LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Dusty Martinez

DUSTY MARTINEZ (he/him/his)

General manager + head bartender at Trade

Words to live by

Ever learning, ever growing, ever changing.

Your impact on the District

I’ve always treated everyone the same — every person that walks into my bar or into my life. You get the respect you give. I’m kind to everyone because we’re all only here for a very short amount of time. I think I’ve always given that kind engagement, which has helped me grow in my industry as well as in my personal life.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

The District is a mecca for the LGBTQ+ community. I’ve lived here for 13 years. I’ve watched the city change, and I’ve been part of that change. It’s had its growing pains, but it’s always welcoming new and diverse people from all walks of life. It’s got a very tight-knit community. I think D.C. gives off a small-town vibe in a big city. That’s how I’ve always experienced it.

What the city can improve upon

I think when it comes to improving its support, D.C. could be open to a more diverse panel of people that really represent all aspects of the rainbow. Everyone needs a voice.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I am so excited to have people visit from all over the world and country. We used to get so many people from out of town, and I love watching them experience our city for the first time.

