How to Make the DMV More Dog Friendly

Over the years, the D.C. area has become one of the most dog-friendly places in the country. Between the dog park-bar hybrids and pup-friendly coffee shops and bookstores, there are a lot of spots around the DMV you can bring your dog to. As long as you don’t go east of D.C., that is.

To the east of the D.C. border lies Prince George’s County, Maryland. If your dog has physical features such as a large goofy head or muscular build (aka a “pitbull-type” dog), it is not welcome.

PG County is one of the many areas in the U.S. with breed-specific legislation (BSL), a law that bans or restricts certain types of dogs based on their appearance. While municipalities across the country have overturned such bans in recent years, PG County has kept its breed-specific legislation since 1997.

These laws are solely based on a dog’s perceived physical appearance, not scientific data, as there is no scientifically validated study that has linked aggression and breed to support such laws. In fact, a study published earlier this year concluded the opposite.

Using the DNA sequencing of thousands of dogs across the country and survey results of over 18,000 dog owners, researchers found that breed has little to do with a dog’s behavior or personality. Dog personalities were found to be influenced by their environment more than anything else.

The study confirms what opponents of BSL have been arguing for years: Dogs are individuals. Advocates say that the notion that pit bull-type dogs are inherently aggressive is not based on scientific fact. There is little genetic basis for specific behaviors in dogs and therefore no strong correlation between breed and aggression.

Then there’s the misidentification problem. Using dogs’ actual DNA results, a 2018 study found that pit bull-type dogs are misidentified 60% of the time. This means that over half of the dogs identified as “pit bulls” reported in dog bite incidents are likely not pit bull-type dogs, making any pit bull-related statistics or data used to defend BSL unreliable.

“PG County has less due process than Nazi Germany did,” says animal attorney Richard Rosenthal, referring to the Nuremberg Race Laws. “There are no rules as to how one determines what a pit bull is. They make it up as they go along.”

Rosenthal (also known as “The Dog Lawyer”) is the lead counsel for the upcoming class action lawsuit challenging BSL, which disproportionately affects low-income, non-white communities.

“[BSL] is inherently racist,” says Rosenthal. “The fact is that the pitbull-type dog is more prevalent in minority areas than in upper-class white areas. In targeting these dogs they are in effect targeting the owners based upon race and economic status.”

A University of Denver study found that enforcement of breed-specific legislation primarily took place in communities of color. The population of PG County is 61.4% black and 24.1% Hispanic or Latino.

“It’s not an accident or a coincidence,” explains Kassidi Jones, Ph.D. candidate at Yale University with a background in African American studies. Jones uses her Instagram page to educate others on the intersection of dogs and race, social justice and animal advocacy.

“White people are wealthy enough to get around BSL by being able to purchase a house in whatever neighborhood they choose, whereas a lot of poor Black and brown folks do not have that same freedom,” says Jones.

“It’s the continuation of redlining. Deciding who gets to be where is based on class, which is irrevocably tied to race in a country that’s built on racial capitalism.”

In addition to its classist implications, BSL comes at a high cost to the taxpayer. PG County spends over half a million dollars a year enforcing a law that doesn’t actually protect its constituents from dog bite incidents. According to the records available on the Maryland Department of Health’s website, dog bites reported in PG County have increased every year since 2017.

There are more productive alternatives for BSL. For example, the American Bar Association, American Veterinary Medical Association and ASPCA, among others, support breed-neutral legislation that more effectively protects communities, families and pets.

A breed-neutral approach is a practical substitute that would assess the individual dog and dog owner, not the perceived breed of the dog. Carefully crafted generic, non-breed-specific legislation would address the root of the problem: irresponsible pet ownership.

One of the first legal steps to tackling BSL is to address how it violates the Fair Housing Act, a federal law that requires reasonable accommodation for service animals and emotional support animals (ESAs). BSL is a major housing issue for individuals with ESAs or service dogs that have pitbull-like features. There will be a hearing on the subject on August 30.

For as long as the fight against breed discrimination has been going on, Rosenthal is hopeful. “The judge is giving it absolutely the respect it deserves and seems genuinely concerned about doing the right thing legally,” he says.

PG county residents who have a canine that could be interpreted as a pit bull-type dog based on its physical features can still join the class action lawsuit. While some are hesitant (they could have their dogs seized if named in the suit), attorneys are making a motion to allow new plaintiffs to come in as John and Jane Does. They are also asking the court to issue an order barring authorities from seizing a dog from any person named in the proceedings.

