Halloween Edition Radar: To Boo in D.C. 10.27-10.31

The scariest season of them all is here, ghouls and boys. This week’s radar is packed to the brim with double, double (toil and trouble) the holiday festivities. Join Estadio for their annual transformation into “Espookio,” electric slide on down to Hi-Lawn, and gather your baddest witches together for a Vampire Ball. Frightful fun awaits you at every turn this Halloweekend.

10.28

Boo’z, Brews, and Bumps in the Night

Halloween is a holiday favorite at Wunder Garten during this very scary season as the veil to the other side of things, we are celebrating it for 7 days. The team at Wunder Garten has decked out their space with some haunting decorations and assembled a great lineup of activities and specials that will entertain you, tantalize the taste buds, and create lasting memories. As it gets chilly, Wunder Garten’s outdoor heaters and fire pits will warm you up along with hot drinks. The Halloween-themed Boo’z will include drinks such as Witch’s Brew, Bloodier Mary, Zombie Juice, Pumpkin Brew, The Basic Witch, and other bone-chilling refreshments. 8 p.m. Free. Wunder Garten: 1101 First St. NE, DC; wundergartendc.com//@wundergartendc

Estadio’s 5th Annual “Espookio” Celebration

Estadio will once again become 14th Street’s destination for haunting eats and drinks this October, as the restaurant transforms into “Espookio” for the fifth year in a row, celebrating the spooky holiday with a special menu of festively decorated pintxos, tapas, desserts and “boos”y drinks, plus new this year – a Haunted Streatery decked out with ghoulish décor. Espookio will run from October 22-31, capping off the month with Estadio’s 5th Annual Halloween Spooktacular Fiesta, hosted outdoors on the patio this year. 4-6 p.m. $31. Estadio DC: 1520 14th St. NW, DC; estadio-dc.com//@estadiodc

RuPumpkin’s Drag Race

Join Prism DMV at The Midlands Beer Garden and decorate a pumpkin in drag. Pumpkins and supplies will be provided. All proceeds benefit SMYAL in their work to support LGBTQIA+ youth in the Washington DC metropolitan region. 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Midlands Beer Garden: 3333 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; midlandsdc.com//midlands_dc

10.29

Distrkt C Presents: HALLOWEEN WEEKEND WITH DJ ED WOOD

Puerto Rico’s DJ sensation Ed Wood makes his DC return with Distrkt C and Black Cat this Halloween. The show includes a costume contest, the winner of which will win a $300 prize. This event is 21+ only. 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. $40. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; distrktc.com; @distrktc//blackcatdc.com; @blackcatdc

Trick or Drink: Halloween Bar Crawl

Barcrawlerz is hosting a Halloween-themed bar crawl across the city, and it’s a three-day event. Crawlers start their journey at Sudhouse DC and, after picking up their wristband and map, go on a self-guided boozy tour. Your wristband gets you into any of the participating bars with no cover, plus gets you drink specials all night long. This event is 21+ only. 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. $25. Sudhouse DC: 1340 U St. NW, DC; barcrawlerz.com; @barcrawlerz//sudhousedc.com; @sudhousedc

10.30

EIGHTIES MAYHEM – 80’s Halloween Dance Party

FYM Productions presents EIGHTIES MAYHEM, an 80’s themed Halloween Dance Party. Join FYM Productions for their annual Black Cat takeover and first live event in 20 months this Halloween. This year will be Ghostbusters Theme, with live DJs Killa K, MissGuided, and Steve EP. 8 p.m. $15-$20. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; fymcreative.com; @fym_productions //blackcatdc.com; @blackcatdc

Guinness Open Gate Brewery Halloween Movie Night

A double-feature means double the fun. Join us (in costume) on Saturday, for our Halloween Movie Night Double Feature: “The Addams Family” & “The Addams Family Values.” Featuring a visit from @CharmCityGhostbusters. 6:15 p.m. Free. The Lawn at Guinness Open Gate Brewery: 5001 Washington Blvd. Halethorpe, MD; guinessbrewerybaltimore.com//@guinessbreweryus

Halloween at The Lane

Celebrate Halloween at The Lane for a family costume contest; parents and children are encouraged to come dressed to impress in their most creative costumes as the winner of the contest will receive a free one-month membership to The Lane. Each session will also include pumpkin decorating and plenty of candy. Pumpkins are available for purchase onsite. Make sure to sign up beforehand. 2-6 p.m. $20. The Lane Social Club: 1408 Okie St. NE, DC; thelanesocialclub.com//@thelanesocialclub

Halloween with The Legwarmers: DC’s Biggest 80’s Retro Halloween Dance Party

Featuring Washington DC’s Premier 80’s Tribute Band. Judging from the huge response they get every time they’re here, a lot of you find the same guilty pleasure they do in reliving the 80s. The big hair. The lacy ankle socks. And the music. You thought it was a forgettable decade, but the Legwarmers (great accessory, great band name) will make you remember each and every hit. Come out and safety dance like it’s 1985. 9:30 p.m. $25. The State Theatre: 220 N. Washington St. Falls Church, VA; thestatetheatre.com//@statetheatredc

Haunted Hops at Hook Hall

Looking for a spooky good time with lots of drinks? — Get ready to party at Haunted Hops with more than 50+ craft beers, ciders, plus live music, artisans, and fun surprises. Sip on a Hazy, swig a crisp lager, taste a robust porter and discover untapped malt flavors while savoring local eats and live entertainment! 1-3 p.m. $49.99-$75.99. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave NE, DC; hookhall.com//@hookhall_dc

Hi-Lawn Hosts a 90s Prom Halloween

Hi-Lawn is celebrating Halloween with a ‘90s Prom’ themed party. The picturesque open-air rooftop will host live music from 90s cover band Uncle Jesse, a glow-in-the-dark DJ party, a prom royalty costume contest with prizes. Festive food and drink specials will be available for purchase such as $6.66 hot spiked cider and grilled ghost dogs. 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. $10. Hi-Lawn at Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; hilawndc.com//@hilawndc

Monster Ball at Clarendon Popup Bar

The popular Clarendon hotspot is hosting a Monster Ball Halloween Bash the day before All Hallow’s Eve. Guests can expect costume prizes, surprise giveaways, and a lineup of DJs for the event. This ultimate drink-fest will feature music by DJ Phlipz, costume contests, surprise giveaways, party favors and spine-chilling cocktails. Supernatural company awaits you, so don’t miss out. No cover with RSVP. 9:30 p.m. Free. Clarendon Popup Bar: 3185 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; clarendonpopbar.com//@clarendonpopupbar

10.31

Dirty Habit’s “Nightmare on 8th Street”

You are cordially invited to ”Nightmare on 8th Street,” an uber-luxe Halloween party at Dirty Habit. D.C.’s thriving restaurant and bar is anchored in expertly crafted cocktails, global cuisine, industrial-chic design, and a dramatic urban patio. Dirty Habit’s Halloween 2021 bash will showcase all the glitz and glamour of this luxe venue, ideally situated in downtown Penn Quarter. It pulsates with disarming twists and upscale touches that make for a mesmerizing night to remember. Enjoy the top Billboard Hits of all time, Chambord cotton candy, and aerialist and fire dancer entertainment on the private patio encompassing an entire city block. 7 p.m. Free. Dirty Habit: 555 8th St. NW, DC; dirtyhabitdc.com//@dirtyhabitdc

Fall Fest & Puppy Parade

What are the best things about October? Halloween and it’s finally fall. We’ve decided to combine our two favorite things into one very exciting day. Join us on Sunday, October 31st for a fun morning of fall activities followed by a Puppy Parade (costumes encouraged) around Pike & Rose! Fall fest will include activities such as duo donut grab with you and your pup, bobbing for apples, ring toss, straw bale pyramid, pumpkin calligraphy, cookie decorating, and much more. There’s something for everyone — you’ll be sure to leave the park with a bag full of goodies. Silver Branch Brewing and Frankly Vodka will be giving out drinks as well for the adults. Afterwards, we’ll get the pups in a row and parade around Pike & Rose for prizes. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. $15-$30. Bark Social: 935 Prose St. North Bethesda, MD; barksocial.com//@bark_social

Halloween Costume Party at Dacha Navy Yard To Celebrate Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 45th Anniversary

Join us for a beer garden party celebrating The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 45th Anniversary Spectacular Tour landing in Washington D.C. Guests and fans are invited to Navy Yard for a party ahead of the film’s screening at the Entertainment and Sports Arena just two stops away on Metro’s Green line. Bartenders will be pouring Halloween specials all night long, with extra special surprises for moviegoers headed to the screening later in the evening. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Reservations required. 5 p.m. $25-$45. Dacha Navy Yard: 79 Potomac Ave. SE, DC; dachadc.com//@dachanavyyard

Halloween Drag Brunch at The Eleanor

Come down to The Eleanor for a special spooky edition of our drag brunch featuring Millie Meringue and Friends! Bottomless mimosas will be served in advance of the show. Entrance is free and a full a la carte menu will be available. See you then! 12:30 p.m. Free. The Eleanor: 100 Florida Ave. NE, DC; eleanordc.com//@theeleanordc

Haunted HEIST

HEIST is reimagining nightlife again for their one-night-only Haunted Halloween party. Haunted HEIST is their newest pop-up nightclub at the award-winning Markoff’s Haunted Forest. Join for a night of scares with a live DJ, special Halloween cocktails, haunted tours, costume contests and more. Tickets include transportation to and from the event, three complimentary drink tickets to be redeemed throughout the haunted town tour, live music, costume contest, and so much more. 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. $75-$100. Markoff’s Haunted Forest: 19120 Martinsburg Rd. Dickerson, MD; hauntedheist.com//@heistdc

Mi Casa (KNEAD Hospitality + Design)

Celebrate Día De Los Muertos at Mi Casa in Dupont Circle from 10.31 to 11.2. The Mi Casa team will be running a special Día De Los Muertos menu highlighting new items like the La Catrina cocktail (Cazadores Anejo Tequila, Black El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, hibiscus, cinnamon, lime), grilled jumbo scallops and shrimp with avocado-serrano puree and green apple-radish salad), pan de muerto (orange-blossom scented bread, dusted sugar, hot chocolate) and more. Multiple times and dates. Free. Mi Casa: 1647 20th St. NW, DC; micasa-mexico.com//@micasamexico

​​Seven Black Minutes: DC (Halloween Edition)

This Halloween, Busboys & Poets is hosting Seven Black Minutes: DC (Halloween edition). Billed as “Seven Black Comedians doing seven minutes of Blackity Black Black Blackness” the show will feature Paris Sashay, Rallo Boykins, Justo the Comedian, WooWoo the Comedian, Mahdiy Drummond, and Ashley Mayo, hosted by Anthony Oakes. Please note that this is also a costume contest with a $150 cash prize. 7 – 9 p.m. $20. Busboys and Poets 2021 14th St. NW; busboysandpoets.com//@busboysandpoets

Vampire Ball

Synetic Theater’s Vampire Ball is D.C.’s newest Halloween party with everything you need for a spooktacular night. We’re talking aerialists, Edgar Allan Poe-themed cocktails, dancing, physical theater, spooky Georgian remixes, fun-sized candy bars, and more. The festivities start with a performance of their hit show “The Madness of Poe” followed by an indoor/outdoor dance party with all the food and drinks that a ghoul could ask for. Gather all your basic witches and vampire RIPs for a party to wake the dead. 8 p.m. $95-$125. Synetic Theatre at Crystal City: 1800 S. Bell St. Arlington, VA; synetictheatre.com//@synetictheatre

