5 Fantastic Black-Owned Businesses in the DMV

In honor of Black History Month, we’re excited to highlight five of our favorite Black-owned businesses in the DMV area. From expertly curated bookstores to fashion hot spots to cannabis boutiques, these are just a few the myriad Black-owned local businesses that deserve your attention.

Mahogany Books

Mahogany stands out among the other bookstores in D.C. with their focus on books by and about the people of the African Diaspora. This Black-owned, family-run indie bookshop is one of our favorites in the DMV, offering a well-curated selection of books and events. Their leadership in the community and beyond has helped them gain accolades from Vanity Fair, Forbes, the Wall Street Journal and many others. 1231 Good Hope Rd. SE, DC; mahoganybooks.com // @mahoganybooks

The Museum

This extremely cool gallery space and clothing boutique is a favorite among DMV fashion and art lovers. They’ve worked on a variety of high-profile collaborations, with brands like Fila, The Washington Commanders and the Steph Curry Brand, but have maintained a focus on “community, collaboration and raw style.” The Museum is much more than your average retail shop; they also host a variety of cultural events, which drives the sense of community that has developed around the space. 2014 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC.; themuseumdc.com // @themuseumdc

Yinibini Baby

Inspired by founder Soyini George’s childhood in South Africa, Yinibini Baby is an infant clothing brand that focuses on great design and high quality, durable clothes. Their brick and mortar shop, a part of the Monroe Street Market, features a carefully curated inventory of books, toys and other baby needs. A great spot for new parents and their loved ones to pick up a fun new piece or two! 716 Monroe St. NE, DC; yinibinibaby.com // @yinibinibaby

Monko

Monko is a brand new cannabis gifting shop in Mount Vernon Triangle featuring high quality product and unrivaled customer service in a pristine, elegant environment. Their extremely knowledgable staff can help visitors navigate their large variety of THC and CBD products, with a focus on wellness and education. The space doubles as an event venue, so you never know what might be going on when you pop into the shop. 444 K St. NW, DC; monko.co // @monkodc

Others Coffee

Like many people over the last few years, the pandemic turned the lives of Ashley May and Brian Raupp upside down. The former baristas found themselves unemployed and looking to make a major change in their lives, so they launched their own coffee brand and e-commerce site which has evolved into a pop-up coffee shop and retail experience, and has been a part of high-profile collaborations with businesses like UPS, Call Your Mother Deli and citizenM Hotels. others.coffee // @others.coffee

