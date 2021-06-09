LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Peter Morgan

PETER MORGAN (he/him)

Executive director of DC Shorts International Film Festival

Words to live by

By the words of Abraham Lincoln: “Most people are about as happy as they make up their minds to be.”

Your impact on the District

Through the DC Shorts International Film Festival, I’m grateful to be involved in programming and showcasing, each year, some of the best LGBTQ+ short films from around the globe that highlight the diversity in the genre and also spotlight many incredibly talented filmmakers. I’m also very proud to have been involved in the launch of Gay For Good Washington DC, and leading the chapter through its first few years as we planned monthly volunteer service projects for the LGBTQ+ community at non-LGBTQ organizations, hoping to bridge the gap in understanding and visibility that may still exist between communities.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

The region’s LGBTQ+ community is welcoming because it is so varied and wonderfully diverse, with something for everyone. Whether someone is looking to meet people in the arts, sports, politics, music, volunteerism or in the many other areas represented, there is a friendly group waiting for new enthusiastic people to join in.

What the city can improve upon

D.C. can improve support by increased funding to the numerous LGBTQ+ nonprofits providing critical services to our community.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Friends and family members have been waiting for travel to safely reopen post-pandemic so they can visit D.C. I’m very excited their plans are now in the works, and I’ll soon be hosting them and hitting my favorite D.C. spots with some of my favorite people on the planet.

@dcshorts // www.dcshorts.com

