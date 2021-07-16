DMV Band FeelFree Brings Upbeat, Easy-Going Vibes to Union Stage

Music has always been a large part of FeelFree band member Andrew Pfeiffer’s life. The vocalist, guitarist and trombone player for the band felt like he “didn’t have a choice” to choose music as a career because it is what he consistently cared the most strongly about. The entire band shares Pfeiffer’s passion, which translates to their upbeat energy that you can see this Saturday at Union Stage.

The local reggae band formed in Alexandria in 2010. Pfeiffer and Evan Hulehan (lead guitar/vocals) started their first band back in middle school in 2004, and have played together ever since. Adding a couple of members to their band along the way, Garrett Clausen (bass/vocals/keys) and Kevin Raitz (drums), FeelFree is a completed band of four.

Bringing a smooth reggae vibe with strong guitar and horn lines, their sound amps up any mood. It warms you up on cold days, transports you to another place, and makes you want to groove out. It is a comfortable melody that everyone needs to hear. Listening to FeelFree is an experience you don’t want to miss.

District Fray: What started the creation of your band?

Evan Hulehan: We were all friends growing up, and in middle school, you know, we were just hanging out, having a sleepover one night, and decided to make a band. And from that point on, several of the people who were there that night ended up being the founding members of this band, FeelFree.

Andrew Pfeiffer: When we [officially] started this band, it just came together from a desire to play music and the sounds evolved over the years [as] our influences changed.

What inspired your band name?

Hulehan: It just felt like the right fit for our music and the free-flowing nature at which we were making music together. Over the years, you know, our music kind of has a feeling of freedom.

Pfeiffer: A welcoming type but funky, easy-going. It could attract a lot of different types of people, and has a little something for everybody.

What first got you into music?

Pfeiffer: Most people in the band started playing music in symphonic bands.

Hulehan: It wasn’t until I was in middle school and picked up the guitar. After seeing School of Rock, I got into classic rock. That’s when the love for music kind of started.

How would you describe your music style?

Hulehan: It’s funky rock reggae, you know, a little bit of jazz, a little bit of bluesy tension there.

What bands inspire your music?

Pfeiffer: The biggest ones that are both kind of local are SOJA from Arlington, VA and Citizen Cope, who originally created a lot of his music in D.C. Seeing artists that started locally and then had a national or even international reach was really inspiring. And we love their music, too, so I was like, let’s try to learn from them and be inspired by them.

What’s your songwriting process? How do you get inspired?

Pfeiffer: For me, it’s pretty traditional. I’m usually fiddling around with some chords and a melody, or a line will come to me, and then I’ll build off that. Then I’ll bring a verse in a chorus to the band, and we’ll kind of fill it out in different parts and arrange it.

Hulehan: We each kind of have a little different process. I’m on the computer making loops, and I start with drum beats and that kind of stuff. Generally, I get the chord progressions and a drumbeat going in a nice loop and then I start writing lyrics. We send sessions that we’re working on digitally to each other and then we kind of add to it. We’ve really started picking that up since Covid started. Especially when we were all locked down [and] we were sending more ideas than ever back and forth.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

Pfeiffer: We walk out together and check in with each other right before we go on.

Hulehan: *Jokingly* Andrew always has to have chicken parm 15 minutes before every show.

Of all the songs that the band has written, what are your favorite songs that the band plays?

Hulehan: I like Sunday Slow that we released in February. I think just the way it all came together. The production came together during the beginning of the Covid period, and I thought it came together really well.

Pfeiffer: I mean I would probably have to say Fishery, just because it’s gotten the most love from our fans in terms of people streaming it the most, and it’s the first song Evan and I sang on together. And I love the horn arrangements. I feel like we’ve been really careful in crafting things we all feel pretty good about, so it’s hard for me to choose. And we got a whole album in the works right now that we’re slowly dropping singles from.

So far, what has been your favorite concert?

Pfeiffer: 9:30 Club in July 2019 was really fun. I’d have to shout out the last Gypsey shows.

Hulehan: We sold out Gypsy Sally’s right before they closed and right before COVID hit. That was our first time selling out Gypsy Sally’s [Ed. note: Gypsy Sally’s closed January 2020]. We played there a handful of times before. A few times a year we played at the Fish Market in Old Town Alexandria, and it would just be, a wall-to-wall with a party. [Playing there the first time was] shortly after we formed the band. That’s when we were like, “oh wow,” we could play on some real stages and take this seriously.

How has your sound evolved over time? What is coming up for the future?

Pfeiffer: We have some exciting designs for shirts on the horizon, really cool hoodies that we just got produced. And, I mean shows, obviously. [We’re also] definitely thinking about music videos and some visual content.

Hulehan: The new songs we’ve been putting out are kind of a step in the right direction for us. It’s a step up, I think, in production value and written arrangements. Over the years, we’ve kind of taken our own shape, picked up our own personality. And I think that’s really starting to shine through more than it ever has on our new stuff.

Check out FeelFree at Union Stage this July 17 at 8 p.m. or listen to their music digitally on Spotify. To learn more about the band visit here or follow them on Instagram @feelfreemusic.