sessions” (Google it) Wednesdays and every other Saturday. For something a bit stronger, local brewery Audacious Aleworks Brewery has a Falls Church taproom featuring 20 brews on tap, sours and frozen slushies.

Go Out



Cherry Hill Park hosts a number of community events, from outdoor movie screenings to music festivals, and it’s adjacent to the weekly Falls Church farmer’s market. Falls Church will also host the 29th Tinner Hill Heritage Music Festival on Saturday June 10, which features live music, art, local food vendors and more. There’s also a Summer Concerts in the Park series, featuring Wammie award-winning bands every Thursday evening from June 22 to August 3.

Shop

CD Cellar has been a mainstay in the D.C.-area music scene since 1992, offering a massive selection of new and used records, CDs and DVDs to satisfy the casual shopper or the seasoned collector. Follow them on Instagram for weekly, sometimes daily, stock updates. Located in a cute little house on Broad Street, Botanologica is a fantastic flower, plant and gift shop. They carry curated accessories from independent makers and offer seasonal bouquets in addition to the many plants and related goods.

Chill

Though a very small city of just two square miles, Falls Church contains 14 parks, providing a variety of options for chilling out. From hiking and biking trails to playgrounds to grilling and picnic areas, there’s no shortage of opportunities to slow down and enjoy the outdoors. For a more active chill session, West End Park is home to the city’s only skate and BMX area, and the W&OD trail, which passes through the center of the city, is perfect for biking or strolling.

Audacious Aleworks Brewery: 110 E Fairfax St.; audaciousaleworks.com // @audaciousaleworks

Bakeshop: 100 E Fairfax St.; bakeshopva.com // @bakeshopva

Botanologica: 817 W Broad St.; botanologica.com // @botanologica

CD Cellar: 105 Park Ave.; cdcellarva.com // @cdcellarva

Ellie Bird: 125 Founder’s Ave.; elliebirdva.com // @elliebirdva

Falls Church Parks: fallschurchva.gov/parks // @fallschurchgov

Farmer’s Market: fallschurchva.gov/547/farmers-market // @fallschurchgov

Northside Social: 205 Park Ave.; northsidesocialva.com // @northsidefallschurch

Rare Bird Coffee Roasters: 230 W Broad St.; rarebirdcoffee.com // @rarebirdcoffee

Spacebar: 709 W Broad St.; spcbr.com // @spacebarva

Summer Concerts in the Park: fallschurchva.gov/632/concerts-in-the-park // @fallschurchgov

Tinner Hill Heritage Music Festival: tinnerhill.org // @tinnerhillheritagefdn1997

