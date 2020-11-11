Death and Donuts, Mid-Pandemic

Just steps away from The Yards stands a bold fixture to art: Culture House. The building, a repurposed historic church, is covered in vibrant paintings both inside and out. The space houses rotating exhibits, concerts and events. In March, what was estimated to be Culture House’s first sculpture exhibition, “Death and Donuts” was scheduled to be on display.

“Death and Donuts” was a dark, satirical and reflective show that scrutinized the cyclical nature of innovation and development. An all-black boat on stilts, iridescent light columns that draw viewers in like moths to a flame, a human terrarium and a reflecting pool were some of the pieces included in this exhibit. Zachary Levine, the curator of “Death and Donuts,” described the show as “art for the Anthropocene; for the new era of humans.”

“I, like a lot of people, am of the opinion that artists are trying to tap into what it feels like to be living in the present,” Levine continues. “They have a greater ability to do that than a lot of people…on an intellectual level. What the artists and what Mike and Heidi are able to do is capture the feeling of living in this moment of…a little bit of dread but also a sense of ‘come what may’ to it.”

Heidi Zenisek and Michael Thron, the artists whose works were exhibited in “Death and Donuts,” have rather unique styles and described the exhibition itself as two separate shows in one collaborative space rather than a single exhibit. Despite this, both of their works are meant to reflect on society and give viewers the means to interpret the deeper implications. Zenisek and Thron stressed that their roles in their art is as “artists as witness,” not as all-knowing creators.

“I don’t want to just give answers. I want to give you questions. If you know the answer, then you can just move on,” Thron explains. “But if the work is creating a question, they have a moment to think about that and question what they know. Maybe about themselves, or the world. If they happen to see what I see, that’s cool. If they don’t, I’m interested in what they see.”

The show’s name “Death and Donuts,” itself brought up many questions; What was the connection between death and a popular pastry?

“Death, the inevitable, [is] something that we’re thinking about more and more if we don’t change with these climate issue. That’s the one thing we know for certain: that we will die,” Thron begins.

“And then the donuts is this artificiality, trying to fix things and ‘glazing over the issue.’ Just manically trying to fix these things, and then the fixing just causes more problems, and it’s just this spiral of death and donuts,” Zenisek says, finishing Thron’s train of thought.

Looking back, “Death and Donuts” almost foreshadowed what was to come. Shortly after interviewing and photographing the artists and curator, the coronavirus shut everything down making it impossible for the public to view the timely works of art. At the time no one knew how long it would be until guests could safely return to Culture House, but its co-founder and benefactor Steven Tanner says he could not have imagined it would be seven months until Culture House was able to open its doors.

“When the shutdown first happened, no one had any idea that it would have gone on for this long. As a non-profit, our mission is to provide public access to the arts and also provide a space for artists to exhibit their work. This mission is largely financially supported by the events revenue that comes in from rentals (weddings, dinner parties, etc.),” Tanner explains. “How do we pivot what has always been a very open house approach into something more structured to protect the health and safety of visitors and staff?”

Though Thron and Zenisek’s works no longer live in Culture House, the space has certainly learned from their messaging and has not simply glazed over the issues at hand. The organization now has a digitized ticketing system which allows them to keep within the Covid-safe capacity. Tanner believes this positive change could have been helpful even pre-Covid, and will be a mechanism they keep into the future. In addition to the technical improvements, Culture House’s outdoor “Avant Garden” is being utilized to show murals by local artists.

“Much like restaurants being forced into doing takeout, we were forced to figure this out and it’s for our benefit,” Tanner concludes. “When the time is finally right, we’ll be able to gather in and around this historic landmark, to host parties and events that flow out from The Gallery and into the Avant Garden. As we await the Randall School Project completion, there has never been a more perfect time for Culture House’s revival and the next phase of art and community that it has always represented.”

