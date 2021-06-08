LGTBQ+ Names to Know: DJ MIM

DJ MIM (she/her)

Full-time DJ | Entrepreneur

Words to live by

Think intentional and purposeful thoughts to fuel your actions.

Your impact on the District

I have been a DJ in D.C. since 2009 and have amassed a good following — especially in the LGBTQ+ community. I’ve been recognized by the mayor’s office as a notable queer woman in D.C.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

The D.C. city government and local businesses are inclusive and friendly to the LGBTQ+ community, creating a very welcoming environment. Back in 2009, the D.C. Council passed a bill to allow same-sex marriage in the District at a time when the majority of states would not recognize such unions or had bans on it.

What the city can improve upon

D.C. could do a better job at outreach and communicating what resources currently exist for the LGBTQ+ community.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I am very excited to return to DJing live events.

@DJMIMDC on Instagram + Twitter // www.DJMIMDC.com

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.