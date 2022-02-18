Funny Ha Ha: Five Must-See Comedy Shows // 2.22-2.25

Whether you’re looking for the next big thing in a very small club or a big star in a very big theater, there’s a little something for all types of comedy fans over the next two weeks in D.C.: Australian stand up, American drag, legendary sketch comedy, punk rock and puppets. The puppets are based on “The Golden Girls.” Thank you for being a friend.

2.22

That Golden Girls Shows: A Puppet Parody at Strathmore

Betty White nearly made it to 100. There’s nothing stopping a felt-based Betty White from ‘living’ to 100. Celebrate the life and love of “The Golden Girls” with a parody version of the beloved sitcom. All of the gals will be there and there will be other gals with their hands up those gals’ butts. Long live Betty White. 8 p.m. All ages. $34-$54. Strathmore: 5301 Tuckerman Ln., North Bethesda, MD; strathmore.org // @strathmorearts

2.23

Miz Cracker: She’s a Woman! at Miracle Theatre

Has “RuPaul’s Drag Race” introduced more comics than “Saturday Night Live?” “Last Comic Standing?” “Comedy Central Presents?” Every season there’s at least one comedy queen at least on par with halfway decent stand ups you’ll find at comedy clubs around the country and every once in a while, there’s someone so funny you’re wondering if they’d be famous without the drag (Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Katya, etc.). Miz Cracker occupies the same lane as other well-rounded, jack-of-all-trade queens like Trixie Mattell, Shea Couleé and Alaska Thunderfuck. Expect a quality one-woman show with well-thought out jokes. 8 p.m. All ages. Sold-out. Miracle Theatre: 535 8th St. SE, DC; themiracletheatre.com // @themiracledc

2.24-2.27

The Second City at Wolf Trap

One of America’s most beloved sketch groups sets up shop in Vienna for five shows in four nights. Expect some work that’s been road tested for years, the material that led to some of SNL’s most famous work from their most famous alum. Multiple dates and times. All ages. $32-$37. Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts: 1635 Trap Rd., Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

2.25

Punkhouse Comedy at Pie Shop

D.C. has an excellent punk rock tradition. D.C. has a so-so stand up comedy tradition. Maybe more shows like Punkhouse Comedy could elevate the local stand up scene to the local live music scene. This edition, back after the most recent Covid varient, features local funny people Charlie Ross, Jamie Benedi, and Lil Vida and sets from hardcore bands Ztuped, Jivebomb, Corvo and Pilau. 8 p.m. All ages. $10-$12. Pie Shop: 1339 H St. NE, DC; pieshopdc.com // @pieshopdc

Jim Jefferies at DAR Constitution Hall

I first saw Jim Jefferies at a Just For Laughs show in Chicago in 2009: “The Nasty Show” starring Louis CK, featuring Nick Di Paolo, Patrice O’Neal and Jim Jefferies. O’Neal passed away in 2011, Di Paolo was fired from his SiriusXM show in 2018 over offensive Tweets and Louis CK was finally exposed for being Louis CK. Somehow, Jefferies has thrived more than any of the then well-known, well-received comics on that show. 13 years later, the Australian stand up has had a well reviewed FX sitcom, three seasons of a Comedy Central travelog/political show and two Netflix specials. His material remains relevant and somehow, not really problematic. Occupying the same type of space as Anthony Jeselnik, Jefferies, an outspoken atheist and alcoholic, is one of the healthiest, self-realized stand ups able to sell out massive theaters in 2022. 7 p.m. All ages. $37.25-$177.25. DAR Constitution Hall: 1776 18th St. NW, DC; dar.org // @jimjefferies

