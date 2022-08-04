Funny Ha-Ha: Five Must-See Comedy Shows in August

Hosting tons of comedy venues and tons of events every night of the week, D.C. knows comedy. So we went through and selected five can’t-miss shows, featuring a mix of homegrown talent that’s on the rise and some of the biggest names in the comedy biz.

8.12

Underground Comedy Presents: DC’s Best Showcase feat. Kenny DeForest at Hotbed

Hotbed Comedy’s weekly DC’s Best showcases are known for bringing in some of the best up-and-coming comedic talent in the country. LA-based comic Kenny DeForest, featured on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” headlines a special event, accompanied by a well-curated roster of local talent. Come see why Brooklyn Magazine named DeForest one of the 50 Funniest People in Brooklyn (back when he was a New Yorker). 8 p.m. $20.

Hotbed Comedy: 2477 18th St. NW, DC; hotbedcomedydc.com // @hotbedcomedy

8.13

Rails Comedy presents Improv Comedy Night at DC Arts Center

D.C.-based comedy troupe Rails Comedy, which produces acclaimed standup, sketch, improv and drag shows all over town, has assembled four of the city’s best improv teams for an evening of improvised comedy at the DC Arts Center. Can’t make it out/don’t feel like leaving the couch? They’re live-streaming the whole thing, so you can laugh along from home. 7:30 p.m. $5-$15.

DC Arts Center: 2438 18th St. NW, DC; dcartscenter.org // @dcartscenter

8.18-8.21

DC Improv presents Tony Rock

You can’t talk about Tony Rock without mentioning his older brother, Chris, but the younger Rock is an impressive standup comedian and actor in his own right. Tony’s got an impressive resume of film and television appearances over the last three decades, including “Think Like A Man,” “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Lights Out with David Spade.” Onstage, Rock is a charming, magnetic performer, offering up relatable, observational standup comedy mixed with effortless crowd work. $30-$45. Multiple times. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

8.19

Warner Theatre presents Comedy Bang! Bang! Live!

Long-running improv comedy podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! has featured dozens of alt-comedy celebs, many of whom honed their comedic sensibilities across years of appearances, doing goofy character bits to the delight of hundreds of thousands of devoted listeners. Anchored by host Scott Aukerman, live shows replicate the wild, anything-goes atmosphere of a studio recording session, setting the bar for live comedy podcasting, a format that often struggles to translate to performing in front of an audience. 7 p.m. $39+. Warner Theatre: 513 13th St. NW, DC; warnertheatredc.com // @warnertheatre

8.20

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema presents “The Goonies” Movie Party

Normally, attending a screening at the Alamo Drafthouse means a peaceful moviegoing experience full of respectful patrons; but once a month, things get wild. The Drafthouse’s monthly Movie Party series is a raucous group watch that encourages people to get weird with their favorite retro and cult movies. Shout out your favorite quotes, sing along to the iconic soundtracks, get interactive with a cache of themed props. This month’s film is the 1980’s family adventure classic “The Goonies,” so get ready to truffle shuffle alongside your fellow fanatics. 12:30 p.m. $16.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: drafthouse.com // @alamodrafthousedc

