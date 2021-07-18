Kate Zaremba’s Fashion Mirrors Her Art

Artist Kate Zaremba‘s wardrobe often reflects the colors she is working with at the moment, whether it be designing her eye-catching wallpaper or textiles, or creating ceramics. As a mom and working artist, Zaremba strives for fashionable functional wear, hence her devotion to the jumpsuit.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Kate Zaremba: D.C. is so culturally diverse that really, anything goes in this town. Now, whether or not everyone dresses in that spirit is another question. I love when I see someone walking down the street who has an individual style all their own or has that gleam in their eye because they know they are looking good.

Style icon and/or inspiration

I don’t have one particular style, but I am immensely inspired by the work of artists, designers and even by interior spaces. It is ever-changing, but right now, I’d say people like fashion designer Tyler McGillivary, ceramicist Francesca Dimattio, interior designer Beata Heuman and many other brilliant people and places that play with color, pattern and texture in unique ways.

Wardrobe essential

I love a jumpsuit. Even before they became fashionable, I was sporting Carhartt coveralls at art school. It’s sort of a one-stop-shop. I love the ease and utilitarianism of them.

Personal style

I’m not a flashy dresser, but I do love to play with color and pattern. I enjoy finding the right balance with a look, and my wardrobe tends to coordinate with my work in that moment. So, if I am working with certain colors a lot, they tend to find their way very quickly into what I’m wearing. As a mom and artist, I want my clothes to be stylish but also functional.

@katezaremba // katezarembacompany.com